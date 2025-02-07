시세섹션
통화 / EUFN
EUFN: iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

34.16 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EUFN 환율이 오늘 0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.06이고 고가는 34.33이었습니다.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

EUFN News

자주 묻는 질문

What is EUFN stock price today?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock is priced at 34.16 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 34.14, and trading volume reached 991. The live price chart of EUFN shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF is currently valued at 34.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 39.20% and USD. View the chart live to track EUFN movements.

How to buy EUFN stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF shares at the current price of 34.16. Orders are usually placed near 34.16 or 34.46, while 991 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow EUFN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EUFN stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.77 - 34.84 and current price 34.16. Many compare 4.15% and 19.27% before placing orders at 34.16 or 34.46. Explore the EUFN price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the past year was 34.84. Within 22.77 - 34.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) over the year was 22.77. Comparing it with the current 34.16 and 22.77 - 34.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EUFN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EUFN stock split?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.14, and 39.20% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
34.06 34.33
년간 변동
22.77 34.84
이전 종가
34.14
시가
34.27
Bid
34.16
Ask
34.46
저가
34.06
고가
34.33
볼륨
991
일일 변동
0.06%
월 변동
4.15%
6개월 변동
19.27%
년간 변동율
39.20%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8