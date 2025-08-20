货币 / MAIN
MAIN: Main Street Capital Corporation
66.27 USD 1.19 (1.83%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MAIN汇率已更改1.83%。当日，交易品种以低点65.00和高点66.44进行交易。
关注Main Street Capital Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAIN新闻
- Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- Are You Falling For These 3 BDC Dividend Myths?
- Capital Southwest: My Favorite 11% Yield On The Market (NASDAQ:CSWC)
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- 3 BDCs That Are Not Invited To The Dividend Cut Party
- The Weakest Jobs Market Since 2020: What Investors Need To Know
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of September 8, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- If I Could Buy Only 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock for Passive Income in September, This Would Be It
- Is Main Street Capital (MAIN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- 2 Blue-Chip Behemoths For Retirement Income
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Main Street Capital price target raised to $67 from $52 at RBC Capital
- 3 High-Quality, High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Passive Income
- My 5 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- BDC Weekly Review: Keep An Eye On Valuation-Adjusted Performance
- Should You Invest $100,000 In Today's Market?
- All You Need to Know About Main Street Capital (MAIN) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- 2 BDCs To Dump Before The Fed Cuts
- Hercules Capital BBB+ Credit Rating Affirmed by KBRA, Outlook Stable
- PBDC: It Has Become Even Less Attractive Way To Capture BDC Exposure (NYSEARCA:PBDC)
MAIN on the Community Forum
MAIN交易应用程序
CAP Stochastic EA Pro MT5
MEETALGO LLC
5 (1)
CAP Stochastic EA Pro MT5 trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many customizable Stochastic trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Submit Your Problem | All Products ] Before buy Pro version? You can buy alternation pro version, our powerfull EA, CAP Strategy Builder EA . This is strategy builder EA. It product
Recovery Boost Pro
Antonis Michos
5 (2)
Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
Yahweh Gold Us30 Indices Trend Trading Bot
Joel Joseph Samuel Douglas
5 (1)
Yahweh 是一個專業的自動交易機器人，主要交易 XAUUSD（黃金）和指數。 它是根據數十年的手動回測策略開發出來的，並且經受住了時間的考驗。 Yahweh 是一個趨勢交易機器人，具有用於早期趨勢檢測、趨勢持續並按照這些趨勢的方向進行交易的適當策略。 它使用各種技術指標來識別趨勢。 推薦的套裝檔案可以在我的聊天下載。 這些將提供一個良好的開始，但是，我們注意到一個經紀人與另一個經紀人的結果有相當大的差異。 請僅用作起點。 在開始測試之前，請確保下載新聞歷史資料。 您可以透過將 EA 附加到即時圖表約一分鐘來獲取新聞數據，也可以從評論或聊天中的連結下載新聞歷史檔案。 加入我們的專用頻道 -> Yahweh 交易頻道 - 問題、支持 利用我們的促銷價格。 V1.6升級： 時間表 一週中每一天的開倉時間安排。 例如，您只能在倫敦和紐約交叉時段進行交易，並僅針對這些時段進行最佳化。 隨著交易數量的增加，提款百分比有所提高。 圖表上的事件 - 即將發生的事件可以在圖表上看到。 對歷史數據的同樣巨大的消耗。 MT4 用戶：私訊我取得免費的回撤保護 EA，如果您想從 MT5 帳戶複
Triangular Moving Average Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Professional TMA Version 1.0 - Advanced Technical Analysis OVERVIEW The Professional TMA Centered is an advanced technical indicator based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) that provides multidimensional market analysis through accurate signals, dynamic bands, and automatic reversal point detection. What is a TMA (Triangular Moving Average)? The TMA is a doubly smoothed moving average that significantly reduces market noise while remaining sensitive to trend changes. Unlike traditiona
Ultimate Signal Builder Basic
The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic combines the features of other 3 expert advisors, providing all their trading signals in one single place: 1. the Price Action Builder Basic ; 2. the Bollinger Bands Builder Basic ; 3. the Chart Patterns Builder Basic . The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic expert advisor shares the same characteristics as the 3 underlying experts: usage of stop loss orders, maximum 1 managed open trade, automatic trade closure and configurable validation mechanism. While being ess
FREE
MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert Indicator MetaTrader 5 The MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert Indicator is included in the MetaTrader 5 indicator collection. It detects Swing Low and Swing High pivot points using the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and displays buy signals (Long) with a green arrow and sell signals (Short) with a red arrow. This oscillator is useful for identifying potential reversal points and forecasting upcoming trends. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicato
FREE
Price Action Builder Basic
The Price Action Builder Basic expert advisor was created with the primary goal of providing a free, configurable, easy to use, decently profitable automated trading strategy. At the same time, an equally important goal is ensuring a low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through: usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization of positions holding tim
FREE
Bollinger Bands Builder Basic
The Bollinger Bands Builder Basic expert advisor is a free and configurable trading strategy using the Bollinger Bands indicator as its primary signal provider technique. Like its sibling products from the expert advisors group, this systems aims to ensure low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through: usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization o
FREE
日范围
65.00 66.44
年范围
47.00 67.77
- 前一天收盘价
- 65.08
- 开盘价
- 65.00
- 卖价
- 66.27
- 买价
- 66.57
- 最低价
- 65.00
- 最高价
- 66.44
- 交易量
- 384
- 日变化
- 1.83%
- 月变化
- 0.68%
- 6个月变化
- 16.84%
- 年变化
- 32.14%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值