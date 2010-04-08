Fund Mode MT5

Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5)

Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA)
❌ No Grid
❌ No Martingale
Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe,
with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability.


Note:

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Trading involves risk



🔥 Key Features

1️⃣ Trading System

  • Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns

  • Main Timeframe: M5

  • Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge

  • Trade entry conditions:

    • Engulfing pattern detection

    • Multi-layer filters: EMA, ADX, RSI

    • Price confirmation required before entry

2️⃣ Risk Management

  • Stop Loss: Fixed points (default 1000 points)

  • Take Profit: Risk : Reward–based (default 1:2)

  • Lot sizing modes:

    • Fixed lot

    • Risk-based (% risk per trade)

  • Drawdown protection:

    • Daily Drawdown Limit

    • Maximum Drawdown Limit

3️⃣ Safety Systems

  • Daily Profit Target: Automatically stops trading after daily target is reached

  • Equity Lock System: Locks profit once equity reaches a defined level

  • RR Trailing Stop: Moves Stop Loss according to Risk–Reward levels

  • Spread Filter: Prevents trading during high spread conditions

4️⃣ Pattern Recognition

  • 5 Engulfing pattern types:

    • Standard Engulfing

    • Momentum Engulfing

    • Expansion Engulfing

    • Failed Break Engulfing

    • Smart Money Engulfing

  • Preset System for quick pattern selection

5️⃣ Filter Systems

  • EMA Filter (36 / 46) on M15

  • ADX Filter for trend strength detection

  • RSI Multi-Timeframe Filter: M15 / H1 / D1

  • Spread Filter to reduce hidden trading costs

⚙️ Recommended Settings (ECN Account – $500)

Risk_Per_Trade = 1.0 StopLoss_Points = 1000 RR_Ratio = 2.0 Use_Fix_Lot = true Fix_Lot_Size = 0.01 Daily_DD_Limit = 20.0 Max_DD_Limit = 40.0 MaxSpread = 100

📊 Real-Time Dashboard

Displays essential trading information directly on the chart:

  • Trading status

  • Balance / Equity / Daily P/L

  • Drawdown monitoring

  • Pattern detection status

  • Filter conditions

🎨 AI Theme System (Visual Enhancement)

Customizable chart and dashboard themes:

  • Preset themes: Neon Blue, Cyber Magenta, Matrix Green, Space Violet, Minimal Silver

  • Visual effects: Neon borders, gradients, animations

  • Sound alerts when EA is enabled or disabled

✅ Usage Guidelines

  • Recommended account type: ECN / RAW

  • Minimum deposit: $500

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

  • One trade per candle supported

  • Updated the dashboard and added an option to disable it to improve EA backtesting speed


