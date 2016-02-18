Gerenciamento de pedidos - É simples

1. Introdução

Todo expert de transações possui um bloco de controle de posições abertas. Ele é a busca entre todos os pedidos no interior de um ciclo, escolhendo a sua "própria" posição através do símbolo e do valor do MagicNumber, e então modificando ou fechando a mesma. Esses blocos possuem aparência bastante semelhante, e frequentemente cumprem as mesmas funções. É por este motivo que esta parte repetida do código pode ser transferida do expert para a função. Isso irá simplificar significativamente a escrita de experts e tornar os códigos dos experts muito mais enxutos.

Primeiramente vamos dividir a tarefa em três estágios, que são diferentes em cumplicidade e funções. Esses três estágios irão se correlacionar com três tipos de experts:

Experts que podem abrir apenas uma posição por vez

Experts que podem abrir uma posição de cada tipo por vez (por exemplo, uma posição longa e uma curta)

Experts que podem abrir qualquer quantidade de posições simultaneamente

2. Uma posição



Há muitas estratégias que utilizam apenas uma posição aberta. O seus blocos de controle são bastante simples, mas ainda assim a sua escrita exige tempo e atenção.

Vamos examinar um expert simples, cujo sinal de abertura é a intersecção das linhas MACD (linha de sinal e linha básica), e simplificar o seu bloco de controle. Essa é a sua aparência anterior:



extern int _MagicNumber = 1122 ; int start() { double MACD_1 = iMACD ( Symbol (), 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 1 ); double MACD_2 = iMACD ( Symbol (), 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 2 ); int _GetLastError = 0 , _OrdersTotal = OrdersTotal (); for ( int z = _OrdersTotal - 1 ; z >= 0 ; z -- ) { if ( ! OrderSelect ( z, SELECT_BY_POS ) ) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Print ( "OrderSelect( " , z, ", SELECT_BY_POS ) - Error #" , _GetLastError ); continue ; } if ( OrderSymbol () != Symbol () ) continue ; if ( OrderMagicNumber () != _MagicNumber ) continue ; if ( OrderType () == OP_BUY ) { if ( NormalizeDouble (MACD_1, Digits + 1 ) < 0.0 && NormalizeDouble ( MACD_2, Digits + 1 ) >= 0.0 ) { if (! OrderClose ( OrderTicket (), OrderLots (), Bid , 5 , Green)) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderClose № " , _GetLastError); return (- 1 ); } } else { return ( 0 ); } } if ( OrderType () == OP_SELL ) { if ( NormalizeDouble (MACD_1, Digits + 1 ) > 0.0 && NormalizeDouble (MACD_2, Digits + 1 ) <= 0.0 ) { if (! OrderClose ( OrderTicket (), OrderLots (), Ask , 5 , Red)) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderClose № " , _GetLastError ); return (- 1 ); } } else return ( 0 ); } } if ( NormalizeDouble ( MACD_1, Digits + 1 ) > 0.0 && NormalizeDouble ( MACD_2, Digits + 1 ) <= 0.0 ) { if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_BUY , 0.1 , Ask , 5 , 0.0 , 0.0 , "MACD_test" , _MagicNumber, 0 , Green ) < 0 ) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderSend № " , _GetLastError ); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); } if ( NormalizeDouble ( MACD_1, Digits + 1 ) < 0.0 && NormalizeDouble ( MACD_2, Digits + 1 ) >= 0.0 ) { if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_SELL , 0.1 , Bid , 5 , 0.0 , 0.0 , "MACD_test" , _MagicNumber, 0 , Red ) < 0 ) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderSend № " , _GetLastError ); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); } return ( 0 ); }

