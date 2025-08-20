통화 / WGS
WGS: GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A
129.61 USD 1.10 (0.84%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WGS 환율이 오늘 -0.84%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 127.32이고 고가는 132.01이었습니다.
GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
WGS News
일일 변동 비율
127.32 132.01
년간 변동
40.40 136.00
- 이전 종가
- 130.71
- 시가
- 130.53
- Bid
- 129.61
- Ask
- 129.91
- 저가
- 127.32
- 고가
- 132.01
- 볼륨
- 983
- 일일 변동
- -0.84%
- 월 변동
- 3.03%
- 6개월 변동
- 47.28%
- 년간 변동율
- 207.64%
20 9월, 토요일