추천 제품
Gold Heaven
Hiroaki Mitsuta
Experts
*self-introduction Hey guy's, myname is Hiroaki Mitstuda. I'm one hundred milione trader. and finace wizard class engineer. I was also interviewed as an investor. https://youtu.be/5Tx9bZrdQtA?si=_JOLnWeBVaDQpTzN Advisor's advantages: Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important.  Does not use parasitic strategies.  Suitable for   PROP FIRMS   ( Works automatically with just one button switch).  Suitable for both beginners and prof
Aura Bitcoin Hash
Stanislav Tomilov
4.89 (38)
Experts
Aura Bitcoin Hash EA는 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura BTC는 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은 통화 쌍 BTCUSD(비트코인)를 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 2017년부터 2025년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일이나 그리드 거래와 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피합니다. Aura Bitcoin Hash는 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층, 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용합니다. 네트워크
Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
Experts
BTC AURA – 지능형 MT5 로봇 BTC AURA 는 BTCUSD 거래를 자동화하기 위해 개발된 고급 거래 시스템으로, 리버스 마틴게일 전략 과 지능적인 조정 기능을 사용합니다. 이 로봇은 시장의 돌파와 반전을 활용하여 진입과 로트 크기를 전략적으로 관리하며, 시간 필터, 요일 제어, 시각적 패널 기능을 제공합니다. 이를 통해 수동 개입 없이 비트코인의 변동성에 자동으로 참여할 수 있으며, **손절매(Stop Loss), 이익 실현(Take Profit), 최대 손실률(MaxDD%)**로 완벽한 보호를 유지할 수 있습니다. 가격 및 라이선스 무제한 사용: 598 USD 1개월 임대: 79 USD 3개월 임대: 199 USD 6개월 임대: 319 USD 1년 임대: 449 USD 요구 사항 최소 예치금: 2000 USD (초기 로트 0.01 당) 플랫폼: MetaTrader 5 권장 통화쌍: BTCUSD 시간 프레임: H1 권장 레버리지: 1:100 ~ 1:500 호환
Bitcoin Ultra Power
Premananth R
Experts
Bitcoin Ultra Power is an advanced algorithmic Expert Advisor designed for professional BTCUSD trading on the M5 timeframe. The system applies adaptive market analytics with strict institutional risk control to achieve stable performance in the highly volatile cryptocurrency market. The EA includes a dual-mode architecture that automatically adjusts between Bitcoin and Forex instruments for maximum versatility. Key Features Multi-Asset Compatibility Fully automated execution with risk-focused m
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Animus
Arismario Verissimo Neves
Experts
Robô Animus. Animus é um robô para day trade em mini índice Bovespa. Sua estratégia funciona exclusivamente no ativo WIN, apresentando uma ótima sequência de ganhos com suas duas operações diárias. - Negociação no ativo Mini Índice (WIN) na BM&F BOVESPA; - Operações 100% day trade; - O robô vai completamente configurado com os parâmetros da estratégia, pronto para realizar as operações diárias. ATENÇÃO: Tipo de conta: [x] Netting, [ ] Hedge. Ativar o horário de funcionamento nos "Parâmetros de
Qora
Sergej Maehler
Experts
QORA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Instead of lagging indicators, Q ORA analyzes Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and Market Structure to identify high-probability setups. The built-in confluence system ensures trades are only executed when multiple elements align. An adaptive engine automatically adjusts parameters to current market conditions , while comprehensive risk management including n
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
First Scalper MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (4)
Experts
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
