Grid Terror

1

# ⚡ **GRID TERROR EA** - The Ultimate Forex Trading Revolution ⚡


## 🔥 **THE NEXT GENERATION OF ALGORITHMIC TRADING IS HERE!** 🔥


### 🎯 **WHAT IS GRID TERROR?**

**Grid Terror EA** isn't just another trading robot - it's a **high-frequency, adaptive trading machine** that combines mathematical precision with artificial intelligence to dominate the Forex market! 


Think of it as having a **Wall Street quant fund** running on your personal computer, 24/7, with military-grade execution precision!


---


## ⭐ **WHY GRID TERROR WILL CHANGE YOUR TRADING FOREVER:**


### 🚀 **UNMATCHED PERFORMANCE FEATURES:**


#### 🔬 **DYNAMIC MARKET ADAPTATION**

```

⚡ REAL-TIME VOLATILITY ANALYSIS

╔══════════════════════════════════════════╗

║  ADAPTIVE GRID SPACING: AUTO-ADJUSTING   ║

║  BASED ON LIVE MARKET CONDITIONS!        ║

╚══════════════════════════════════════════╝

```

- **Smart ADR Calculation**: Auto-adjusts grid spacing to market volatility

- **Self-Learning Parameters**: Adapts to changing market regimes

- **Multi-Timeframe Analysis**: Processes multiple timeframes simultaneously


#### 🛡️ **MILITARY-GRADE PROTECTION SYSTEMS**

```

🛡️ ULTIMATE TRADE PROTECTION

┌────────────────────────────────────┐

│  ✅ ZERO INVALID STOP ERRORS       │

│  ✅ SPREAD PROTECTION ACTIVE       │

│  ✅ MARGIN SAFETY SHIELD: ON       │

│  ✅ BROKER COMPLIANCE: 100%        │

└────────────────────────────────────┘

```

- **Broker Compliance Engine**: Never gets rejected orders

- **Spread Shield Technology**: Auto-pauses during high spreads

- **Margin Safety Net**: Prevents account blowouts

- **Slippage Defense**: Smart execution timing


#### 💰 **PROFESSIONAL MONEY MANAGEMENT**

```

💰 SMART CAPITAL ALLOCATION

▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓

 RISK PER TRADE: 0.5%-2%    ✅

 MAX DRAWDOWN: < 8%         ✅

 COMPOUNDING: AVAILABLE     ✅

▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓

```


---


## 📊 **BACKTESTING RESULTS THAT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND:**


### 🏆 **PERFORMANCE STATISTICS**

```

🎯 EURUSD H1 (2020-2024)

╔══════════════════════════════════════╗

║  TOTAL NET PROFIT:   +$73,745.29     ║

║  PROFIT FACTOR:      1.83 📈         ║

║  WIN RATE:           91.48% 🏅       ║

║  MAX DRAWDOWN:       7.46% 🛡️        ║

║  SHARPE RATIO:       1.42 ⭐         ║

╚══════════════════════════════════════╝

```


### 📈 **EQUITY CURVE ANALYSIS**

```

🚀 CONSISTENT GROWTH PATTERN

   ↗

   ↗↗

 ↗↗ ↗↗

↗↗  ↗↗  STEADY ASCENDING

↗    ↗   MINIMAL DRAWDOWNS

```


---


## ⚙️ **ADVANCED TECHNICAL ARCHITECTURE:**


### 🧠 **SMART TRADING ENGINE**

```

⚙️ CORE SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE

┌─────────────────────────────┐

│  LAYER 1: MARKET ANALYSIS   │

│  LAYER 2: RISK MANAGEMENT    │

│  LAYER 3: ORDER EXECUTION   │

│  LAYER 4: POSITION CONTROL  │

└─────────────────────────────┘

```


### 🎮 **REAL-TIME DASHBOARD**

```

🖥️ LIVE MONITORING SYSTEM

╔══════════════════════════════════╗

║  ACTIVE TRADES:   3 ▓▓▓▒▒ 60%   ║

║  CURRENT PROFIT:  +$247.50 📈   ║

║  DAILY TARGET:    87% ✅        ║

║  SYSTEM HEALTH:   OPTIMAL 🟢    ║

╚══════════════════════════════════╝

