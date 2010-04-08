Meteoro

FORCE CANDLE PRO MT5

a momentum robot built to capture strong moves with discipline and clarity
it trades only when the market prints a true force candle
dominant body controlled opposite wick objective reading and firm execution
no fluff no external dependencies no martingale no grid

WHY FORCE CANDLE PRO STANDS OUT

it looks for the moment when price energy concentrates in one strong candle
when that happens probability of continuation tends to increase
the robot measures body strength relative to atr evaluates body to range quality and checks if the opposite wick is under control
you can also enable confirmation by breakout of recent high or low
result clean entries with context focused on catching the leg of the move

WHO IT IS FOR

traders who want clear entries and less noise
those who prefer a light practical ea with no external libraries
those who want quick setup with stop loss and take profit in points
anyone seeking consistent execution with simple risk control

WHAT MAKES THIS EA DIFFERENT

one decision per bar to avoid over trading inside the candle
option to keep only one position per symbol and per magic number
smart lot with automatic adjustment to free margin the ea always tries the largest lot allowed by your account without breaking margin rules
respect for the symbol stop level with automatic adjustment of stop loss and take profit to avoid rejections
no dll no webrequest no tricks everything transparent in the log
simple and robust architecture ideal for testing and for daily use

HOW THE ROBOT THINKS

waits for bar close
measures the candle body and compares it with the chosen atr
checks the body to range ratio to ensure signal quality
checks the opposite wick to avoid messy candles
if breakout is enabled it requires the close to surpass the recent high or low within the chosen window
if all conditions are met it sends a market order with stop loss and take profit in points respecting symbol limits and your free margin

MAIN INPUTS IN PLAIN LANGUAGE

magic unique identifier per instance to separate trades
lot fixed desired lot the ea reduces it automatically if margin does not allow the requested size
slippage points maximum allowed price deviation for market execution
one position per symbol when enabled it keeps only one position per symbol and magic
minimum bars for start minimum bars on the chart before the robot begins

atr period base period to measure volatility
body atr mult minimum body strength in multiples of atr example values between one point zero and one point five to hunt for truly strong candles
min body to range minimum candle quality body divided by total range the higher the value the more filled the candle
max wick ratio maximum opposite wick as a fraction of the body moderate values help filter candles with rejection
require breakout and breakout period confirmation by breakout of recent high or low within the selected window

sl points and tp points stops and targets in points zero disables tune according to the scale of your instrument

TESTER MODE WITH PROTECTION AGAINST NO TRADE TESTS

the ea includes an exclusive failsafe for the strategy tester
if many bars go by with no signal it may force a single trade with relaxed thresholds always respecting account margin in the test
this feature works only in the tester it does not change live trading logic it is useful to quickly check execution and setup integrity during optimizations

SUGGESTED INITIAL SETTINGS

forex and indices
use body atr mult between one point zero and one point two
min body to range between fifty five and sixty five percent
max wick ratio between thirty and forty percent
require breakout with a window between twenty and thirty candles
stop loss and take profit around one and two times the atr respectively

gold and crypto
use body atr mult between one point two and one point five
min body to range between sixty and seventy percent
max wick ratio between twenty five and thirty five percent
breakout window between thirty and forty candles
stop loss near one atr and take profit between two and three atr to target longer legs

RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES

start from five minute up to one hour
match stop loss and take profit to the point scale of your symbol
remember that each instrument has its own specifications point tick stop level and minimum lot adapt values to your contract

GOOD PRACTICES

one symbol per chart to keep instances organized
unique magic number for each chart and instrument
test on a demo account before going live
avoid trading during high impact news if your risk plan does not account for extra volatility
review stop loss and take profit periodically as market conditions change

WHAT YOU GET

the force candle pro mt5 ea ready to use
suggested presets for conservative and for directional profiles
support by messages on the mql five portal for configuration questions

WHY IT SELLS

because it speaks the language of traders who want clarity
it does not promise miracles it does not use gimmicks it does not stack grid orders it does not double lot after losses
it enters when price shows real energy and exits by the stop loss and take profit you defined
this reduces noise and helps you focus on execution and risk

STEP BY STEP TO PUT IT ON THE CHART

open the chart of the desired symbol
set the timeframe
drag the ea to the chart
set lot fixed stop loss and take profit
adjust body atr mult min body to range max wick ratio
if you prefer enable require breakout and choose the breakout period
confirm and let the robot work bar by bar

RELEVANT TECHNICAL DETAILS

volume calculation that respects symbol minimum maximum and step
free margin check before sending the order
automatic stop loss and take profit adjustment to respect the symbol stop level
price and volume normalization according to instrument digits
clear logging for audit and troubleshooting

WHEN THIS EA CAN HELP YOU

on directional days with wide filled candles
on breakouts that confirm continuation
on instruments with good liquidity and a defined trend

WHEN TO BE CAUTIOUS

in long consolidations with many wicks
around news events with erratic volatility
on symbols with variable spread and frequent widening plan stop loss and take profit with buffer

STRATEGY IN ONE SENTENCE

patiently wait for the force candle and enter with defined risk and objective target

TRANSPARENCY GUARANTEE

no dll
no webrequest
no martingale
no grid
one decision per bar
option for only one position per symbol and per magic

FINAL MESSAGE

if you want a momentum ea with criteria and simplicity force candle pro mt5 was built for you
it combines clear rules robust execution and objective inputs so you can test calibrate and execute a disciplined force candle approach
start on demo tune it to your instrument and then move to live with responsibility
buy now and put a force reading robot to work for you

RISK WARNING

trading in financial markets involves risk
past results do not guarantee future results
use risk management compatible with your profile
test on a demo account before using it on a real account


