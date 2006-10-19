Orders Management - It's Simple

1. Introduction



Every trading expert has a block controlling open positions. It is the search among all orders within the loop, choosing of "its own" position by symbol and MagicNumber value, and then modifying or closing thereof. These blocks look very similarly and often have the same functions. This is why this repeating part of the code can be moved from the expert to the function - this will significantly simplify writing of experts and make the expert codes much more space-saving.



First of all let us divide the task into three stages that are different in complicity and functions – these three stages will correlate with three types of experts:

Experts that can open only one position at a time

Experts that can open one position of each type at a time (for example, one long and one short position)

Expert that can open any amount of positions simultaneously





2. One Position



There are many strategies that use only one open position. Their controlling blocks are rather simple, but writing of them still consumes time and attention.

Let us take a simple expert, the opening signal of which is intersection of MACD lines (signal line and basic line), and simplify its controlling block. This is how it looked before:

extern int _MagicNumber = 1122 ; int start() { double MACD_1= iMACD ( Symbol (), 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN, 1 ); double MACD_2= iMACD ( Symbol (), 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN, 2 ); int _GetLastError= 0 ,_OrdersTotal= OrdersTotal (); for ( int z=_OrdersTotal- 1 ; z>= 0 ; z --) { if (! OrderSelect (z,SELECT_BY_POS)) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Print ( "OrderSelect( " ,z, ", SELECT_BY_POS ) - Error #" , _GetLastError); continue ; } if (OrderSymbol()!= Symbol ()) continue ; if (OrderMagicNumber()!=_MagicNumber) continue ; if (OrderType()==OP_BUY) { if ( NormalizeDouble (MACD_1, Digits + 1 )< 0.0 && NormalizeDouble (MACD_2, Digits + 1 )>= 0.0 ) { if (!OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(), Bid, 5 ,Green)) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderClose № " ,_GetLastError); return (- 1 ); } } else { return ( 0 ); } } if (OrderType()==OP_SELL) { if ( NormalizeDouble (MACD_1, Digits + 1 ) > 0.0 && NormalizeDouble (MACD_2, Digits + 1 )<= 0.0 ) { if (!OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(), Ask, 5 ,Red)) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderClose № " ,_GetLastError); return (- 1 ); } } else return ( 0 ); } } if ( NormalizeDouble (MACD_1, Digits + 1 )> 0.0 && NormalizeDouble (MACD_2, Digits + 1 )<= 0.0 ) { if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_BUY, 0.1 ,Ask, 5 , 0.0 , 0.0 , "MACD_test" ,_MagicNumber, 0 ,Green)< 0 ) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderSend № " ,_GetLastError); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); } if ( NormalizeDouble (MACD_1, Digits + 1 )< 0.0 && NormalizeDouble (MACD_2, Digits + 1 )>= 0.0 ) { if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_SELL, 0.1 ,Bid, 5 , 0.0 , 0.0 , "MACD_test" , _MagicNumber, 0 ,Red)< 0 ) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderSend № " ,_GetLastError); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); } return ( 0 ); }

Now we have to write a function that would replace the block controlling positions. The function must search among all orders, find the necessary one, and memorize all its characteristics into global variables. It will be look like this:

