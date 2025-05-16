통화 / ABAT
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ABAT: American Battery Technology Company
3.30 USD 0.30 (10.00%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ABAT 환율이 오늘 10.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.08이고 고가는 3.43이었습니다.
American Battery Technology Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABAT News
- American Battery Technology files $50 million at-the-market stock offering plan
- 아메리칸 배터리 기술, 2025 회계연도 3분기 실적 발표: 리튬 프로젝트 진전 속 매출 3배 증가
- American Battery Technology Q3 FY25 slides: Revenue triples as lithium projects advance
- Lavanya Balakrishnan joins American Battery Technology board
- American Battery Technology announces board changes and new director appointment
- American Battery Technology ends $6.75 million Nevada property sale agreement
- American Battery stock rises after securing $1M DOE agreement
- ABTC receives $1M DOE grant for lithium processing technology
- American Battery Technology: Should Power Up From Here, But Wear A Seatbelt (NASDAQ:ABAT)
- American Battery Technology Company Selected for Addition to Russell 2000 ® and Russell 3000 ® Indexes
- American Battery Technology Company Wins Prestigious Industry-Judged Global Voltas Award Presented by Fastmarkets for Pioneering Battery Recycling Innovations
- American Battery Technology Company Triples Quarterly Revenue as it Releases Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Report
일일 변동 비율
3.08 3.43
년간 변동
0.73 4.11
- 이전 종가
- 3.00
- 시가
- 3.15
- Bid
- 3.30
- Ask
- 3.60
- 저가
- 3.08
- 고가
- 3.43
- 볼륨
- 13.768 K
- 일일 변동
- 10.00%
- 월 변동
- 36.36%
- 6개월 변동
- 223.53%
- 년간 변동율
- 214.29%
20 9월, 토요일