Agora nós temos que escrever uma função capaz de substituir o bloco de controle de posições. A função deve realizar buscas entre todos os pedidos, encontrar o pedido necessário e memorizar todas as suas características em variáveis globais. Ele ficará parecido com isto:

int _Ticket = 0 , _Type = 0 ; double _Lots = 0.0 , _OpenPrice = 0.0 , _StopLoss = 0.0 ; double _TakeProfit = 0.0 ; datetime _OpenTime = - 1 ; double _Profit = 0.0 , _Swap = 0.0 ; double _Commission = 0.0 ; string _Comment = "" ; datetime _Expiration = - 1 ; void OneOrderInit( int magic ) { int _GetLastError, _OrdersTotal = OrdersTotal (); _Ticket = 0 ; _Type = 0 ; _Lots = 0.0 ; _OpenPrice = 0.0 ; _StopLoss = 0.0 ; _TakeProfit = 0.0 ; _OpenTime = - 1 ; _Profit = 0.0 ; _Swap = 0.0 ; _Commission = 0.0 ; _Comment = "" ; _Expiration = - 1 ; for ( int z = _OrdersTotal - 1 ; z >= 0 ; z -- ) { if ( ! OrderSelect ( z, SELECT_BY_POS ) ) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Print ( "OrderSelect( " , z, ", SELECT_BY_POS ) - Error #" , _GetLastError ); continue ; } if ( OrderMagicNumber () == magic && OrderSymbol () == Symbol ()) { _Ticket = OrderTicket (); _Type = OrderType (); _Lots = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots (), 1 ); _OpenPrice = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice (), Digits ); _StopLoss = NormalizeDouble ( OrderStopLoss (), Digits ); _TakeProfit = NormalizeDouble ( OrderTakeProfit (), Digits ); _OpenTime = OrderOpenTime (); _Profit = NormalizeDouble ( OrderProfit (), 2 ); _Swap = NormalizeDouble ( OrderSwap (), 2 ); _Commission = NormalizeDouble ( OrderCommission (), 2 ); _Comment = OrderComment (); _Expiration = OrderExpiration (); return ; } } }

Como você pode ver, é bastante fácil: há 11 variáveis, e cada uma delas armazena o valor de uma característica de posição (# do bilhete, tipo, tamanho do lote, etc). Essas variáveis são "zeroizadas" no momento da inicialização da função. Isso é necessário porque as variáveis são declaradas a nível global, e não são "zeroizadas" no momento da chamada da função. Mas nós não precisamos de informações relativas ao tick anterior, todos os dados devem ser recentes. Em seguida, é realizada uma busca padrão entre todas as posições abertas e, caso o símbolo e o valor do MagicNumber coincidam com aqueles procurados, as características são memorizadas nas variáveis correspondentes.

Agora vamos anexar essa função ao nosso expert advisor:

extern int _MagicNumber = 1122 ; #include <OneOrderControl.mq4> int start() { int _GetLastError = 0 ; OneOrderInit( _MagicNumber ); double MACD_1 = iMACD ( Symbol (), 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 1 ); double MACD_2 = iMACD ( Symbol (), 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN , 2 ); if ( _Ticket > 0 ) { if ( _Type == OP_BUY ) { if ( NormalizeDouble ( MACD_1, Digits + 1 ) < 0.0 && NormalizeDouble ( MACD_2, Digits + 1 ) >= 0.0 ) { if (! OrderClose ( _Ticket, _Lots, Bid , 5 , Green)) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderClose № " , _GetLastError); return (- 1 ); } } else return ( 0 ); } if ( _Type == OP_SELL ) { if ( NormalizeDouble ( MACD_1, Digits + 1 ) > 0.0 && NormalizeDouble ( MACD_2, Digits + 1 ) <= 0.0 ) { if (! OrderClose ( _Ticket, _Lots, Ask , 5 , Red)) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderClose № " , _GetLastError); return (- 1 ); } } else return ( 0 ); } } if ( NormalizeDouble ( MACD_1, Digits + 1 ) > 0.0 && NormalizeDouble ( MACD_2, Digits + 1 ) <= 0.0 ) { if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_BUY , 0.1 , Ask , 5 , 0.0 , 0.0 , "CrossMACD" , _MagicNumber, 0 , Green ) < 0 ) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderSend № " , _GetLastError ); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); } if ( NormalizeDouble ( MACD_1, Digits + 1 ) < 0.0 && NormalizeDouble ( MACD_2, Digits + 1 ) >= 0.0 ) { if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_SELL , 0.1 , Bid , 5 , 0.0 , 0.0 , "CrossMACD" , _MagicNumber, 0 , Red ) < 0 ) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderSend № " , _GetLastError ); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); } return ( 0 ); }

Como você pode ver, agora o código do expert está muito mais compacto e legível por humanos. Este é o caso mais simples.