int _Ticket = 0 , _Type = 0 ; double _Lots = 0.0 , _OpenPrice= 0.0 ,_StopLoss= 0.0 ; double _TakeProfit= 0.0 ; datetime _OpenTime=- 1 ; double _Profit= 0.0 ,_Swap= 0.0 ; double _Commission= 0.0 ; string _Comment= "" ; datetime _Expiration=- 1 ; void OneOrderInit( int magic) { int _GetLastError,_OrdersTotal= OrdersTotal (); _Ticket= 0 ; _Type= 0 ; _Lots= 0.0 ; _OpenPrice= 0.0 ; _StopLoss= 0.0 ; _TakeProfit= 0.0 ; _OpenTime=- 1 ; _Profit= 0.0 ; _Swap= 0.0 ; _Commission= 0.0 ; _Comment= "" ; _Expiration=- 1 ; for ( int z=_OrdersTotal- 1 ; z>= 0 ; z --) { if (! OrderSelect (z,SELECT_BY_POS)) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Print ( "OrderSelect( " ,z, ", SELECT_BY_POS ) - Error #" ,_GetLastError); continue ; } if (OrderMagicNumber()==magic && OrderSymbol()== Symbol ()) { _Ticket = OrderTicket(); _Type = OrderType(); _Lots = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots(), 1 ); _OpenPrice = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice(), Digits ); _StopLoss = NormalizeDouble (OrderStopLoss(), Digits ); _TakeProfit = NormalizeDouble ( OrderTakeProfit(), Digits ); _OpenTime = OrderOpenTime(); _Profit = NormalizeDouble ( OrderProfit(), 2 ); _Swap = NormalizeDouble ( OrderSwap(), 2 ); _Commission = NormalizeDouble ( OrderCommission(), 2 ); _Comment = OrderComment(); _Expiration = OrderExpiration(); return ; } } }

As you can see, it's rather easy: there are 11 variables, each stores the value of one position characteristic (ticket #, type, lot size, etc.). These variables are zeroized when the function starts. This is necessary since the variables are declared at global level and are not zeroized at the function call, but we do not need information of the preceding tick, all data must be recent. Then all open positions are searched among in the standard way and, in case the symbol and the MagicNumber value coincide with those needed, the characteristics are memorized in the corresponding variables.



Now let us attach this function to our expert advisor:

extern int _MagicNumber = 1122 ; #include <OneOrderControl.mq4> int start() { int _GetLastError = 0 ; OneOrderInit( _MagicNumber ); double MACD_1 = iMACD ( Symbol (), 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN, 1 ); double MACD_2 = iMACD ( Symbol (), 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_MAIN, 2 ); if ( _Ticket > 0 ) { if ( _Type == OP_BUY ) { if ( NormalizeDouble ( MACD_1, Digits + 1 ) < 0.0 && NormalizeDouble ( MACD_2, Digits + 1 ) >= 0.0 ) { if (!OrderClose( _Ticket, _Lots, Bid, 5 , Green)) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderClose № " , _GetLastError); return (- 1 ); } } else return ( 0 ); } if ( _Type == OP_SELL ) { if ( NormalizeDouble ( MACD_1, Digits + 1 ) > 0.0 && NormalizeDouble ( MACD_2, Digits + 1 ) <= 0.0 ) { if (!OrderClose( _Ticket, _Lots, Ask, 5 , Red)) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderClose № " , _GetLastError); return (- 1 ); } } else return ( 0 ); } } if ( NormalizeDouble ( MACD_1, Digits + 1 ) > 0.0 && NormalizeDouble ( MACD_2, Digits + 1 ) <= 0.0 ) { if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_BUY, 0.1 , Ask, 5 , 0.0 , 0.0 , "CrossMACD" , _MagicNumber, 0 , Green ) < 0 ) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderSend № " , _GetLastError ); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); } if ( NormalizeDouble ( MACD_1, Digits + 1 ) < 0.0 && NormalizeDouble ( MACD_2, Digits + 1 ) >= 0.0 ) { if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_SELL, 0.1 , Bid, 5 , 0.0 , 0.0 , "CrossMACD" , _MagicNumber, 0 , Red ) < 0 ) { _GetLastError = GetLastError (); Alert ( "Error OrderSend № " , _GetLastError ); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); } return ( 0 ); }

As you can see, the expert code is now much more compact and human-readable. This is the simplest case.

Now let us solve the next task.



3. One Position of Each Type



when launched, the expert must place two pending orders: BuyStop at the level of Ask+20 points and a SellStop at the level of Bid+20 points;

if one of the orders triggers, another must be deleted;

the open position must be accompanied by the Trailing Stop; and



after the position has been closed by StopLoss or TakeProfit, go to the start again, i.e., place two pending orders again.

