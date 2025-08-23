Valute / MAIN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MAIN: Main Street Capital Corporation
65.76 USD 0.35 (0.53%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MAIN ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.05 e ad un massimo di 66.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Main Street Capital Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAIN News
- HTGC's Baa2 Credit Rating Upgraded by Moody's, Outlook Stable
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- Main Street Capital Stock: Overpriced And A High Premium To NAV (NYSE:MAIN)
- Gladstone Capital: One Of Few Buying Opportunities In The BDC Segment (NASDAQ:GLAD)
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2
- Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- Are You Falling For These 3 BDC Dividend Myths?
- Capital Southwest: My Favorite 11% Yield On The Market (NASDAQ:CSWC)
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- 3 BDCs That Are Not Invited To The Dividend Cut Party
- The Weakest Jobs Market Since 2020: What Investors Need To Know
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of September 8, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- If I Could Buy Only 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock for Passive Income in September, This Would Be It
- Is Main Street Capital (MAIN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- 2 Blue-Chip Behemoths For Retirement Income
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Main Street Capital price target raised to $67 from $52 at RBC Capital
- 3 High-Quality, High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Passive Income
- My 5 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- BDC Weekly Review: Keep An Eye On Valuation-Adjusted Performance
MAIN on the Community Forum
Applicazioni di Trading per MAIN
Recovery Boost Pro
Antonis Michos
5 (2)
Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
CAP Stochastic EA Pro MT5
MEETALGO LLC
5 (1)
CAP Stochastic EA Pro MT5 trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many customizable Stochastic trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Submit Your Problem | All Products ] Before buy Pro version? You can buy alternation pro version, our powerfull EA, CAP Strategy Builder EA . This is strategy builder EA. It product
Triangular Moving Average Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Professional TMA Version 1.0 - Advanced Technical Analysis OVERVIEW The Professional TMA Centered is an advanced technical indicator based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) that provides multidimensional market analysis through accurate signals, dynamic bands, and automatic reversal point detection. What is a TMA (Triangular Moving Average)? The TMA is a doubly smoothed moving average that significantly reduces market noise while remaining sensitive to trend changes. Unlike traditiona
Yahweh Gold Us30 Indices Trend Trading Bot
Joel Joseph Samuel Douglas
5 (1)
Yahweh è un bot di trading automatizzato professionale che negozia principalmente XAUUSD (oro) e gli indici. È stato sviluppato da una strategia basata su decenni di test retrospettivi manuali e ha resistito alla prova del tempo. Yahweh è un bot per il trading di tendenze, con strategie proprie per il rilevamento precoce delle tendenze, la continuazione delle tendenze e le operazioni nella direzione di tali tendenze. Utilizza una varietà di indicatori tecnici per identificare le tendenze. Il f
Ultimate Signal Builder Basic
The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic combines the features of other 3 expert advisors, providing all their trading signals in one single place: 1. the Price Action Builder Basic ; 2. the Bollinger Bands Builder Basic ; 3. the Chart Patterns Builder Basic . The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic expert advisor shares the same characteristics as the 3 underlying experts: usage of stop loss orders, maximum 1 managed open trade, automatic trade closure and configurable validation mechanism. While being ess
FREE
MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert Indicator MetaTrader 5 The MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert Indicator is included in the MetaTrader 5 indicator collection. It detects Swing Low and Swing High pivot points using the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and displays buy signals (Long) with a green arrow and sell signals (Short) with a red arrow. This oscillator is useful for identifying potential reversal points and forecasting upcoming trends. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicato
FREE
Price Action Builder Basic
The Price Action Builder Basic expert advisor was created with the primary goal of providing a free, configurable, easy to use, decently profitable automated trading strategy. At the same time, an equally important goal is ensuring a low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through: usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization of positions holding tim
FREE
Bollinger Bands Builder Basic
The Bollinger Bands Builder Basic expert advisor is a free and configurable trading strategy using the Bollinger Bands indicator as its primary signal provider technique. Like its sibling products from the expert advisors group, this systems aims to ensure low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through: usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization o
FREE
Intervallo Giornaliero
65.05 66.04
Intervallo Annuale
47.00 67.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 66.11
- Apertura
- 65.90
- Bid
- 65.76
- Ask
- 66.06
- Minimo
- 65.05
- Massimo
- 66.04
- Volume
- 987
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.13%
20 settembre, sabato