3. Uma posição de cada tipo



Agora vamos cumprir a próxima tarefa.

Nós precisamos de um expert mais complexo para implementar a outra função. Ele precisa abrir várias posições de tipos diferentes e trabalhar com elas. Abaixo temos o algoritmo do expert:

quando ele é inicializado, o expert deve fazer dois pedidos pendentes: BuyStop no nível de Ask+20 pontos e um SellStop no nível de Bid+20 pontos;

caso um dos pedidos for acionado, outro precisa ser deletado;

a posição aberta deve ser acompanhada de um limite móvel; e



após a posição ter sido fechada por StopLoss ou TakeProfit, voltar ao início, ou seja, fazer dois pedidos pendentes novamente.

O código do expert é fornecido abaixo:

extern int _MagicNumber = 1123 ; extern double Lot = 0.1 ; extern int StopLoss = 60 ; extern int TakeProfit= 100 ; extern int TrailingStop= 50 ; extern int Luft= 20 ; int start() { int BuyStopOrder= 0 ,SellStopOrder= 0 ,BuyOrder= 0 ,SellOrder= 0 ; int _GetLastError= 0 ,_OrdersTotal= OrdersTotal (); for ( int z=_OrdersTotal- 1 ; z>= 0 ; z --) { if (! OrderSelect (z, SELECT_BY_POS )) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Print ( "OrderSelect(" ,z, ", SELECT_BY_POS) - Error #" ,_GetLastError); continue ; } if ( OrderSymbol ()!= Symbol ()) continue ; if ( OrderMagicNumber ()!=_MagicNumber) continue ; switch ( OrderType ()) { case OP_BUY : BuyOrder = OrderTicket (); break ; case OP_SELL : SellOrder = OrderTicket (); break ; case OP_BUYSTOP : BuyStopOrder = OrderTicket (); break ; case OP_SELLSTOP : SellStopOrder = OrderTicket (); break ; } } if ( BuyStopOrder > 0 && SellStopOrder > 0 ) return ( 0 ); _OrdersTotal= OrdersTotal (); for (z=_OrdersTotal- 1 ; z>= 0 ; z --) { if (! OrderSelect (z, SELECT_BY_POS )) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Print ( "OrderSelect(" ,z, ", SELECT_BY_POS) - Error #" ,_GetLastError); continue ; } if ( OrderSymbol ()!= Symbol ()) continue ; if ( OrderMagicNumber ()!=_MagicNumber) continue ; switch ( OrderType ()) { case OP_BUY : { if (SellStopOrder> 0 ) { if (! OrderDelete (SellStopOrder)) { Alert ( "OrderDelete Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } } if (TrailingStop> MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_STOPLEVEL )) { if ( NormalizeDouble ( Bid - OrderOpenPrice (), Digits )> NormalizeDouble (TrailingStop* Point , Digits )) { if ( NormalizeDouble ( Bid -TrailingStop* Point , Digits )> OrderStopLoss () || OrderStopLoss ()<= 0.0 ) { if (! OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), NormalizeDouble ( Bid -TrailingStop* Point , Digits ), OrderTakeProfit (), OrderExpiration ())) { Alert ( "OrderModify Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } } } } return ( 0 ); } case OP_SELL : { if (BuyStopOrder> 0 ) { if (! OrderDelete (BuyStopOrder)) { Alert ( "OrderDelete Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } } if (TrailingStop> MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_STOPLEVEL )) { if ( NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice ()- Ask , Digits )> NormalizeDouble (TrailingStop* Point , Digits )) { if ( NormalizeDouble ( Ask +TrailingStop* Point , Digits )< OrderStopLoss () || OrderStopLoss ()<= 0.0 ) { if (! OrderModify ( OrderTicket (), OrderOpenPrice (), NormalizeDouble ( Ask +TrailingStop* Point , Digits ), OrderTakeProfit (), OrderExpiration ())) { Alert ( "OrderModify Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } } } } return ( 0 ); } } } double _OpenPriceLevel,_StopLossLevel,_TakeProfitLevel; _OpenPriceLevel= NormalizeDouble ( Ask +Luft* Point , Digits ); if (StopLoss> 0 ) { _StopLossLevel= NormalizeDouble (_OpenPriceLevel-StopLoss* Point , Digits ); } else { _StopLossLevel= 0.0 ; } if (TakeProfit> 0 ) { _TakeProfitLevel= NormalizeDouble (_OpenPriceLevel+TakeProfit* Point , Digits ); } else { _TakeProfitLevel= 0.0 ; } if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_BUYSTOP ,Lot,_OpenPriceLevel, 5 ,_StopLossLevel,_TakeProfitLevel, "" ,_MagicNumber)< 0 ) { Alert ( "OrderSend Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } _OpenPriceLevel= NormalizeDouble ( Bid -Luft* Point , Digits ); if (StopLoss> 0 ) { _StopLossLevel= NormalizeDouble (_OpenPriceLevel+StopLoss* Point , Digits ); } else { _StopLossLevel= 0.0 ; } if (TakeProfit> 0 ) { _TakeProfitLevel= NormalizeDouble (_OpenPriceLevel-TakeProfit* Point , Digits ); } else { _TakeProfitLevel= 0.0 ; } if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_SELLSTOP ,Lot,_OpenPriceLevel, 5 ,_StopLossLevel,_TakeProfitLevel, "" ,_MagicNumber)< 0 ) { Alert ( "OrderSend Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); }