Break Of Structure Master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Professional Break of Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading System The Yunzuh BOS FVG EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional-grade market structure analysis combined with precise entry execution. Built on the principles of price action and market microstructure, this expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by detecting Break of Structure (BOS) patterns and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes. C
Isheguve Scalper Pro
Vincent Vandeyua Orya
Experts
Isheguve Scalper pro user guide 1. Introduction to Isheguve Scalper Pro Isheguve Scalper Pro is a sophisticated MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to automate your trading decisions. It integrates advanced technical analysis with robust money and trade management to provide a comprehensive automated trading solution. Key features include: Candlestick Pattern Recognition: Identifies various reversal and continuation candlestick formations. Multi-Indicator Confirmation: Filters and confirms patterns usi
QuantCore GT
Arseny Potyekhin
3.27 (11)
Experts
QuantCore GT QuantCore GT EA는 AI 기반 지능과 데이터 중심 전략의 비할 데 없는 결합을 활용하여 Forex 시장의 복잡함을 정복하기 위해 설계된 첨단 트레이딩 시스템입니다. ChatGPT-o1, 최신 GPT-4.5, 정교한 머신러닝 모델, 그리고 최첨단 빅데이터 접근법을 통합함으로써 QuantCore GT는 새로운 수준의 정확성, 적응성 및 거래 효율성을 달성합니다. 이 전문가 고문(EA)은 첨단 기술, 원활한 AI 상호작용, 그리고 일류 고객 지원을 특징으로 하여, 트레이더들이 최고의 도구와 최적의 지원을 받을 수 있도록 보장합니다. 무료 EA 1개:   QuantCore GT를 구매하시면, 당사 포트폴리오에서 추가 전문가 고문을 선택하여 귀하의 거래 전략을 한 단계 끌어올릴 수 있습니다! 설명:   설정 방법 이 전략이 매우 독특하기 때문에 한정된 수의 라이선스만 판매할 예정입니다. 따라서 판매를 제한하기 위해 가격이 점차 상승할 것입니다. 다음 가격:
ForexCybot
Matheus Dos Santos Ruiz
Experts
ForexCybot ForexCybot is an Expert Advisor designed to operate with discipline, strict signal filtering, and structured risk management based on technical indicators. Built to deliver clear, objective, and technically consistent operations, it follows precise market criteria combined with user-defined parameters. ForexCybot mql5 public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexcybot After the purchase, send me a private message to receive the configuration file (set). Currency pair: EURUS
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Nikey
Nikolay Bogomarov
Experts
Nikey advisor is created on the scalping hedging strategy and the AI ​​mathematical model Recommended parameters: 1- lot 0.01 for every 2000 deposit (you can start with 1000) 2- take profit in points not less than 30 + commission + swap 3- timeframe 5 min 4- ideally the advisor should work 24/5 5- the advisor closes all open orders on December 25th of each year and starts trading on January 10th of each year opens many orders do not be afraid! everything is going well! successful tradin
Eyes Storm MT5
Vu Tuan Nguyen
Experts
Bot Description The trading bot is designed to follow market trends ( trend following ) and manage orders by setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) points. It incorporates the following advanced features: Utilizes Engulfing Candles pattern : A powerful technical tool to determine entry points based on price action. Trend-based signal filtering : The bot can identify and filter trading signals according to the primary market trend, enhancing accuracy. Dynamic SL and TP adjustment based on ma
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5
Tola Moses Hector
Experts
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 — 스마트 양방향 그리드 시스템 고확률 거래 구역(PP, R1, S1)을 자동으로 식별하고 동적 매수/매도 그리드를 생성하는 고급 EA입니다. 트레일링, 자본 잠금, 이익 잠금 동결, “X 거래일 후 자동 포지션 종료” 기능을 포함합니다. 차트 상의 BUY, SELL, CLOSE ALL 버튼을 통해 즉시 수동 조작이 가능합니다. --- 개요 Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5는 양방향 그리드 시스템 기반의 전문가용 EA입니다. 시장의 주요 균형 구역 주변에 자동으로 매수/매도 그리드를 생성하며, 자본 잠금, 이익 잠금 동결, 스마트 트레일링, 시간 기반 포지션 종료 기능을 통해 위험을 동적으로 관리합니다. 수동 감독이든 완전 자동이든, 이 EA는 구조 기반 실행, 지능적 위험 관리 및 유연한 그리드 운용을 제공합니다. --- 주요 기능 구역 자동 감지(PP, R1, S1) — 균형 구
