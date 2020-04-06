Machine Scalper

Machine Scalper XAUUSD
Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading
📊 OVERVIEW
Machine Scalper XAUUSD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the gold market (XAU/USD) using high-precision scalping strategies. Developed with adaptive machine learning technology, this EA combines proven technical indicators with artificial intelligence to maximize trading opportunities in the volatile gold market.

🎯 KEY FEATURES
Intelligent Trading System
Adaptive Machine Learning: The EA learns from each trade, automatically adjusting signal weights based on historical performance.
Double Signal Confirmation: Combines Stochastic Oscillator and Bollinger Bands for highly reliable signals.
Market Regime Detection: Automatically identifies range, trend, or volatility conditions.
Professional Risk Management
Configurable Stop Loss: Guaranteed protection on every trade.
Intelligent Trailing Stop: Dynamically secures profits.
Automatic Breakeven: Moves the Stop Loss to breakeven when a pip target is reached.
Margin Control: Continuous monitoring to avoid margin calls.
Optimization for XAU/USD.
Spread Filter: Only trades when the spread is favorable.
Time Filter: Allows trading during the most liquid sessions.
Pending Order Management: Adaptive grid system with configurable limits.
Overtrading Protection: Strict position number controls.
⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Parameter Specification
Currency Pair XAU/USD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframe M5 (5 minutes)
Minimum Capital $1,000 USD
Recommended Lot Size 0.20 lots
Platform MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Account Type Compatible with Standard, ECN, and Funding accounts
Suggested Leverage 1:100 or higher
💼 COMPATIBLE WITH FUNDING ACCOUNTS
This EA has been designed taking into account the strict requirements of Prop Firms:

✅ Respects drawdown limits ✅ Strict risk control per trade ✅ No martingale strategies ✅ Professional capital management ✅ Stop Loss on all trades ✅ Configurable daily order limits

🔧 RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION
For Capital of $1,000 USD:
- Lot Size: 0.20
- Risk Percentage: 1.0%
- Stop Loss: 25 pips
- Max Positions: 6
- Max Pending Orders: 3
- Trailing Start: 10 pips
- Breakeven: 12 pips
For Funding Accounts ($10,000+):
- Lot Size: 0.50 - 1.00 (according to rules)
- Risk Percentage: 0.5% - 1.0%
- Max Daily Loss: Configure according to limits
- Conservative Mode: Enabled
📈 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
Real Machine Learning: It's not just a name - the EA genuinely learns and adapts
Real-Time Statistics: Visual panel showing win rate and signal accuracy
Multiple Strategies: Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, and combined signals
⚠️ IMPORTANT CONSIDERATIONS
Quality Broker: Use a broker with competitive spreads XAU/USD (max. 35 pips)
Recommended VPS: For uninterrupted 24/7 trading
Emotional Management: Respect the configured parameters; do not manually interfere.
Diversification: Do not risk more than 1-2% of your capital per trade.
🏆 IDEAL FOR:
✔️ Traders looking to automate their gold trading ✔️ Participants in funding accounts (FTMO, etc.) ✔️ Investors who prefer low-risk strategies ✔️ Experienced scalpers seeking 24/7 efficiency

⚡ START TODAY
Machine Scalper XAUUSD allows you to trade the gold market with the precision of an algorithm and the adaptability of machine learning, all while maintaining strict risk control.

Legal Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading currencies and precious metals involves significant risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Developed by Worldinversor | Copyright 2026