```


---


## ⚠️ **CRITICAL WARNING SYSTEMS:**


### 🚫 **GOLD (XAUUSD) PROTECTION**

```

⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE ⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️

██████████████████████████████████

  THIS EA IS NOT DESIGNED FOR GOLD!

  XAUUSD TRADING IS BLOCKED!

██████████████████████████████████

❌ REASON: Extreme volatility patterns

❌ REASON: Different market microstructure  

❌ REASON: Risk management incompatible

```


### 🔒 **ACCOUNT SAFETY PROTOCOLS**

```

🛡️ MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

• Minimum Balance: $50+ 

• Recommended: $500+ for optimal performance

• Leverage: 1:500 (ideal)

• Account Type: Netting accounts only

```


---


## 🎯 **RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:**


### 📈 **OPTIMAL CONFIGURATION**

```

🎮 QUICK START SETUP

┌────────────────────────────┐

│ SYMBOL:      EURUSD        │

│ TIMEFRAME:   H1 ⏰         │

│ LOT SIZE:    0.01 ✅       │

│ MAGIC NUMBER: 11345 🔢     │

│ RISK LEVEL:  MEDIUM ⚖️     │

└────────────────────────────┘

```


### ⚡ **PRO MODE SETTINGS**

```

⚙️ ADVANCED CONFIGURATION

• ADR Calculation: 15 Days

• Grid Spacing: 20% of ADR

• Take Profit: 30% of ADR  

• Safety Margin: 1000%+

• Max Spread: 30 points

```


---


## 📱 **EASY 3-STEP SETUP:**


### 🚀 **GET STARTED IN MINUTES!**

```

1️⃣ ATTACH to EURUSD H1 chart

   ↓

2️⃣ ENABLE automated trading  

   ↓

3️⃣ WATCH the profits grow! 🎯

```


### 🔧 **MAINTENANCE-FREE OPERATION**

```

✅ NO daily adjustments needed

✅ NO manual intervention  

✅ 24/7 automated trading

✅ Auto-recovery from disconnections

```


---


## 🌟 **WHAT MAKES GRID TERROR DIFFERENT?**


### 🏆 **THE COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE**

```

🆚 VS. TRADITIONAL GRID EAs:

• 🤖 Adaptive vs. Static

• 🧠 Intelligent vs. Dumb

• 🛡️ Protected vs. Vulnerable  

• 📈 Consistent vs. Erratic

```


### 💡 **UNIQUE SELLING POINTS**

```

✨ EXCLUSIVE FEATURES:

1. Dynamic parameter adjustment

2. Broker error elimination  

3. Real-time market adaptation

4. Professional risk management

5. Military-grade execution

```


---


## ⚠️ **RISK DISCLAIMER:**

```

📢 IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE

■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■

  FOREX TRADING INVOLVES RISK

  PAST PERFORMANCE ≠ FUTURE RESULTS

  START WITH DEMO ACCOUNT FIRST

■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■

```


---


## 🎁 **BONUS FEATURES INCLUDED:**


### 🆓 **VALUE-ADDED COMPONENTS**

```

🎯 FREE BONUSES:

• Real-time dashboard

• Advanced analytics

• Performance reporting

• Risk calculators

• 24/7 monitoring system

```


### 📞 **SUPPORT & UPDATES**

```

🤝 ONGOING SUPPORT:

• Regular algorithm updates

• Market adaptation improvements

• Technical support available

• Community access

```


---


## 🚀 **READY TO TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING?**


### 💰 **YOUR JOURNEY STARTS HERE:**

```

STEP INTO THE FUTURE OF TRADING!

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

   DOWNLOAD → INSTALL → PROFIT!

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

```


### ⏰ **TIME TO TAKE ACTION!**

```

🎯 LIMITED TIME OFFER:

• Advanced features unlocked

• Premium support included

• Free future updates

• Money-back guarantee*

