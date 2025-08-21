通貨 / MAIN
MAIN: Main Street Capital Corporation
66.11 USD 0.33 (0.50%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MAINの今日の為替レートは、0.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり65.66の安値と66.79の高値で取引されました。
Main Street Capital Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
65.66 66.79
1年のレンジ
47.00 67.77
- 以前の終値
- 65.78
- 始値
- 65.93
- 買値
- 66.11
- 買値
- 66.41
- 安値
- 65.66
- 高値
- 66.79
- 出来高
- 1.473 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.56%
- 1年の変化
- 31.82%
