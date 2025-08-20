QuotesSections
Currencies / MAIN
Back to US Stock Market

MAIN: Main Street Capital Corporation

65.09 USD 0.08 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MAIN exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.80 and at a high of 65.86.

Follow Main Street Capital Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MAIN News

MAIN on the Community Forum

Trading Applications for MAIN

CAP Stochastic EA Pro MT5
MEETALGO LLC
5 (1)
Experts
CAP Stochastic EA Pro MT5 trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many customizable Stochastic trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [  Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  All Products  ] Before buy Pro version? You can buy alternation pro version, our powerfull EA,   CAP Strategy Builder EA .  This is strategy builder EA. It product
Recovery Boost Pro
Antonis Michos
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
Triangular Moving Average Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicators
Professional TMA Version 1.0 - Advanced Technical Analysis OVERVIEW The Professional TMA Centered is an advanced technical indicator based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) that provides multidimensional market analysis through accurate signals, dynamic bands, and automatic reversal point detection. What is a TMA (Triangular Moving Average)? The TMA is a doubly smoothed moving average that significantly reduces market noise while remaining sensitive to trend changes. Unlike traditiona
Yahweh Gold Us30 Indices Trend Trading Bot
Joel Joseph Samuel Douglas
5 (1)
Experts
Yahweh is a professional automated trading bot that trades primarily XAUUSD (Gold) and the indices. Developed from a strategy with decades of manual back-testing, and has stood the test of time. Yahweh is a trend-trading bot, with propriety strategies for early trend detection, trend continuance and trades in the direction of those trends. Yahweh is great for any prop firms that allow EAs because it can be customized to follow their rules. Example, no trading around news or no high frequency tra
Ultimate Signal Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic combines the features of other 3 expert advisors, providing all their trading signals in one single place: 1. the Price Action Builder Basic ; 2. the Bollinger Bands Builder Basic ; 3. the Chart Patterns Builder Basic . The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic expert advisor shares the same characteristics as the 3 underlying experts: usage of stop loss orders, maximum 1 managed open trade, automatic trade closure and configurable validation mechanism. While being ess
FREE
MACD Crossover Arrows and Alert Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert Indicator MetaTrader 5 The MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert Indicator is included in the MetaTrader 5 indicator collection. It detects Swing Low and Swing High pivot points using the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and displays buy signals (Long) with a green arrow and sell signals (Short) with a red arrow. This oscillator is useful for identifying potential reversal points and forecasting upcoming trends. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicato
FREE
Price Action Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Price Action Builder Basic expert advisor was created with the primary goal of providing a free, configurable, easy to use, decently profitable automated trading strategy. At the same time, an equally important goal is ensuring a low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through:   usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization of positions holding tim
FREE
Bollinger Bands Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Bollinger Bands Builder Basic expert advisor is a free and configurable trading strategy using the Bollinger Bands indicator as its primary signal provider technique. Like its sibling products from the expert advisors group, this systems aims to ensure low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through:   usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization o
FREE
Daily Range
64.80 65.86
Year Range
47.00 67.77
Previous Close
65.17
Open
65.43
Bid
65.09
Ask
65.39
Low
64.80
High
65.86
Volume
879
Daily Change
-0.12%
Month Change
-1.11%
6 Months Change
14.76%
Year Change
29.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%