We need a more complicated expert to implement the other function. It must open a number of positions of different types and work with them. Below is the expert's algorithm:

The expert code is given below:

extern int _MagicNumber = 1123 ; extern double Lot = 0.1 ; extern int StopLoss = 60 ; extern int TakeProfit= 100 ; extern int TrailingStop= 50 ; extern int Luft= 20 ; int start() { int BuyStopOrder= 0 ,SellStopOrder= 0 ,BuyOrder= 0 ,SellOrder= 0 ; int _GetLastError= 0 ,_OrdersTotal= OrdersTotal (); for ( int z=_OrdersTotal- 1 ; z>= 0 ; z --) { if (! OrderSelect (z,SELECT_BY_POS)) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Print ( "OrderSelect(" ,z, ", SELECT_BY_POS) - Error #" ,_GetLastError); continue ; } if (OrderSymbol()!= Symbol ()) continue ; if (OrderMagicNumber()!=_MagicNumber) continue ; switch (OrderType()) { case OP_BUY: BuyOrder = OrderTicket(); break ; case OP_SELL: SellOrder = OrderTicket(); break ; case OP_BUYSTOP: BuyStopOrder = OrderTicket(); break ; case OP_SELLSTOP: SellStopOrder = OrderTicket(); break ; } } if ( BuyStopOrder > 0 && SellStopOrder > 0 ) return ( 0 ); _OrdersTotal= OrdersTotal (); for (z=_OrdersTotal- 1 ; z>= 0 ; z --) { if (! OrderSelect (z,SELECT_BY_POS)) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Print ( "OrderSelect(" ,z, ", SELECT_BY_POS) - Error #" ,_GetLastError); continue ; } if (OrderSymbol()!= Symbol ()) continue ; if (OrderMagicNumber()!=_MagicNumber) continue ; switch (OrderType()) { case OP_BUY: { if (SellStopOrder> 0 ) { if (!OrderDelete(SellStopOrder)) { Alert ( "OrderDelete Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } } if (TrailingStop>MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_STOPLEVEL)) { if ( NormalizeDouble (Bid-OrderOpenPrice(), Digits )> NormalizeDouble (TrailingStop* Point , Digits )) { if ( NormalizeDouble (Bid-TrailingStop* Point , Digits )>OrderStopLoss() || OrderStopLoss()<= 0.0 ) { if (!OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(), NormalizeDouble (Bid-TrailingStop* Point , Digits ),OrderTakeProfit(),OrderExpiration())) { Alert ( "OrderModify Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } } } } return ( 0 ); } case OP_SELL: { if (BuyStopOrder> 0 ) { if (!OrderDelete(BuyStopOrder)) { Alert ( "OrderDelete Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } } if (TrailingStop>MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_STOPLEVEL)) { if ( NormalizeDouble (OrderOpenPrice()-Ask, Digits )> NormalizeDouble (TrailingStop* Point , Digits )) { if ( NormalizeDouble (Ask+TrailingStop* Point , Digits )<OrderStopLoss() || OrderStopLoss()<= 0.0 ) { if (!OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(), NormalizeDouble (Ask+TrailingStop* Point , Digits ),OrderTakeProfit(),OrderExpiration())) { Alert ( "OrderModify Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } } } } return ( 0 ); } } } double _OpenPriceLevel,_StopLossLevel,_TakeProfitLevel; _OpenPriceLevel= NormalizeDouble (Ask+Luft* Point , Digits ); if (StopLoss> 0 ) { _StopLossLevel= NormalizeDouble (_OpenPriceLevel-StopLoss* Point , Digits ); } else { _StopLossLevel= 0.0 ; } if (TakeProfit> 0 ) { _TakeProfitLevel= NormalizeDouble (_OpenPriceLevel+TakeProfit* Point , Digits ); } else { _TakeProfitLevel= 0.0 ; } if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_BUYSTOP,Lot,_OpenPriceLevel, 5 ,_StopLossLevel,_TakeProfitLevel, "" ,_MagicNumber)< 0 ) { Alert ( "OrderSend Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } _OpenPriceLevel= NormalizeDouble (Bid-Luft* Point , Digits ); if (StopLoss> 0 ) { _StopLossLevel= NormalizeDouble (_OpenPriceLevel+StopLoss* Point , Digits ); } else { _StopLossLevel= 0.0 ; } if (TakeProfit> 0 ) { _TakeProfitLevel= NormalizeDouble (_OpenPriceLevel-TakeProfit* Point , Digits ); } else { _TakeProfitLevel= 0.0 ; } if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_SELLSTOP,Lot,_OpenPriceLevel, 5 ,_StopLossLevel,_TakeProfitLevel, "" ,_MagicNumber)< 0 ) { Alert ( "OrderSend Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); }

