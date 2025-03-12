Currencies / IRBT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IRBT: iRobot Corporation
4.01 USD 0.06 (1.52%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IRBT exchange rate has changed by 1.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.81 and at a high of 4.15.
Follow iRobot Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IRBT News
- IRBT Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against iRobot Corporation - TipRanks.com
- iRobot earnings beat by $0.87, revenue fell short of estimates
- Should You Buy or Hold SharkNinja Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Citi upgrades Ecovacs Robotics stock to Buy on global market share gains
- iRobot: A Candid Look at Its Future in a Competitive Market
- iRobot launches first marketing campaign since 2023
- iRobot Stock Jumps Nearly 10% on Waiver Extension
- irobot extends waiver period with lenders, issues stock warrants
- iRobot: Sell The Short Squeeze (Technical Analysis) (NASDAQ:IRBT)
- The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
- The 1-Minute Market Report March 30, 2025
- Amazon Pursued Roomba's Parent Once, But Now The Company's Robot Vacuums Face Heat From Chinese Rivals With AI-Powered Arms - iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Undercovered Dozen: ArcelorMittal, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Geely Auto, UPS+
- Wall Street Lunch: Inflation Eases But Warning Signs Lurk
- iRobot Stock Drops Calamitously As Fallout From Post-Amazon Struggles Mounts (NASDAQ:IRBT)
- Why Is Consumer Robot Maker iRobot Stock Plunging Today? - iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)
- iRobot warns it may go bust, sending stock down 36%
- Intel, Tesla move higher premarket; LoanDepot, iRobot dip
Daily Range
3.81 4.15
Year Range
1.76 13.06
- Previous Close
- 3.95
- Open
- 3.97
- Bid
- 4.01
- Ask
- 4.31
- Low
- 3.81
- High
- 4.15
- Volume
- 2.399 K
- Daily Change
- 1.52%
- Month Change
- 20.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 49.07%
- Year Change
- -53.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%