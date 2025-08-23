FiyatlarBölümler
MAIN: Main Street Capital Corporation

65.76 USD 0.35 (0.53%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MAIN fiyatı bugün -0.53% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 65.05 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 66.04 aralığında işlem gördü.

Main Street Capital Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
65.05 66.04
Yıllık aralık
47.00 67.77
Önceki kapanış
66.11
Açılış
65.90
Satış
65.76
Alış
66.06
Düşük
65.05
Yüksek
66.04
Hacim
987
Günlük değişim
-0.53%
Aylık değişim
-0.09%
6 aylık değişim
15.94%
Yıllık değişim
31.13%
21 Eylül, Pazar