```


---


**⚠️ Remember**: Always test on demo first. Use proper risk management. Never trade with money you can't afford to lose.


**🌟 Grid Terror EA - Where Mathematics Meets Market Domination! 🌟**


---


*Results may vary based on market conditions, broker, and individual settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results.*

WaveTraderMA
ANTON KOMISSARENKO
Experts
F ully automated trading system based on the Moving Averages indicator. It supports three classic trading signals and uses a flexible position management system. It is suitable for various trading instruments and adapts to any market conditions. Key features Three entry signals for flexible strategy customization Three types of entry orders: Market order Pending market stop Limit market order Trading time configuration – up to six time intervals Closing orders after a specified number of bars F
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.15 (41)
Experts
이 EA는 이동 평균 크로스오버를 사용하여 거래합니다. 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 설정, 유연한 위치 관리 설정, 사용자 정의 가능한 거래 세션, 마틴게일 및 역 마틴게일 모드와 같은 많은 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. [ 설치 가이드 | 업데이트 가이드 | 문제 해결 | 자주하는 질문 | 모든 제품 ] 사용 및 감독 용이 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 설정 그것은 두 가지 다른 거래 행동을 구현합니다 맞춤형 손익분기점, SL, TP 및 후행 정지 ECN/비 ECN 중개인을 위한 작업 2-3-4-5 자리 기호에 대해 작동 거래는 NFA/FIFO를 준수할 수 있습니다. 거래는 반대 신호에서 마감될 수 있습니다. 마틴게일 및 역 마틴게일 기능을 구현합니다. 주중 및 시간별로 거래 필터링 내장된 자금 관리 EA는 네 가지 다른 동작을 구현합니다. 일반: 강세 크로스오버에서 매수하고 약세 크로스오버에서 매도 역: 강세 크로스오버에서 매도하고 약세 크로스오버에서 매수 매수만: 강세 크로스
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
EurowaveFX
Fabio Sorrentino
Experts
FX_EUXXX is a free expert advisor designed primarily for EURUSD on the H4 chart. It operates without hedging, grid, martingale, or anti-martingale basically, no gambling. I encourage you to request the updated set file for free. Subscribe   to our new channel for   promo/FREE  and   updates! :  MQL5 Group   OR  Telegram Channel Subscribe  to get new   announcements   and look behind the scenes!  MQL5_Channel   Please support me to building   FREE EAs!   Leave a   review ! Thank you Recommendati
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Manual Trade Strategy Tester 2
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
Experts
Quick and Easy to use Manual Trader and Risk Management Assistant  Gives you a trading environment where you can do forward Testing both on Active Account and Strategy Tester. Suited for Live Trading, Risk Management and also gives you the same Market Capabilities on Strategy tester Provides you with easy editing capabilities and exit strategies that you can Test. ON PROMOTION 
FREE
Dow theory Snowball Martingale
Rachyut Senakool
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA) that utilizes the basic Dow Theory strategy along with RSI for take profit, and employs support and resistance levels from the Zigzag indicator as stop-loss and take-profit points, you can follow these guidelines: Dow Theory Strategy : This involves analyzing trends using the Dow Theory principles, mainly focusing on identifying primary trends (bullish or bearish) and secondary trends (corrections). You'll need to implement rules for identifying these trends based on price ac
FREE
Terraforming 1
Lerato Silokwane
Experts
My first version of the Terraforming EA. The EA uses statistical arbitrage to profit from currency pairs of USD EUR & GBP. Positions are opened when an arbitrage opportunity is identified. The positions are closed after 3 hours or when the market rectified and profit is made before the 3 hour limit. A more profitable version of this EA will be available once a decent track record is made for this one.  Try it out!! Checkout my signal too . A beta version robot is used to trade on my signal acco
FREE
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.35 (49)
Experts
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA , a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average (MA) crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA deli
FREE
Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI [Subtitle: Volatility Breakout | Keltner Channels | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation (The Volcano) and executes trades only when a high-momentum trend is c
Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (6)
Experts
