통화 / IRBT
IRBT: iRobot Corporation
4.28 USD 0.13 (2.95%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IRBT 환율이 오늘 -2.95%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.23이고 고가는 4.46이었습니다.
iRobot Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IRBT News
- iRobot, 대출 약정 유예 기간 10월 24일까지 연장
- iRobot extends loan covenant waivers with lenders through October 24
- IRBT Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against iRobot Corporation - TipRanks.com
- iRobot earnings beat by $0.87, revenue fell short of estimates
- Should You Buy or Hold SharkNinja Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Citi upgrades Ecovacs Robotics stock to Buy on global market share gains
- iRobot: A Candid Look at Its Future in a Competitive Market
- iRobot launches first marketing campaign since 2023
- iRobot Stock Jumps Nearly 10% on Waiver Extension
- irobot extends waiver period with lenders, issues stock warrants
- iRobot: Sell The Short Squeeze (Technical Analysis) (NASDAQ:IRBT)
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
- The 1-Minute Market Report March 30, 2025
- Amazon Pursued Roomba's Parent Once, But Now The Company's Robot Vacuums Face Heat From Chinese Rivals With AI-Powered Arms - iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Undercovered Dozen: ArcelorMittal, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Geely Auto, UPS+
- Wall Street Lunch: Inflation Eases But Warning Signs Lurk
- iRobot Stock Drops Calamitously As Fallout From Post-Amazon Struggles Mounts (NASDAQ:IRBT)
- Why Is Consumer Robot Maker iRobot Stock Plunging Today? - iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)
- iRobot warns it may go bust, sending stock down 36%
- Intel, Tesla move higher premarket; LoanDepot, iRobot dip
일일 변동 비율
4.23 4.46
년간 변동
1.76 13.06
- 이전 종가
- 4.41
- 시가
- 4.45
- Bid
- 4.28
- Ask
- 4.58
- 저가
- 4.23
- 고가
- 4.46
- 볼륨
- 2.212 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.95%
- 월 변동
- 28.14%
- 6개월 변동
- 59.11%
- 년간 변동율
- -50.75%
20 9월, 토요일