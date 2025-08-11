Currencies / WGS
WGS: GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A
122.52 USD 0.48 (0.39%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WGS exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 118.27 and at a high of 123.34.
Follow GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
118.27 123.34
Year Range
40.40 136.00
- Previous Close
- 122.04
- Open
- 121.12
- Bid
- 122.52
- Ask
- 122.82
- Low
- 118.27
- High
- 123.34
- Volume
- 1.201 K
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- -2.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.23%
- Year Change
- 190.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%