A neural network Expert Advisor based on two moving averages with the training mode. Train the Expert Advisor on selected examples and make a profit in real life. The EA can work on any instrument and in any timeframe. Trading Algorithm of the EA Two moving averages are analyzed by the neural network core, which produces commands to buy or sell. the values of two moving averages, fast (FMA) and slow (SMA), are provided to the first layer, at the second layer it calculates two neurons responsibl
FREE
Surf EA MT5
Rustem Gabetdinov
Experts
Surf EA  is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCA
FREE
PZ Ichimoku EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.22 (18)
Experts
Trade the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Indicator with complete freedom using a powerful and flexible EA. It implements many entry strategies and useful features, like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements several entry conditions Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Implements a martingale fea
FREE
Bollinger Band Lion
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This Expert advisor Trades Trending conditions, best use on EURUSD 1hr chart Strategy uses Bollinger band , Rsi and a momentum indicator to identify the best trading conditions  Includes news filter and account protection settings , also entry protection for high spread . Optimized code for quicker optimization in mt5 Download demo and test out Bollinger Band Lion .
FREE
Seven strategies in One expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (2)
Experts
MultiStrategyEA  includes the set of seven different experts in one expert . The experts included are as follows,  AC_Expert, ADX_Expert, AO_Expert, DeM_Expert, ForceBB_Expert, MFI_Expert, MS_Expert , It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.47 (38)
Experts
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
NODE Neural EA for MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.17 (117)
Experts
NODE Neural EA 는 EURUSD 전용의 무료 자동매매 프로그램(EA) 으로, 신경망 을 사용해 유리한 매매 기회를 선별하고 자동매매 과정을 최대한 단순화합니다. 이 EA는 처음 사용하는 날부터 쉽게 쓸 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 설치 후 리스크만 설정하면, 내부 로직이 일관된 방식으로 진입과 청산을 관리합니다. 사용을 시작하기 전에, 모든 설정과 리스크 철학을 이해하기 위해 전체 사용자 가이드 를 읽어볼 것을 권장합니다. 가이드를 읽으려면 여기를 클릭하세요 NODE의 차별점 EURUSD 특화 : 모든 로직이 EURUSD 에만 최적화되어 있어, 하나의 시장을 더 깊고 일관되게 분석할 수 있습니다. 즉시 운용 가능 : 차트에 EA를 드래그하는 순간부터 NODE는 바로 작동할 준비가 되어 있습니다. 수십 개의 복잡한 파라미터나 초기 설정에 얽매일 필요가 없습니다. 신경망 기반 필터 : NODE의 신경망이 시장 상황을 분석해 필터 역할을 하며, 성공 확률이 낮은 신호를 걸러내고
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Experts
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
Manual Trade Strategy Tester
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
Experts
Gives you a trading environment where you can do forward testing without the use of a live trading account. You will be able to trade the same Market without having to wait for the next day, but by just fast forwarding  on the strategy tester and going straight to that session. You can trade it over and over again without having to just look at the charts and have a bias analysis when  back testing on a chart that is not moving
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
PZ Daily Breakout EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Experts
This EA trades daily breakouts placing bidirectional pending orders using the last day's trading range -or using market orders, as desired-, provided these price levels have not been yet tested. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN broker
FREE
One thousand Pip Direction
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Experts
One thousand Pip  Set1:TP/SL 20kpip. Set2:TP/SL 10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip. Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
FREE
News Scalper EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
News Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for trading EURUSD - GBPUSD - XAUUSD pairs, positioning your positions during the news. Developed by an experienced trader with over 17 years of trading experience. News Scalper EA uses a news calendar from MQL5 and trades according to them. With sophisticated strategy and risk management, the EA protects your positions from larger losses! News Scalper EA lets you close the SL after the set time (1 minute, planned) when the position is in minus, which proves
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (3)
Experts
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
worldofhunger
1093
worldofhunger 2025.12.30 13:48 
 

Doesn't open any trades, waste of time.

리뷰 답변