货币 / WGS
WGS: GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A
125.22 USD 3.90 (3.21%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WGS汇率已更改3.21%。当日，交易品种以低点121.53和高点126.25进行交易。
关注GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WGS新闻
- Medpace Stock, Willdan, AppLovin Among 9 New Stocks On IBD Hot Lists
- Here's Why Ensign Group Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Trio In The Hot Medical Sector Is Led By This Retail Health Products Leader. Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight Premium Lists.
- Hims & Hers Leads 14 Growth Stocks Amid Medical Boom
- Here's Why Pediatrix Medical Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- Piper Sandler将GeneDx股票目标价从120美元上调至140美元
- GeneDx stock price target raised to $140 from $120 at Piper Sandler
- Hims & Hers 'Personalized' Health Products Drove A 1,600% Share Price Increase In Less Than 4 Years
- Hims & Hers 'Personalized' Health Products Drove A 1,600% Share Price Increase In Less Than 4 Years
- GeneDx CFO Feeley sells $47,556 in shares
- Genedx Holdings Corp stock hits 52-week high at 130.95 USD
- PAHC Stock Surges on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Gross Margin Down
- Is This The Golden Age Of Macro Investing?
- GeneDx Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 127.88 USD
- Alcon's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, Stock Plunges
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Robinhood, CRISPR, sells Genius Sports stock
- MDT Stock Falls Despite Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, FY26 EPS View Up
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF bolsters biotech, trims defense stock
- GeneDx Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 118.47 USD
- Globus Medical Stock Up on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Expand
- EXAS Stock Dips Despite Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat, '25 Sales View Up
- Insulet Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up, Margins Rise
- EYE Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat, '25 View Up
日范围
121.53 126.25
年范围
40.40 136.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 121.32
- 开盘价
- 121.70
- 卖价
- 125.22
- 买价
- 125.52
- 最低价
- 121.53
- 最高价
- 126.25
- 交易量
- 346
- 日变化
- 3.21%
- 月变化
- -0.46%
- 6个月变化
- 42.30%
- 年变化
- 197.22%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值