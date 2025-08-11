QuotesSections
Currencies / WGS
WGS: GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A

122.52 USD 0.48 (0.39%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WGS exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 118.27 and at a high of 123.34.

Daily Range
118.27 123.34
Year Range
40.40 136.00
Previous Close
122.04
Open
121.12
Bid
122.52
Ask
122.82
Low
118.27
High
123.34
Volume
1.201 K
Daily Change
0.39%
Month Change
-2.61%
6 Months Change
39.23%
Year Change
190.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%