Let us now write the function that would simplify the block controlling open positions. It must find by one order of each type and store their characteristics in global variables. It will look like this:

int _BuyTicket= 0 ,_SellTicket= 0 ,_BuyStopTicket= 0 ; int _SellStopTicket= 0 ,_BuyLimitTicket= 0 ,_SellLimitTicket= 0 ; double _BuyLots= 0.0 ,_SellLots= 0.0 ,_BuyStopLots= 0.0 ; double _SellStopLots= 0.0 ,_BuyLimitLots= 0.0 , _SellLimitLots= 0.0 ; double _BuyOpenPrice= 0.0 ,_SellOpenPrice= 0.0 , _BuyStopOpenPrice= 0.0 ; double _SellStopOpenPrice= 0.0 ,_BuyLimitOpenPrice= 0.0 , _SellLimitOpenPrice= 0.0 ; double _BuyStopLoss= 0.0 ,_SellStopLoss= 0.0 ,_BuyStopStopLoss= 0.0 ; double _SellStopStopLoss= 0.0 ,_BuyLimitStopLoss= 0.0 ,_SellLimitStopLoss= 0.0 ; double _BuyTakeProfit= 0.0 ,_SellTakeProfit= 0.0 , _BuyStopTakeProfit= 0.0 ; double _SellStopTakeProfit= 0.0 ,_BuyLimitTakeProfit= 0.0 , _SellLimitTakeProfit= 0.0 ; datetime _BuyOpenTime=- 1 ,_SellOpenTime=- 1 , _BuyStopOpenTime=- 1 ; datetime _SellStopOpenTime=- 1 ,_BuyLimitOpenTime=- 1 , _SellLimitOpenTime=- 1 ; double _BuyProfit= 0.0 ,_SellProfit= 0.0 ,_BuySwap= 0.0 , _SellSwap= 0.0 ; double _BuyCommission= 0.0 ,_SellCommission= 0.0 ; string _BuyComment= "" ,_SellComment= "" ,_BuyStopComment= "" ; string _SellStopComment= "" ,_BuyLimitComment= "" , _SellLimitComment= "" ; datetime _BuyStopExpiration=- 1 ,_SellStopExpiration=- 1 ; datetime _BuyLimitExpiration=- 1 ,_SellLimitExpiration=- 1 ; void OneTypeOrdersInit( int magic) { _BuyTicket= 0 ; _SellTicket= 0 ; _BuyStopTicket= 0 ; _SellStopTicket= 0 ; _BuyLimitTicket= 0 ; _SellLimitTicket= 0 ; _BuyLots= 0.0 ; _SellLots= 0.0 ; _BuyStopLots= 0.0 ; _SellStopLots= 0.0 ; _BuyLimitLots= 0.0 ; _SellLimitLots= 0.0 ; _BuyOpenPrice= 0.0 ; _SellOpenPrice= 0.0 ; _BuyStopOpenPrice= 0.0 ; _SellStopOpenPrice= 0.0 ; _BuyLimitOpenPrice= 0.0 ; _SellLimitOpenPrice= 0.0 ; _BuyStopLoss= 0.0 ; _SellStopLoss= 0.0 ; _BuyStopStopLoss= 0.0 ; _SellStopStopLoss= 0.0 ; _BuyLimitStopLoss= 0.0 ; _SellLimitStopLoss= 0.0 ; _BuyTakeProfit = 0.0 ; _SellTakeProfit = 0.0 ; _BuyStopTakeProfit = 0.0 ; _SellStopTakeProfit= 0.0 ; _BuyLimitTakeProfit= 0.0 ; _SellLimitTakeProfit= 0.0 ; _BuyOpenTime=- 1 ; _SellOpenTime=- 1 ; _BuyStopOpenTime=- 1 ; _SellStopOpenTime=- 1 ; _BuyLimitOpenTime=- 1 ; _SellLimitOpenTime=- 1 ; _BuyProfit= 0.0 ; _SellProfit= 0.0 ; _BuySwap= 0.0 ; _SellSwap= 0.0 ; _BuyCommission= 0.0 ; _SellCommission= 0.0 ; _BuyComment= "" ; _SellComment= "" ; _BuyStopComment= "" ; _SellStopComment= "" ; _BuyLimitComment= "" ; _SellLimitComment= "" ; _BuyStopExpiration=- 1 ; _SellStopExpiration=- 1 ; _BuyLimitExpiration=- 1 ; _SellLimitExpiration=- 1 ; int _GetLastError= 0 ,_OrdersTotal= OrdersTotal (); for ( int z=_OrdersTotal- 1 ; z>= 0 ; z --) { if (! OrderSelect (z,SELECT_BY_POS)) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Print ( "OrderSelect(" ,z, ",SELECT_BY_POS) - Error #" , _GetLastError); continue ; } if (OrderMagicNumber()==magic && OrderSymbol()== Symbol ()) { switch (OrderType()) { case OP_BUY: _BuyTicket = OrderTicket(); _BuyLots = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots(), 1 ); _BuyOpenPrice = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice(), Digits ); _BuyStopLoss= NormalizeDouble (OrderStopLoss(), Digits ); _BuyTakeProfit= NormalizeDouble (OrderTakeProfit(), Digits ); _BuyOpenTime = OrderOpenTime(); _BuyProfit = NormalizeDouble ( OrderProfit(), 2 ); _BuySwap = NormalizeDouble ( OrderSwap(), 2 ); _BuyCommission = NormalizeDouble ( OrderCommission(), 2 ); _BuyComment=OrderComment(); break ; case OP_SELL: _SellTicket = OrderTicket(); _SellLots = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots(), 1 ); _SellOpenPrice = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice(), Digits ); _SellStopLoss= NormalizeDouble (OrderStopLoss(), Digits ); _SellTakeProfit= NormalizeDouble (OrderTakeProfit(), Digits ); _SellOpenTime = OrderOpenTime(); _SellProfit = NormalizeDouble ( OrderProfit(), 2 ); _SellSwap = NormalizeDouble ( OrderSwap(), 2 ); _SellCommission = NormalizeDouble ( OrderCommission(), 2 ); _SellComment=OrderComment(); break ; case OP_BUYSTOP: _BuyStopTicket = OrderTicket(); _BuyStopLots = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots(), 1 ); _BuyStopOpenPrice = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice(), Digits ); _BuyStopStopLoss= NormalizeDouble (OrderStopLoss(), Digits ); _BuyStopTakeProfit= NormalizeDouble (OrderTakeProfit(), Digits ); _BuyStopOpenTime = OrderOpenTime(); _BuyStopComment = OrderComment(); _BuyStopExpiration = OrderExpiration(); break ; case OP_SELLSTOP: _SellStopTicket = OrderTicket(); _SellStopLots = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots(), 1 ); _SellStopOpenPrice = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice(), Digits ); _SellStopStopLoss= NormalizeDouble (OrderStopLoss(), Digits ); _SellStopTakeProfit= NormalizeDouble (OrderTakeProfit(), Digits ); _SellStopOpenTime = OrderOpenTime(); _SellStopComment = OrderComment(); _SellStopExpiration = OrderExpiration(); break ; case OP_BUYLIMIT: _BuyLimitTicket = OrderTicket(); _BuyLimitLots = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots(), 1 ); _BuyLimitOpenPrice = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice(), Digits ); _BuyLimitStopLoss= NormalizeDouble (OrderStopLoss(), Digits ); _BuyLimitTakeProfit= NormalizeDouble (OrderTakeProfit(), Digits ); _BuyLimitOpenTime = OrderOpenTime(); _BuyLimitComment = OrderComment(); _BuyLimitExpiration = OrderExpiration(); break ; case OP_SELLLIMIT: _SellLimitTicket = OrderTicket(); _SellLimitLots = NormalizeDouble ( OrderLots(), 1 ); _SellLimitOpenPrice = NormalizeDouble ( OrderOpenPrice(), Digits ); _SellLimitStopLoss= NormalizeDouble (OrderStopLoss(), Digits ); _SellLimitTakeProfit= NormalizeDouble (OrderTakeProfit(), Digits ); _SellLimitOpenTime = OrderOpenTime(); _SellLimitComment = OrderComment(); _SellLimitExpiration = OrderExpiration(); break ; } } } }

