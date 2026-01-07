AutoShield SL TP Manager
- 유틸리티
- Muhammad Nadeem Satti
- 버전: 2.0
- 활성화: 10
Take the manual stress out of risk management with AutoShield. This utility automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to every trade you open, ensuring no position is ever left unprotected .
Universal Protection: Automatically detects and updates both active positions and pending orders .
Multi-Pair Compatibility: Choose to manage only the current chart or every open symbol on your account simultaneously .
Clean Visual Interface: Features a customizable on-chart display showing your current automation status, SL, and TP settings .
Execution Ready: Built-in filling mode checks ensure compatibility across different broker execution types (Market, Instant, or Request) .