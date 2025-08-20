CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / MAIN
Voltar para Ações

MAIN: Main Street Capital Corporation

66.48 USD 0.70 (1.06%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do MAIN para hoje mudou para 1.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 65.93 e o mais alto foi 66.57.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Main Street Capital Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MAIN Notícias

MAIN on the Community Forum

Aplicativos de negociação para MAIN

CAP Stochastic EA Pro MT5
MEETALGO LLC
5 (1)
Experts
CAP Stochastic EA Pro MT5 trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many customizable Stochastic trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [  Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  All Products  ] Before buy Pro version? You can buy alternation pro version, our powerfull EA,   CAP Strategy Builder EA .  This is strategy builder EA. It product
Recovery Boost Pro
Antonis Michos
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
Yahweh Gold Us30 Indices Trend Trading Bot
Joel Joseph Samuel Douglas
5 (1)
Experts
Yahweh é um bot de negociação automatizado profissional que negocia principalmente XAUUSD (Ouro) e índices. Foi desenvolvido a partir de uma estratégia com décadas de backtesting manual e resistiu ao teste do tempo. Yahweh é um bot de negociação de tendências, com estratégias adequadas para detecção precoce de tendências, continuidade de tendências e negociações na direção dessas tendências. Ele usa uma variedade de indicadores técnicos para identificar tendências. O arquivo de conjunto recome
Triangular Moving Average Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicadores
Professional TMA Version 1.0 - Advanced Technical Analysis OVERVIEW The Professional TMA Centered is an advanced technical indicator based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) that provides multidimensional market analysis through accurate signals, dynamic bands, and automatic reversal point detection. What is a TMA (Triangular Moving Average)? The TMA is a doubly smoothed moving average that significantly reduces market noise while remaining sensitive to trend changes. Unlike traditiona
Ultimate Signal Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic combines the features of other 3 expert advisors, providing all their trading signals in one single place: 1. the Price Action Builder Basic ; 2. the Bollinger Bands Builder Basic ; 3. the Chart Patterns Builder Basic . The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic expert advisor shares the same characteristics as the 3 underlying experts: usage of stop loss orders, maximum 1 managed open trade, automatic trade closure and configurable validation mechanism. While being ess
FREE
MACD Crossover Arrows and Alert Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicadores
MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert Indicator MetaTrader 5 The MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert Indicator is included in the MetaTrader 5 indicator collection. It detects Swing Low and Swing High pivot points using the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and displays buy signals (Long) with a green arrow and sell signals (Short) with a red arrow. This oscillator is useful for identifying potential reversal points and forecasting upcoming trends. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicato
FREE
Price Action Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Price Action Builder Basic expert advisor was created with the primary goal of providing a free, configurable, easy to use, decently profitable automated trading strategy. At the same time, an equally important goal is ensuring a low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through:   usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization of positions holding tim
FREE
Bollinger Bands Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Bollinger Bands Builder Basic expert advisor is a free and configurable trading strategy using the Bollinger Bands indicator as its primary signal provider technique. Like its sibling products from the expert advisors group, this systems aims to ensure low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through:   usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization o
FREE
Faixa diária
65.93 66.57
Faixa anual
47.00 67.77
Fechamento anterior
65.78
Open
65.93
Bid
66.48
Ask
66.78
Low
65.93
High
66.57
Volume
74
Mudança diária
1.06%
Mudança mensal
1.00%
Mudança de 6 meses
17.21%
Mudança anual
32.56%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh