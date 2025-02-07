- Genel bakış
EUFN: iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
EUFN fiyatı bugün 0.53% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.16 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 34.37 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EUFN haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EUFN stock price today?
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock is priced at 34.34 today. It trades within 0.53%, yesterday's close was 34.16, and trading volume reached 1708. The live price chart of EUFN shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF is currently valued at 34.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 39.93% and USD. View the chart live to track EUFN movements.
How to buy EUFN stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF shares at the current price of 34.34. Orders are usually placed near 34.34 or 34.64, while 1708 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow EUFN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EUFN stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.77 - 34.84 and current price 34.34. Many compare 4.70% and 19.90% before placing orders at 34.34 or 34.64. Explore the EUFN price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the past year was 34.84. Within 22.77 - 34.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) over the year was 22.77. Comparing it with the current 34.34 and 22.77 - 34.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EUFN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EUFN stock split?
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.16, and 39.93% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 34.16
- Açılış
- 34.23
- Satış
- 34.34
- Alış
- 34.64
- Düşük
- 34.16
- Yüksek
- 34.37
- Hacim
- 1.708 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.53%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.70%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 19.90%
- Yıllık değişim
- 39.93%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8