Trader Legend AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Trader Legend AI  는 첨단 기술을 탑재한 새로운 EA입니다. AI와 머신러닝을 통해 조작되는 이 신기술은 XAUUSD 가격과 데이터베이스의 범위를 비교 분석하여 구조화하고, 잠재적 주문을 찾아 스캘핑을 수행합니다. 인공지능은 주로 저희 서버에서 작동합니다. 저희는 고객이 가격을 비교할 때, 다른 시장과 실시간으로 다시 비교하여 매칭하는 고유한 기술을 도입했습니다. 이를 통해 여러 네트워크를 활용합니다. 다음 가격 $499 (3개 남음) 시간별 슬리피지 발생 가능성을 고려하여 내부 분석을 수행합니다. 슬리피지 발생 가능성이 낮은 위치를 파악하는 경우, 매일 시작부터 끝까지 놀라운 일일 분석을 수행합니다. 저는 수년간 전문 트레이더로서 쌓아온 경험을 바탕으로 전략 개발을 설계했으며, AI의 자체 적응력을 활용하여 성과를 최적화하고 더욱 향상시켰습니다. 이 기능은 실제 수익을 실현하고, 이익실현(take profit)과 손절매(stop loss)를 통해 관리되는
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
Cordoba mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on curr
Indices Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
프랍 트레이딩 회사 및 개인 투자자를 위한 최고의 로봇 (US30, NAS100, US500) - 월 $34의 간단한 구독. 주요 지수에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 놓치는 데 지치셨나요? 프랍 회사의 드로우다운 규칙 때문에 어려움을 겪고 계신가요? 전문적인 도구가 힘든 일을 대신하게 하세요. Indices Pulse 는 글로벌 지수의 변동성을 정복하기 위해 세심하게 설계된 MetaTrader 5용 강력하고 완전 자동화된 익스퍼트 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이것은 단순한 또 다른 EA가 아닙니다. 높은 확률의 전략을 견고한 위험 관리로 실행하는 단 하나의 목적을 위해 설계된, 규율 있는 24/5 트레이딩 파트너입니다. 이러한 어려움을 겪고 계신가요? 프랍 회사 챌린지 실패? 엄격한 일일 및 최대 손실 제한 규칙은 힘듭니다. 하루의 나쁜 결과가 몇 주간의 노력을 망칠 수 있습니다. 보복 매매? 손실 후 감정이 결정을 지배하게 하여 더 큰 손실로 이어집니다. 화면 볼 시간이 부족한가요? 최고의
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
Experts
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
Synthesia EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Experts
Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed Overview VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consis
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
Experts
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.5 [Real time high accurate absorption/exhaustion detection] Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 15Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge/] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets [This EA is fully optimized for ICMARKETS US30 conditions] ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Sma
Ultra AI Pro
Smart Trading Robots Ltd
Experts
***Limited Launch Offer! Ultra AI Pro will be free to download for the first 50 users! After that we are going full price. All we ask in return is that you give us some feedback, review Ultra AI Pro and leave a comment.*** Ultra A.I Pro is a sophisticated trading bot tailored for assets with strong long-term holding potential and robust market growth fundamentals, typically associated with indices like NAS100, S&P 500, and others. Designed to operate daily, Ultra A.I Pro meticulously capitalizes
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Snowfall Stabilizer Pacific Sunrise
Takuya Natsuno
Experts
Snowfall Stabilizer – Pacific Sunrise (USDJPY) A defensive trend-following EA focused on risk control rather than aggressive profit chasing. Snowfall Stabilizer is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who value capital preservation and long-term stability over short-term excitement. It does not aim for explosive returns. Instead, it focuses on controlling downside risk and adapting to changing market conditions. Backtest Environment Symbol: USDJPY Timeframe: H1 Test Period: 2018.01.01 – 20
Violence Great Wall ss
Ze Yuan Wang
Experts
