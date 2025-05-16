Currencies / ABAT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ABAT: American Battery Technology Company
2.49 USD 0.10 (4.18%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ABAT exchange rate has changed by 4.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.41 and at a high of 2.57.
Follow American Battery Technology Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABAT News
- American Battery Technology Q3 FY25 slides: Revenue triples as lithium projects advance
- Lavanya Balakrishnan joins American Battery Technology board
- American Battery Technology announces board changes and new director appointment
- American Battery Technology ends $6.75 million Nevada property sale agreement
- American Battery stock rises after securing $1M DOE agreement
- ABTC receives $1M DOE grant for lithium processing technology
- American Battery Technology: Should Power Up From Here, But Wear A Seatbelt (NASDAQ:ABAT)
- American Battery Technology Company Selected for Addition to Russell 2000 ® and Russell 3000 ® Indexes
- American Battery Technology Company Wins Prestigious Industry-Judged Global Voltas Award Presented by Fastmarkets for Pioneering Battery Recycling Innovations
- American Battery Technology Company Triples Quarterly Revenue as it Releases Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Report
Daily Range
2.41 2.57
Year Range
0.73 4.11
- Previous Close
- 2.39
- Open
- 2.42
- Bid
- 2.49
- Ask
- 2.79
- Low
- 2.41
- High
- 2.57
- Volume
- 3.870 K
- Daily Change
- 4.18%
- Month Change
- 2.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 144.12%
- Year Change
- 137.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%