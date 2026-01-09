Orthrus EA

🐺 ORTHRUS EA - The Strategic Multi-Head Guardian

Professional XAUUSD H1 Trading System for MetaTrader 5

SETFILES (USE THEM IF YOU WANT THE BOT TO WORK WELL): 
LOW RISK: https://www.mediafire.com/file/j3isfycnt3fzzyv/LOW+RISK.set/file

HIGHER RISK: https://www.mediafire.com/file/uir2zr6fwmknwm0/HIGHER+RISK.set/file

📊 INTELLIGENT TRADING, NOT GAMBLING

ORTHRUS EA is not another high-frequency robot flooding the market with hundreds of trades. This is a precision-engineered trading system where every single trade results from rigorous multi-timeframe analysis and strict confirmation requirements.

Quality Over Quantity:

  • ⏱️ 3-8 carefully selected trades per week
  • 🎯 Every entry passes 11+ confirmation filters
  • 📈 High conviction setups only - we wait for perfect conditions
  • 💎 Each trade represents hours of algorithmic analysis

This is strategic trading, not noise.

🧠 THE ORTHRUS PHILOSOPHY

Like its mythological namesake - the two-headed guardian - ORTHRUS EA watches markets from multiple perspectives simultaneously, waiting patiently for high-probability opportunities.

Why So Few Trades?

Because professional trading is about being RIGHT, not busy.

Our system requires 11 simultaneous confirmations across 3 timeframes (Daily, H4, H1):

✅ Daily trend bias
✅ H4 momentum alignment
✅ H1 entry precision (RSI >70 for BUY)
✅ MACD acceleration
✅ ADX trend strength (>35)
✅ Price position vs EMA 200
✅ Market structure (Higher Highs/Lows)
✅ Candle pattern confirmation
✅ Stochastic validation
✅ ATR volatility screening
✅ Swing point analysis

When ORTHRUS enters, it's because 11 analytical layers agreed.

🎯 FOUR STRATEGIES IN ONE SYSTEM

ORTHRUS EA contains 4 independent trading strategies - a complete arsenal you control:

🤖 Bot #1: Hedging Scalper

Style: Quick momentum capture with protection
Specialty: Volatile sessions
Status: Available (user-enabled)

🤖 Bot #2: Breakout Momentum ⚡ ACTIVE

Style: Captures explosive directional moves
Specialty: Strong trends with momentum
Status: OPTIMIZED & ACTIVE
Targets: Up to 28.8 ATR profit objectives

🤖 Bot #3: Selective Breakout

Style: Patient trend-follower
Specialty: High-quality trending markets
Status: Available (user-enabled)

🤖 Bot #4: Reversal Specialist ⚡ ACTIVE

Style: Mean-reversion at extremes
Specialty: Overbought/oversold reversals
Status: OPTIMIZED & ACTIVE
Targets: 12.15 ATR objectives

You choose which strategies to activate based on market conditions.

🔬 PRE-OPTIMIZED & READY TO TRADE

No complex configuration required.

Every ORTHRUS version has been:

Genetic Algorithm optimized (50 generations)
Tested on 6-12 months real tick data
Forward validated (20-30% out-of-sample)
55+ parameters fine-tuned for current markets

You get a battle-tested system, not an experiment.

📅 MONTHLY OPTIMIZATION UPDATES

Markets evolve. ORTHRUS adapts.

Continuous Improvement:

Every month, receive a new optimized configuration based on:

📊 Latest 6-month market data
🧬 Fresh genetic algorithm optimization
📈 Live performance feedback
🎯 Current volatility adaptation

Benefits:

  • 🆕 Monthly updates included
  • 📥 Free for existing users
  • 🔄 Stay current with market conditions
  • 📊 Always trading optimal parameters

Simply load the new .set file each month.


필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변