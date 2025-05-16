通貨 / ABAT
ABAT: American Battery Technology Company
3.00 USD 0.57 (23.46%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ABATの今日の為替レートは、23.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.51の安値と3.02の高値で取引されました。
American Battery Technology Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- アメリカン・バッテリー・テクノロジー、第3四半期：リチウム事業進展で収益3倍に
- American Battery Technology Q3 FY25 slides: Revenue triples as lithium projects advance
- Lavanya Balakrishnan joins American Battery Technology board
- American Battery Technology announces board changes and new director appointment
- American Battery Technology ends $6.75 million Nevada property sale agreement
- American Battery stock rises after securing $1M DOE agreement
- ABTC receives $1M DOE grant for lithium processing technology
- American Battery Technology: Should Power Up From Here, But Wear A Seatbelt (NASDAQ:ABAT)
- American Battery Technology Company Selected for Addition to Russell 2000 ® and Russell 3000 ® Indexes
- American Battery Technology Company Wins Prestigious Industry-Judged Global Voltas Award Presented by Fastmarkets for Pioneering Battery Recycling Innovations
- American Battery Technology Company Triples Quarterly Revenue as it Releases Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Report
1日のレンジ
2.51 3.02
1年のレンジ
0.73 4.11
- 以前の終値
- 2.43
- 始値
- 2.53
- 買値
- 3.00
- 買値
- 3.30
- 安値
- 2.51
- 高値
- 3.02
- 出来高
- 9.107 K
- 1日の変化
- 23.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 23.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 194.12%
- 1年の変化
- 185.71%