Now let us attach the function to the expert:



extern int _MagicNumber = 1123 ; extern double Lot = 0.1 ; extern int StopLoss = 60 ; extern int TakeProfit= 100 ; extern int TrailingStop= 50 ; extern int Luft= 20 ; #include <OneTypeOrdersControl.mq4> int start() { int _GetLastError= 0 ; OneTypeOrdersInit(_MagicNumber); if ( _BuyStopTicket > 0 && _SellStopTicket > 0 ) return ( 0 ); if (_BuyTicket> 0 ) { if (_SellStopTicket> 0 ) { if (!OrderDelete(_SellStopTicket)) { Alert ( "OrderDelete Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } } if (TrailingStop>MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_STOPLEVEL)) { if ( NormalizeDouble (Bid-_BuyOpenPrice, Digits )> NormalizeDouble (TrailingStop* Point , Digits )) { if ( NormalizeDouble (Bid-TrailingStop* Point , Digits )>_BuyStopLoss || _BuyStopLoss<= 0.0 ) { if (!OrderModify(_BuyTicket,_BuyOpenPrice, NormalizeDouble (Bid-TrailingStop* Point , Digits ), _BuyTakeProfit, 0 )) { Alert ( "OrderModify Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } } } } return ( 0 ); } if (_SellTicket> 0 ) { if (_BuyStopTicket> 0 ) { if (!OrderDelete(_BuyStopTicket)) { Alert ( "OrderDelete Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } } if (TrailingStop>MarketInfo( Symbol (),MODE_STOPLEVEL)) { if ( NormalizeDouble (_SellOpenPrice-Ask, Digits )> NormalizeDouble (TrailingStop* Point , Digits )) { if ( NormalizeDouble (Ask+TrailingStop* Point , Digits )<_SellStopLoss || _SellStopLoss<= 0.0 ) { if (!OrderModify(_SellTicket,_SellOpenPrice, NormalizeDouble (Ask+TrailingStop* Point , Digits ), _SellTakeProfit, 0 )) { Alert ( "OrderModify Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } } } } return ( 0 ); } double _OpenPriceLevel,_StopLossLevel,_TakeProfitLevel; _OpenPriceLevel= NormalizeDouble (Ask+Luft* Point , Digits ); if (StopLoss> 0 ) _StopLossLevel= NormalizeDouble (_OpenPriceLevel - StopLoss* Point , Digits ); else _StopLossLevel= 0.0 ; if (TakeProfit> 0 ) _TakeProfitLevel= NormalizeDouble (_OpenPriceLevel+ TakeProfit* Point , Digits ); else _TakeProfitLevel= 0.0 ; if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_BUYSTOP,Lot,_OpenPriceLevel, 5 ,_StopLossLevel,_TakeProfitLevel, "" ,_MagicNumber)< 0 ) { Alert ( "OrderSend Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } _OpenPriceLevel= NormalizeDouble (Bid-Luft* Point , Digits ); if (StopLoss> 0 ) _StopLossLevel= NormalizeDouble (_OpenPriceLevel+ StopLoss* Point , Digits ); else _StopLossLevel= 0.0 ; if (TakeProfit> 0 ) _TakeProfitLevel= NormalizeDouble (_OpenPriceLevel - TakeProfit* Point , Digits ); else _TakeProfitLevel= 0.0 ; if ( OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_SELLSTOP,Lot,_OpenPriceLevel, 5 ,_StopLossLevel,_TakeProfitLevel, "" , _MagicNumber)< 0 ) { Alert ( "OrderSend Error #" , GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); }

Here, the difference between the initial and the revised expert is much more remarkable – the block controlling positions is very simple and easy to understand.

