WGS: GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A

129.61 USD 1.10 (0.84%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WGS ha avuto una variazione del -0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 127.32 e ad un massimo di 132.01.

Segui le dinamiche di GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
127.32 132.01
Intervallo Annuale
40.40 136.00
Chiusura Precedente
130.71
Apertura
130.53
Bid
129.61
Ask
129.91
Minimo
127.32
Massimo
132.01
Volume
983
Variazione giornaliera
-0.84%
Variazione Mensile
3.03%
Variazione Semestrale
47.28%
Variazione Annuale
207.64%