Violence Great Wall is an MT5 intelligent trading robot. It takes into account the price support and pressure position, and provides phased prediction in the future, accurate opening position, and stable stop loss position. The main trading variety is gold! To be on the safe side, it is recommended that you provide funds above 3000 dollars, and leverage above 1:500. The position opening is extremely accurate, but due to the complexity of position opening factors, we must keep EA running stably
Naked Bitcoin Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
Experts
[NEW BITCOIN SPECIAL FEATURES UNDER DEVELOPMENT] Looking for a safe bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the largest crypto currency in the world effortlessly. Note:  The latest update is already plug and play for prop firms and live accounts. If you want to let the EA, make more trades for live accounts, just Disable Drawdown Protection Settings.  Do NOT use  nakedbitcoinscalper2.0.set  from the comment section. This is not valid anymore.  Message me if you think that the default settin
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.8 (10)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.68 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
새로운 도약 | AI 기반 정밀함이 시장 논리와 만나다 Argos Rage 는 내장된 DeepSeek AI 시스템 을 통해 시장 움직임을 실시간 분석하며, 새로운 수준의 자동매매를 구현합니다. Argos Fury의 강점을 바탕으로 하지만, 이 EA는 더욱 높은 유연성, 폭넓은 시장 해석, 그리고 강한 시장 참여를 목표로 합니다. Live Signal 시간프레임: M30 레버리지:  최소 1:20 입금액:  최소 $100 거래종목:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 브로커:  제한 없음 Argos Rage를 구매하시면 Argos Fury 를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 연락해 주세요. Argos Rage 는 시장의 구조, 리듬, 압력을 분석하여 확률이 맞아떨어질 때만 거래를 실행합니다. 이는 불확실한 시장 상황에서도 똑똑한 보호를 유지하면서 Argos Fury보다 더 많은 기회를 제공합니다. Argos Fury 가 명확한 반전 구조에 집중하는 반면, Argos Ra
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.95 (38)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ 라이브 시그널 ]  ,  [ 내 채널 ]   ,  [ 세트 파일 ]  ,   [ 블로그 ]   , [ AI 사용 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 권장 계좌: 고레버리지 스탠다드, ECN, Raw; 센트 계좌; 프랍펌(FTMO 등) 이 EA의 개발자는 다른 로봇들의 품질을 통해 이미 그의 전문성을 입증했습니다. Volume Hedger EA와 함께 커스텀 인디케이터를 사용하여 진입 전략을 정의할 수 있기 때문에, 더 이상 추가 EA를 구매할 필요가 없습니다! 이 EA는 마틴게일 전략에 헤징과 스마트 리스크 관리를 결합한 고급 트레이딩 알고리즘으로, 변동성이 큰 시장에 최적화되어 있습니다. 추세 방향을 예측하려 하지 않고, 거래량을 분석하여 지능적인 전략으로 진입합니다. 적절한 세트 파일을 사용하면 Forex, Gold, 주식, Crypto와 같은 상품에서 효과적인 성과를 낼 수 있습니다. 급격한 변동이나 안정적인 추세가 있는 종목에서 더욱 뛰어난
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
퀀텀 비트코인 EA   : 불가능한 일이란 없습니다. 중요한 건 그것을 실현하는 방법을 알아내는 것뿐입니다! 최고의 MQL5 판매자 중 한 명이 만든 최신 걸작,   Quantum Bitcoin EA   로   비트코인   거래의 미래로 들어가세요. 성능, 정밀성, 안정성을 요구하는 거래자를 위해 설계된 Quantum Bitcoin은 변동성이 심한 암호화폐 세계에서 무엇이 가능한지 새롭게 정의합니다. 중요!   구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내 설치 설명서와 설정 지침을 받아보세요. 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 비트코인/퀸 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Bitcoin EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! Quantum Bitcoin EA는   H1 시간대에서 번창하며, 시장 모멘텀의 본질을 포착하는   추세 추종 전략을  
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.9 (40)
Experts
이 플랫폼 최초 공개 | 시장을 이해하는 EA 이 플랫폼에서 처음으로, Expert Advisor(EA)가 Deep Seek의 전체 기능을 활용합니다. Dynamic Reversal Zoning 전략과 결합하여, 시장 움직임을 단순히 인식하는 것을 넘어 실제로 **이해하는** 시스템을 만듭니다. 실시간 시그널 __________   세팅 보기 시간 프레임: H1 레버리지: 최소 1:30 예치금: 최소 $200 종목: XAUUSD 브로커: 모든 브로커 지원 Deep Seek와 리버설 전략의 조합은 새로운 방식이며, 바로 그것이 이 시스템을 특별하게 만듭니다. 새로운 접근 방식을 찾고 있다면, 이 EA를 놓치지 마세요. 이 플랫폼에서 최초로 선보이는 제품이며, 자동매매의 새로운 방향을 제시할 수 있습니다. 고정된 패턴이나 설정에 의존하는 대신, 이 EA는 시장의 변화를  실시간으로 인식하고 – 이에 맞춰 스스로 적응합니다.  반전 영역과 가격 압력 분석에 집중하여 기존 도구들보
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변