Now it is the turn for the most complicated experts, those that do not have any limitations in amount of opened positions at a time.



4. Control over All Positions



zeroize all arrays at startup;

search in all orders and store in arrays characteristics of only those that have the necessary symbol and MagicNumber equal to the 'magic' function parameter;

for better usability, add a global variable that will store the total count of orders of the expert – this will be helpful when accessing to arrays.

It was sufficient to use variables to store characteristics of one order. Now we have to create some arrays, one for each characteristic. Saving this, the function is practically the same:

Let us immediately set about the function writing:

int _ExpertOrdersTotal= 0 ; int _OrderTicket[],_OrderType[]; double _OrderLots[],_OrderOpenPrice[],_OrderStopLoss[], _OrderTakeProfit[]; double _OrderProfit[],_OrderSwap[],_OrderCommission[]; datetime _OrderOpenTime[],_OrderExpiration[]; string _OrderComment[]; void AllOrdersInit( int magic) { int _GetLastError= 0 ,_OrdersTotal= OrdersTotal (); int temp_value= MathMax (_OrdersTotal, 1 ); ArrayResize (_OrderTicket,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderType,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderLots,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderOpenPrice,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderStopLoss,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderTakeProfit,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderOpenTime,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderProfit,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderSwap,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderCommission,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderComment,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderExpiration,temp_value); ArrayInitialize (_OrderTicket, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderType, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderLots, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderOpenPrice, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderStopLoss, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderTakeProfit, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderOpenTime, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderProfit, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderSwap, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderCommission, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderExpiration, 0 ); _ExpertOrdersTotal= 0 ; for ( int z=_OrdersTotal- 1 ; z>= 0 ; z --) { if (! OrderSelect (z,SELECT_BY_POS)) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Print ( "OrderSelect(" ,z, ",SELECT_BY_POS) - Error #" , _GetLastError); continue ; } if (OrderMagicNumber()==magic && OrderSymbol()== Symbol ()) { _OrderTicket[_ExpertOrdersTotal]=OrderTicket(); _OrderType[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = OrderType(); _OrderLots[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = NormalizeDouble (OrderLots(), 1 ); _OrderOpenPrice[_ExpertOrdersTotal]= NormalizeDouble (OrderOpenPrice(), Digits ); _OrderStopLoss[_ExpertOrdersTotal]= NormalizeDouble (OrderStopLoss(), Digits ); _OrderTakeProfit[_ExpertOrdersTotal]= NormalizeDouble (OrderTakeProfit(), Digits ); _OrderOpenTime[_ExpertOrdersTotal]=OrderOpenTime(); _OrderProfit[_ExpertOrdersTotal]= NormalizeDouble (OrderProfit(), 2 ); _OrderSwap[_ExpertOrdersTotal]= NormalizeDouble (OrderSwap(), 2 ); _OrderCommission[_ExpertOrdersTotal]= NormalizeDouble (OrderCommission(), 2 ); _OrderComment[_ExpertOrdersTotal]=OrderComment(); _OrderExpiration[_ExpertOrdersTotal]= OrderExpiration(); _ExpertOrdersTotal++; } } temp_value= MathMax (_ExpertOrdersTotal, 1 ); ArrayResize (_OrderTicket,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderType,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderLots,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderOpenPrice,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderStopLoss,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderTakeProfit,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderOpenTime,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderProfit,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderSwap,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderCommission,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderComment,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderExpiration,temp_value); } int _ExpertOrdersTotal= 0 ; int _OrderTicket[],_OrderType[]; double _OrderLots[],_OrderOpenPrice[],_OrderStopLoss[], _OrderTakeProfit[]; double _OrderProfit[],_OrderSwap[],_OrderCommission[]; datetime _OrderOpenTime[],_OrderExpiration[]; string _OrderComment[]; void AllOrdersInit( int magic) { int _GetLastError= 0 ,_OrdersTotal= OrdersTotal (); int temp_value= MathMax (_OrdersTotal, 1 ); ArrayResize (_OrderTicket,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderType,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderLots,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderOpenPrice,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderStopLoss,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderTakeProfit,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderOpenTime,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderProfit,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderSwap,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderCommission,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderComment,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderExpiration,temp_value); ArrayInitialize (_OrderTicket, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderType, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderLots, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderOpenPrice, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderStopLoss, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderTakeProfit, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderOpenTime, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderProfit, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderSwap, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderCommission, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (_OrderExpiration, 0 ); _ExpertOrdersTotal= 0 ; for ( int z=_OrdersTotal- 1 ; z>= 0 ; z --) { if (! OrderSelect (z,SELECT_BY_POS)) { _GetLastError= GetLastError (); Print ( "OrderSelect(" ,z, ",SELECT_BY_POS) - Error #" , _GetLastError); continue ; } if (OrderMagicNumber()==magic && OrderSymbol()== Symbol ()) { _OrderTicket[_ExpertOrdersTotal]=OrderTicket(); _OrderType[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = OrderType(); _OrderLots[_ExpertOrdersTotal] = NormalizeDouble (OrderLots(), 1 ); _OrderOpenPrice[_ExpertOrdersTotal]= NormalizeDouble (OrderOpenPrice(), Digits ); _OrderStopLoss[_ExpertOrdersTotal]= NormalizeDouble (OrderStopLoss(), Digits ); _OrderTakeProfit[_ExpertOrdersTotal]= NormalizeDouble (OrderTakeProfit(), Digits ); _OrderOpenTime[_ExpertOrdersTotal]=OrderOpenTime(); _OrderProfit[_ExpertOrdersTotal]= NormalizeDouble (OrderProfit(), 2 ); _OrderSwap[_ExpertOrdersTotal]= NormalizeDouble (OrderSwap(), 2 ); _OrderCommission[_ExpertOrdersTotal]= NormalizeDouble (OrderCommission(), 2 ); _OrderComment[_ExpertOrdersTotal]=OrderComment(); _OrderExpiration[_ExpertOrdersTotal]= OrderExpiration(); _ExpertOrdersTotal++; } } temp_value= MathMax (_ExpertOrdersTotal, 1 ); ArrayResize (_OrderTicket,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderType,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderLots,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderOpenPrice,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderStopLoss,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderTakeProfit,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderOpenTime,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderProfit,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderSwap,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderCommission,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderComment,temp_value); ArrayResize (_OrderExpiration,temp_value); }