Vamos agora escrever a função que simplificaria o bloco de controle de posições abertas. Ela deve encontrar um pedido de cada tipo e armazenar as suas características em variáveis globais. Ela ficará parecido com isto:



int _BuyTicket = 0 , _SellTicket = 0 , _BuyStopTicket = 0 ; int _SellStopTicket = 0 , _BuyLimitTicket = 0 , _SellLimitTicket = 0 ; double _BuyLots = 0.0 , _SellLots = 0.0 , _BuyStopLots = 0.0 ; double _SellStopLots = 0.0 , _BuyLimitLots = 0.0 , _SellLimitLots = 0.0 ; double _BuyOpenPrice = 0.0 , _SellOpenPrice = 0.0 , _BuyStopOpenPrice = 0.0 ; double _SellStopOpenPrice = 0.0 , _BuyLimitOpenPrice = 0.0 , _SellLimitOpenPrice = 0.0 ; double _BuyStopLoss = 0.0 , _SellStopLoss = 0.0 , _BuyStopStopLoss = 0.0 ; double _SellStopStopLoss = 0.0 , _BuyLimitStopLoss = 0.0 , _SellLimitStopLoss = 0.0 ; double _BuyTakeProfit = 0.0 , _SellTakeProfit = 0.0 , _BuyStopTakeProfit = 0.0 ; double _SellStopTakeProfit = 0.0 , _BuyLimitTakeProfit = 0.0 , _SellLimitTakeProfit = 0.0 ; datetime _BuyOpenTime = - 1 , _SellOpenTime = - 1 , _BuyStopOpenTime = - 1 ; datetime _SellStopOpenTime = - 1 , _BuyLimitOpenTime = - 1 , _SellLimitOpenTime = - 1 ; double _BuyProfit = 0.0 , _SellProfit = 0.0 , _BuySwap = 0.0 , _SellSwap = 0.0 ; double _BuyCommission = 0.0 , _SellCommission = 0.0 ; string _BuyComment = "" , _SellComment = "" , _BuyStopComment = "" ; string _SellStopComment = "" , _BuyLimitComment = "" , _SellLimitComment = "" ; datetime _BuyStopExpiration = - 1 , _SellStopExpiration = - 1 ; datetime _BuyLimitExpiration = - 1 , _SellLimitExpiration = - 1 ; void OneTypeOrdersInit( int magic ) { _BuyTicket = 0 ; _SellTicket = 0 ; _BuyStopTicket = 0 ; _SellStopTicket = 0 ; _BuyLimitTicket = 0 ; _SellLimitTicket = 0 ; _BuyLots = 0.0 ; _SellLots = 0.0 ; _BuyStopLots = 0.0 ; _SellStopLots = 0.0 ; _BuyLimitLots = 0.0 ; _SellLimitLots = 0.0 ; _BuyOpenPrice = 0.0 ; _SellOpenPrice = 0.0 ; _BuyStopOpenPrice = 0.0 ; _SellStopOpenPrice = 0.0 ; _BuyLimitOpenPrice = 0.0 ; _SellLimitOpenPrice = 0.0 ; _BuyStopLoss = 0.0 ; _SellStopLoss = 0.0 ; _BuyStopStopLoss = 0.0 ; _SellStopStopLoss = 0.0 ; _BuyLimitStopLoss = 0.0 ; _SellLimitStopLoss = 0.0 ; _BuyTakeProfit = 0.0 ; _SellTakeProfit = 0.0 ; _BuyStopTakeProfit = 0.0 ; _SellStopTakeProfit = 0.0 ; _BuyLimitTakeProfit = 0.0 ; _SellLimitTakeProfit = 0.0 ; _BuyOpenTime = - 1 ; _SellOpenTime = - 1 ; _BuyStopOpenTime = - 1 ; _SellStopOpenTime = - 1 ; _BuyLimitOpenTime = - 1 ; _SellLimitOpenTime = - 1 ; _BuyProfit = 0.0 ; _SellProfit = 0.0 ; _BuySwap = 0.0 ; _SellSwap = 0.0 ; _BuyCommission = 0.0 ; _SellCommission = 0.0 ; _BuyComment = "" ; _SellComment = "" ; _BuyStopComment = "" ; _SellStopComment = "" ; _BuyLimitComment = "" ; _SellLimitComment = "" ; _BuyStopExpiration = - 1 ; _SellStopExpiration = - 1 ; _BuyLimitExpiration = - 1 ; _SellLimitExpiration = - 1 ; int _GetLastError = 0 , _OrdersTotal = OrdersTotal (); for ( int z = _OrdersTotal - 1 ; z >= 0 ; z -- ) { if ( ! OrderSelect ( z, SELECT_BY_POS ) ) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Print ( "OrderSelect(" , z, ",SELECT_BY_POS) - Error #" , _GetLastError ); continue ; } if ( OrderMagicNumber () == magic && OrderSymbol () == Symbol () ) { switch ( OrderType () ) { case OP_BUY : _BuyTicket = OrderTicket (); _BuyLots = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots (), 1 ); _BuyOpenPrice = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice (), Digits ); _BuyStopLoss = NormalizeDouble ( OrderStopLoss (), Digits ); _BuyTakeProfit = NormalizeDouble ( OrderTakeProfit (), Digits ); _BuyOpenTime = OrderOpenTime (); _BuyProfit = NormalizeDouble ( OrderProfit (), 2 ); _BuySwap = NormalizeDouble ( OrderSwap (), 2 ); _BuyCommission = NormalizeDouble ( OrderCommission (), 2 ); _BuyComment = OrderComment (); break ; case OP_SELL : _SellTicket = OrderTicket (); _SellLots = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots (), 1 ); _SellOpenPrice = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice (), Digits ); _SellStopLoss = NormalizeDouble ( OrderStopLoss (), Digits ); _SellTakeProfit = NormalizeDouble ( OrderTakeProfit (), Digits ); _SellOpenTime = OrderOpenTime (); _SellProfit = NormalizeDouble ( OrderProfit (), 2 ); _SellSwap = NormalizeDouble ( OrderSwap (), 2 ); _SellCommission = NormalizeDouble ( OrderCommission (), 2 ); _SellComment = OrderComment (); break ; case OP_BUYSTOP : _BuyStopTicket = OrderTicket (); _BuyStopLots = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots (), 1 ); _BuyStopOpenPrice = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice (), Digits ); _BuyStopStopLoss = NormalizeDouble ( OrderStopLoss (), Digits ); _BuyStopTakeProfit = NormalizeDouble ( OrderTakeProfit (), Digits ); _BuyStopOpenTime = OrderOpenTime (); _BuyStopComment = OrderComment (); _BuyStopExpiration = OrderExpiration (); break ; case OP_SELLSTOP : _SellStopTicket = OrderTicket (); _SellStopLots = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots (), 1 ); _SellStopOpenPrice = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice (), Digits ); _SellStopStopLoss = NormalizeDouble ( OrderStopLoss (), Digits ); _SellStopTakeProfit = NormalizeDouble ( OrderTakeProfit (), Digits ); _SellStopOpenTime = OrderOpenTime (); _SellStopComment = OrderComment (); _SellStopExpiration = OrderExpiration (); break ; case OP_BUYLIMIT : _BuyLimitTicket = OrderTicket (); _BuyLimitLots = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots (), 1 ); _BuyLimitOpenPrice = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice (), Digits ); _BuyLimitStopLoss = NormalizeDouble ( OrderStopLoss (), Digits ); _BuyLimitTakeProfit = NormalizeDouble ( OrderTakeProfit (), Digits ); _BuyLimitOpenTime = OrderOpenTime (); _BuyLimitComment = OrderComment (); _BuyLimitExpiration = OrderExpiration (); break ; case OP_SELLLIMIT : _SellLimitTicket = OrderTicket (); _SellLimitLots = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots (), 1 ); _SellLimitOpenPrice = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice (), Digits ); _SellLimitStopLoss = NormalizeDouble ( OrderStopLoss (), Digits ); _SellLimitTakeProfit = NormalizeDouble ( OrderTakeProfit (), Digits ); _SellLimitOpenTime = OrderOpenTime (); _SellLimitComment = OrderComment (); _SellLimitExpiration = OrderExpiration (); break ; } } } }

