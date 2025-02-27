Currencies / FLYW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FLYW: Flywire Corporation - Voting Common Stock
13.35 USD 0.29 (2.22%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FLYW exchange rate has changed by 2.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.88 and at a high of 13.49.
Follow Flywire Corporation - Voting Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLYW News
- FLYW Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against Flywire Corporation - TipRanks.com
- Flywire Q2: Profitability Stands Out Even As Growth Moderates (NASDAQ:FLYW)
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Neutral rating on Flywire stock amid FX benefits
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Flywire’s Q2 2025 results show revenue beat
- Flywire (FLYW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Flywire Q2 2025 slides: Revenue outperforms guidance despite education headwinds
- Flywire shares soar as revenue surpasses expectations
- Flywire earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- FlyWire: A Setup The Market Isn’t Remotely Pricing In (FLYW)
- Voss Capital Q1 2025 Letter To Partners
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Flywire Named to PCI Security Standards Council 2025-2027 Board of Advisors
- Truist initiates coverage on Payments/FinTech stocks
- Flywire Accepted into Global Luxury Travel Group Virtuoso ®
- Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Plunge In May - Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX)
- Corteva To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH)
- This Marriott International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)
- ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Flywire Corporation Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - FLYW
- This Constellation Brands Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)
- Flywire - Poor Performance, Worse Capital Allocation (NASDAQ:FLYW)
Daily Range
12.88 13.49
Year Range
8.20 23.40
- Previous Close
- 13.06
- Open
- 13.06
- Bid
- 13.35
- Ask
- 13.65
- Low
- 12.88
- High
- 13.49
- Volume
- 4.890 K
- Daily Change
- 2.22%
- Month Change
- 2.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.82%
- Year Change
- -19.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%