통화 / FLYW
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
FLYW: Flywire Corporation - Voting Common Stock
13.12 USD 0.44 (3.24%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FLYW 환율이 오늘 -3.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.01이고 고가는 13.66이었습니다.
Flywire Corporation - Voting Common Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLYW News
- 플라이와이어, 향상된 영국 교육 결제 솔루션 공개 후 주가 상승
- Flywire stock rises after unveiling enhanced UK education payment solutions
- Flywire enhances student financial software with real-time ERP integrations
- FLYW Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against Flywire Corporation - TipRanks.com
- Flywire Q2: Profitability Stands Out Even As Growth Moderates (NASDAQ:FLYW)
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Neutral rating on Flywire stock amid FX benefits
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Flywire’s Q2 2025 results show revenue beat
- Flywire (FLYW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Flywire Q2 2025 slides: Revenue outperforms guidance despite education headwinds
- Flywire shares soar as revenue surpasses expectations
- Flywire earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- FlyWire: A Setup The Market Isn’t Remotely Pricing In (FLYW)
- Voss Capital Q1 2025 Letter To Partners
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Flywire Named to PCI Security Standards Council 2025-2027 Board of Advisors
- Truist initiates coverage on Payments/FinTech stocks
- Flywire Accepted into Global Luxury Travel Group Virtuoso ®
- Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Plunge In May - Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX)
- Corteva To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH)
- This Marriott International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)
일일 변동 비율
12.01 13.66
년간 변동
8.20 23.40
- 이전 종가
- 13.56
- 시가
- 13.56
- Bid
- 13.12
- Ask
- 13.42
- 저가
- 12.01
- 고가
- 13.66
- 볼륨
- 8.937 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.24%
- 월 변동
- 0.77%
- 6개월 변동
- 38.40%
- 년간 변동율
- -20.58%
20 9월, 토요일