MAIN: Main Street Capital Corporation

65.08 USD 0.09 (0.14%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс MAIN за сегодня изменился на -0.14%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 64.80, а максимальная — 65.86.

Следите за динамикой Main Street Capital Corporation. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
64.80 65.86
Годовой диапазон
47.00 67.77
Предыдущее закрытие
65.17
Open
65.43
Bid
65.08
Ask
65.38
Low
64.80
High
65.86
Объем
1.330 K
Дневное изменение
-0.14%
Месячное изменение
-1.12%
6-месячное изменение
14.74%
Годовое изменение
29.77%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.