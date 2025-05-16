クォートセクション
通貨 / ABAT
ABAT: American Battery Technology Company

3.00 USD 0.57 (23.46%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ABATの今日の為替レートは、23.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.51の安値と3.02の高値で取引されました。

American Battery Technology Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
2.51 3.02
1年のレンジ
0.73 4.11
以前の終値
2.43
始値
2.53
買値
3.00
買値
3.30
安値
2.51
高値
3.02
出来高
9.107 K
1日の変化
23.46%
1ヶ月の変化
23.97%
6ヶ月の変化
194.12%
1年の変化
185.71%
