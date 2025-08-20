시세섹션
통화 / WGS
주식로 돌아가기

WGS: GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A

129.61 USD 1.10 (0.84%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

WGS 환율이 오늘 -0.84%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 127.32이고 고가는 132.01이었습니다.

GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WGS News

일일 변동 비율
127.32 132.01
년간 변동
40.40 136.00
이전 종가
130.71
시가
130.53
Bid
129.61
Ask
129.91
저가
127.32
고가
132.01
볼륨
983
일일 변동
-0.84%
월 변동
3.03%
6개월 변동
47.28%
년간 변동율
207.64%
20 9월, 토요일