To get into details of how the function works, let us write a simple expert that would display information about all positions opened by the expert.



Its code is rather simple:

extern int _MagicNumber = 0 ; #include AllOrdersControl.mq4> int start() { AllOrdersInit(_MagicNumber); if (_ExpertOrdersTotal> 0 ) { string OrdersList= StringConcatenate ( Symbol (), ", MagicNumber " ,_MagicNumber, ":

" ); for ( int n= 0 ; n _ExpertOrdersTotal; n++) { OrdersList= StringConcatenate (OrdersList, "Order # " ,_OrderTicket[n], ", profit/loss: " , DoubleToStr(_OrderProfit[n], 2 ), " " ,AccountCurrency(), "

" ); } Comment (OrdersList); } return ( 0 ); }

5. Consclusion



Expert Advisor

Time taken by 10 tests (mm:ss) CrossMACD_beta

(without function) 07:42 CrossMACD 11:37 DoublePending_beta (without function) 08:18 DoublePending 09:42

If _MagicNumber is set as 0, the expert will display the list of positions opened manually:At the end, I would like to compare the speed of experts that search in their orders by themselves to that of experts that use functions. For this, both versions were tested in the "Every tick" mode 10 times consecutively (optimization by _MagicNumber). Testing time was measured by MetaTrader itself – the time ellapsed is measured automatically.Thus, the results are as follows:

As you can see in the table, experts that use functions work a bit slower (at least, in testing). It is a reasonable cost of usability and simplicity of the expert source code.

In any case, everybody should decide for him or herself whether to use them or not.