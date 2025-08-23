통화 / MAIN
MAIN: Main Street Capital Corporation
65.76 USD 0.35 (0.53%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MAIN 환율이 오늘 -0.53%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 65.05이고 고가는 66.04이었습니다.
Main Street Capital Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
MAIN News
- HTGC's Baa2 Credit Rating Upgraded by Moody's, Outlook Stable
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- Main Street Capital Stock: Overpriced And A High Premium To NAV (NYSE:MAIN)
- Gladstone Capital: One Of Few Buying Opportunities In The BDC Segment (NASDAQ:GLAD)
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2
- Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- Are You Falling For These 3 BDC Dividend Myths?
- Capital Southwest: My Favorite 11% Yield On The Market (NASDAQ:CSWC)
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- 3 BDCs That Are Not Invited To The Dividend Cut Party
- The Weakest Jobs Market Since 2020: What Investors Need To Know
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of September 8, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- If I Could Buy Only 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock for Passive Income in September, This Would Be It
- Is Main Street Capital (MAIN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- 2 Blue-Chip Behemoths For Retirement Income
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Main Street Capital price target raised to $67 from $52 at RBC Capital
- 3 High-Quality, High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Passive Income
- My 5 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- BDC Weekly Review: Keep An Eye On Valuation-Adjusted Performance
일일 변동 비율
65.05 66.04
년간 변동
47.00 67.77
- 이전 종가
- 66.11
- 시가
- 65.90
- Bid
- 65.76
- Ask
- 66.06
- 저가
- 65.05
- 고가
- 66.04
- 볼륨
- 987
- 일일 변동
- -0.53%
- 월 변동
- -0.09%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.94%
- 년간 변동율
- 31.13%