Agora vamos anexar a função ao expert:



extern int _MagicNumber = 1123 ; extern double Lot = 0.1 ; extern int StopLoss = 60 ; extern int TakeProfit = 100 ; extern int TrailingStop = 50 ; extern int Luft = 20 ; #include <OneTypeOrdersControl.mq4> int start() { int _GetLastError = 0 ; OneTypeOrdersInit( _MagicNumber ); if ( _BuyStopTicket > 0 && _SellStopTicket > 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( _BuyTicket > 0 ) { if ( _SellStopTicket > 0 ) { if ( ! OrderDelete ( _SellStopTicket ) ) { Alert ( "OrderDelete Error #" , GetLastError () ); return (- 1 ); } } if ( TrailingStop > MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_STOPLEVEL ) ) { if ( NormalizeDouble ( Bid - _BuyOpenPrice, Digits ) > NormalizeDouble ( TrailingStop* Point , Digits ) ) { if ( NormalizeDouble ( Bid - TrailingStop* Point , Digits ) > _BuyStopLoss || _BuyStopLoss <= 0.0 ) { if ( ! OrderModify ( _BuyTicket, _BuyOpenPrice, NormalizeDouble ( Bid - TrailingStop* Point , Digits ), _BuyTakeProfit, 0 ) ) { Alert ( "OrderModify Error #" , GetLastError () ); return (- 1 ); } } } } return ( 0 ); } if ( _SellTicket > 0 ) { if ( _BuyStopTicket > 0 ) { if ( ! OrderDelete ( _BuyStopTicket ) ) { Alert ( "OrderDelete Error #" , GetLastError () ); return (- 1 ); } } if (TrailingStop > MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_STOPLEVEL )) { if ( NormalizeDouble ( _SellOpenPrice - Ask , Digits ) > NormalizeDouble ( TrailingStop* Point , Digits ) ) { if ( NormalizeDouble ( Ask + TrailingStop* Point , Digits ) < _SellStopLoss || _SellStopLoss <= 0.0 ) { if (! OrderModify ( _SellTicket, _SellOpenPrice, NormalizeDouble ( Ask + TrailingStop* Point , Digits ), _SellTakeProfit, 0 ) ) { Alert ( "OrderModify Error #" , GetLastError () ); return (- 1 ); } } } } return ( 0 ); } double _OpenPriceLevel, _StopLossLevel, _TakeProfitLevel; _OpenPriceLevel = NormalizeDouble ( Ask + Luft* Point , Digits ); if ( StopLoss > 0 ) _StopLossLevel = NormalizeDouble ( _OpenPriceLevel - StopLoss* Point , Digits ); else _StopLossLevel = 0.0 ; if ( TakeProfit > 0 ) _TakeProfitLevel = NormalizeDouble ( _OpenPriceLevel + TakeProfit* Point , Digits ); else _TakeProfitLevel = 0.0 ; if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_BUYSTOP , Lot, _OpenPriceLevel, 5 , _StopLossLevel, _TakeProfitLevel, "" , _MagicNumber ) < 0 ) { Alert ( "OrderSend Error #" , GetLastError () ); return (- 1 ); } _OpenPriceLevel = NormalizeDouble ( Bid - Luft* Point , Digits ); if ( StopLoss > 0 ) _StopLossLevel = NormalizeDouble ( _OpenPriceLevel + StopLoss* Point , Digits ); else _StopLossLevel = 0.0 ; if ( TakeProfit > 0 ) _TakeProfitLevel = NormalizeDouble ( _OpenPriceLevel - TakeProfit* Point , Digits ); else _TakeProfitLevel = 0.0 ; if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_SELLSTOP , Lot, _OpenPriceLevel, 5 , _StopLossLevel, _TakeProfitLevel, "" , _MagicNumber ) < 0 ) { Alert ( "OrderSend Error #" , GetLastError () ); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); }

4. Controle sobre todas as posições



Aqui a diferença entre o expert inicial e o revisado é muito mais perceptível – o bloco de controle de posições é de compreensão muito simples e fácil.Agora é a vez dos experts mais complexos, aqueles que não possuem qualquer limitação em relação à quantidade de posições abertas simultaneamente.

O uso de variáveis foi suficiente para armazenar características de um pedido. Agora nós teremos que criar algumas matrizes, uma para cada característica. Com exceção deste fato, a função é praticamente igual:

"zeroizar" todas as matrizes durante a inicialização;

buscar em todos os pedidos e armazenar em matrizes apenas as características daqueles que possuam o símbolo necessário e o MagicNumber igual ao parâmetro da função 'mágica';

para melhorar a usabilidade, adicionar uma variável global que irá armazenar a contagem total de pedidos do expert – isso será útil durante o acesso das matrizes.

Vamos iniciar imediatamente a escrita da função:

