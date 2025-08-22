Valute / WGS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WGS: GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A
129.61 USD 1.10 (0.84%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WGS ha avuto una variazione del -0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 127.32 e ad un massimo di 132.01.
Segui le dinamiche di GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WGS News
- Stock Market Leaders Have Big Annual Earnings Growth, Like These IBD 50 Stalwarts
- CEO di GeneDx Stueland vende azioni per 1,27 milioni di dollari
- Feeley, CFO di GeneDx Holdings, vende azioni per $453k
- GeneDx CEO Stueland sells $1.27 million in shares
- Feeley, GeneDx holdings CFO, sells $453k in shares
- 3 Promising Genomics & Synthetic Biology Stocks in Spotlight in 2025
- GeneDx Holdings aggiunge Thomas Fuchs come direttore, espande il board a otto membri
- GeneDx Holdings adds Thomas Fuchs as director, expands board to eight members
- Eli Lilly AI chief Thomas Fuchs joins GeneDx board of directors
- Medpace Stock, Willdan, AppLovin Among 9 New Stocks On IBD Hot Lists
- Here's Why Ensign Group Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Trio In The Hot Medical Sector Is Led By This Retail Health Products Leader. Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight Premium Lists.
- Hims & Hers Leads 14 Growth Stocks Amid Medical Boom
- Here's Why Pediatrix Medical Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- Obiettivo di prezzo delle azioni GeneDx alzato a $140 da $120 da Piper Sandler
- GeneDx stock price target raised to $140 from $120 at Piper Sandler
- Hims & Hers 'Personalized' Health Products Drove A 1,600% Share Price Increase In Less Than 4 Years
- Hims & Hers 'Personalized' Health Products Drove A 1,600% Share Price Increase In Less Than 4 Years
- GeneDx CFO Feeley sells $47,556 in shares
- Genedx Holdings Corp stock hits 52-week high at 130.95 USD
- PAHC Stock Surges on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Gross Margin Down
- Is This The Golden Age Of Macro Investing?
- GeneDx Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 127.88 USD
Intervallo Giornaliero
127.32 132.01
Intervallo Annuale
40.40 136.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 130.71
- Apertura
- 130.53
- Bid
- 129.61
- Ask
- 129.91
- Minimo
- 127.32
- Massimo
- 132.01
- Volume
- 983
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 47.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 207.64%
20 settembre, sabato