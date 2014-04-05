Pattern Vision Ultimate
- 지표
- Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
- 버전: 1.0
Overview
The CandlePatternProUltimate indicator is an advanced tool for detecting Japanese candlestick patterns on charts in the MetaTrader 5 platform. It features an attractive artistic interface and detects 150+ different patterns with intelligent AI-based analysis
🎨 Artistic Design
-
Customizable Colors: Fully customizable artistic color palette
-
Visual Effects: Glows and artistic effects to make patterns more visible
-
Black Background: For high contrast and visual clarity
-
Grid Hidden: For cleaner, more professional charts
🔍 Pattern Detection
-
3 Main Categories:
-
Bullish Patterns: Like Bullish Engulfing, Hammer, Morning Star
-
Bearish Patterns: Like Bearish Engulfing, Shooting Star, Evening Star
-
Neutral Patterns: Like Doji, Spinning Top
-
-
Comprehensive Database: Contains over 150 patterns with detailed information
⚙️ Advanced Settings
-
Patterns Displayed: Set maximum number of visible patterns
-
Lookback Period: Specify number of candles to analyze (default 500)
-
Probability Threshold: Filter patterns with low probability
-
Sound Alerts: Audio notifications when new patterns are detected
📈 Supporting Indicators
-
Strength Indicator: Shows strength of detected pattern
-
Probability Percentage: Success probability of the pattern
-
Price Targets: Bullish and bearish target levels
-
Pattern ID: Stores pattern number for each candle
🎭 Special Visual Effects
-
Last Pattern Highlighting: Most recently detected pattern appears in gold with larger size
-
Glow Effects: Concentric circles for illumination around important patterns
-
Explanatory Labels: Text showing pattern name and probability percentage
-
Emoji Symbols: Using symbols to distinguish pattern direction (▲ for bullish, ▼ for bearish)
🔧 Customization Settings
🎨 Artistic Color Group
-
Bullish Colors: Lime Green and Spring Green
-
Bearish Colors: Crimson and OrangeRed
-
Neutral Colors: DodgerBlue and DeepSkyBlue
-
Last Pattern Color: Gold
⚙️ Main Settings
-
MaxPatternsDisplay: Maximum patterns to display (default 10)
-
LookbackBars: Number of candles to analyze (default 500)
-
ProbabilityThreshold: Minimum probability percentage (default 60%)
🎭 Visual Effects
-
PatternSize: Size of normal pattern icons (default 3)
-
LastPatternSize: Size of last pattern icon (default 5)
-
EnableGlowEffects: Enable glow effects
-
ClearPreviousObjects: Clear previous objects
📊 How It Works
-
Scanning: The indicator scans candles within the specified period
-
Analysis: Analyzes each candle with previous candles to detect patterns
-
Evaluation: Calculates probability of success for each detected pattern
-
Filtering: Displays only patterns that exceed the probability threshold
-
Visualization: Displays detected patterns with distinctive visual effects
🎯 Optimal Use
-
For Traders: To identify entry and exit signals
-
For Analysts: To study market behavior and recurring patterns
-
For Beginners: To practically understand Japanese candlestick patterns
-
For Professionals: As a decision-making support tool
⚠️ Important Notes
-
The indicator does not provide 100% guaranteed signals
-
Should be used with other analysis tools
-
Recommended to test on a demo account first
-
Review settings according to currency pair and time frame
📱 Compatibility
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
-
Charts: All time frames
-
Currency Pairs: All pairs and financial instruments
This indicator combines analytical power with visual beauty, making it a valuable tool for any trader wanting to analyze Japanese candlestick patterns in a modern and effective way.