int _ExpertOrdersTotal = 0 ; int _OrderTicket[], _OrderType[]; double _OrderLots[], _OrderOpenPrice[], _OrderStopLoss[], _OrderTakeProfit[]; double _OrderProfit[], _OrderSwap[], _OrderCommission[]; datetime _OrderOpenTime[], _OrderExpiration[]; string _OrderComment[]; void AllOrdersInit( int magic ) { int _GetLastError = 0 , _OrdersTotal = OrdersTotal (); int temp_value = MathMax ( _OrdersTotal, 1 ); ArrayResize ( _OrderTicket, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderType, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderLots, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderOpenPrice, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderStopLoss, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderTakeProfit, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderOpenTime, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderProfit, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderSwap, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderCommission, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderComment, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderExpiration, temp_value ); ArrayInitialize ( _OrderTicket, 0 ); ArrayInitialize ( _OrderType, 0 ); ArrayInitialize ( _OrderLots, 0 ); ArrayInitialize ( _OrderOpenPrice, 0 ); ArrayInitialize ( _OrderStopLoss, 0 ); ArrayInitialize ( _OrderTakeProfit, 0 ); ArrayInitialize ( _OrderOpenTime, 0 ); ArrayInitialize ( _OrderProfit, 0 ); ArrayInitialize ( _OrderSwap, 0 ); ArrayInitialize ( _OrderCommission, 0 ); ArrayInitialize ( _OrderExpiration, 0 ); _ExpertOrdersTotal = 0 ; for ( int z = _OrdersTotal - 1 ; z >= 0 ; z -- ) { if ( ! OrderSelect ( z, SELECT_BY_POS ) ) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Print ( "OrderSelect(" , z, ",SELECT_BY_POS) - Error #" , _GetLastError ); continue ; } if ( OrderMagicNumber () == magic && OrderSymbol () == Symbol () ) { _OrderTicket[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = OrderTicket (); _OrderType[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = OrderType (); _OrderLots[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots (), 1 ); _OrderOpenPrice[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice (), Digits ); _OrderStopLoss[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = NormalizeDouble ( OrderStopLoss (), Digits ); _OrderTakeProfit[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = NormalizeDouble ( OrderTakeProfit (), Digits ); _OrderOpenTime[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = OrderOpenTime (); _OrderProfit[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = NormalizeDouble ( OrderProfit (), 2 ); _OrderSwap[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = NormalizeDouble ( OrderSwap (), 2 ); _OrderCommission[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = NormalizeDouble ( OrderCommission (), 2 ); _OrderComment[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = OrderComment (); _OrderExpiration[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = OrderExpiration (); _ExpertOrdersTotal++; } } temp_value = MathMax ( _ExpertOrdersTotal, 1 ); ArrayResize ( _OrderTicket, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderType, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderLots, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderOpenPrice, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderStopLoss, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderTakeProfit, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderOpenTime, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderProfit, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderSwap, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderCommission, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderComment, temp_value ); ArrayResize ( _OrderExpiration, temp_value ); }

Para examinar em detalhes o funcionamento da função, vamos escrever um expert simples capaz de exibir informações a respeito de todas as posições abertas pelo expert.

O seu código é bastante simples:

extern int _MagicNumber = 0 ; #include AllOrdersControl.mq4> int start() { AllOrdersInit( _MagicNumber ); if ( _ExpertOrdersTotal > 0 ) { string OrdersList = StringConcatenate ( Symbol (), ", MagicNumber " , _MagicNumber, ":

" ); for ( int n = 0 ; n _ExpertOrdersTotal; n ++ ) { OrdersList = StringConcatenate ( OrdersList, "Order # " , _OrderTicket[n], ", profit/loss: " , DoubleToStr ( _OrderProfit[n], 2 ), " " , AccountCurrency (), "

" ); } Comment ( OrdersList ); } return ( 0 ); }

5. Conclusão



Caso o _MagicNumber for configurado como 0, o expert irá exibir a lista de posições abertas manualmente:

Por fim, eu gostaria de comparar a velocidade dos experts que realizam buscas em seus pedidos de forma independente àquela dos experts que utilizam funções. Para este fim, ambas versões foram testadas no modo "Every tick" (a cada tick) 10 vezes consecutivamente (otimização pelo _MagicNumber). O tempo de teste foi medido pelo próprio MetaTrader – o tempo decorrido é medido automaticamente.

Expert Advisor

Tempo decorrido em 10 tests (mm:ss) CrossMACD_beta

(sem função) 07:42 CrossMACD 11:37 DoublePending_beta (sem função) 08:18 DoublePending 09:42

Os resultados são os seguintes:

Como você pode ver na tabela, experts que usam funções trabalham um pouco mais lentamente (na lista, durante testes). É um preço justo a se pagar pela usabilidade e simplicidade do código fonte do expert.

De todo modo, cada usuário deve decidir por si mesmo se irá usá-las ou não.