Lock and Peel Pro Advanced Risk Manager

🎯 Lock and Peel Pro: Advanced Risk Manager (MT5 Script)

🌟 Product Overview

Lock and Peel Pro is a powerful one-click management script designed for rapid and strategic risk intervention. Unlike an Expert Advisor, this script executes a specific, complex risk management routine the moment you attach it to a chart, allowing you to instantly apply the "Lock and Peel" strategy to existing open positions.

💡 Key Features and Strategy

1. Instant "Lock" Execution (Position Neutralization)

  • Rapid Risk Mitigation: When attached to a chart, the script immediately assesses your current trade status and, based on your predefined settings, can open an opposing hedging position to instantly 'Lock' your current floating profit or loss.

  • Time for Decision: This function is crucial for urgent situations, effectively freezing the risk and giving the trader time to calmly analyze the situation without immediate further financial exposure.

2. Strategic "Peel" Automation (Loss Recovery)

  • Targeted Partial Exits: After locking a position, you can run the script again (or use a different mode) to initiate the "Peel" process. This automatically closes a specified partial amount of the opposing hedge position to incrementally recover the locked loss or secure small profits.

  • Precision and Control: The script allows traders to precisely define the percentage or lot size to "Peel," ensuring calculated and controlled recovery steps.

3. Focus on Management and Control

  • Not an EA, But a Tool: This is a manual intervention tool, offering high precision for managing challenging trades that require dynamic hedging and partial exits.

  • Custom Parameters: All parameters—including lot sizing for the lock, and the size/frequency of the peel—are fully adjustable before running the script.

⚙️ Operational Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Execution: Runs once when dragged onto a chart.

  • Purpose: Ideal for active traders who manage manual or semi-automatic trades and need a quick, calculated hedge/exit tool.


Plus de l'auteur
SL Based TP Multiplier
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilitaires
This utility assists traders in managing risk by calculating Take Profit levels based on the Stop Loss distance. The script calculates the distance between the Open Price and the Stop Loss, multiplies it by a user-defined ratio (R-Multiple), and modifies the Take Profit order accordingly. Key Functions: 1. Automated TP Calculation: Sets Take Profit based on Stop Loss distance (e.g., 1:2, 1:3). 2. Multi-Symbol Support: Can process the current chart or all open positions on the account. 3. Targ
Smart Bulk TP Setter
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilitaires
The Smart Bulk TP Setter is an essential, high-efficiency script designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who need precise control over multiple open positions. Forget manually setting Take Profit (TP) levels one by one. This script allows you to instantly synchronize a unified TP price across dozens of positions with just one click, while applying intelligent filters. Key Features & Smart Filtering Bulk TP Synchronization: Instantly set the same Take Profit price for all selected positions in
Smart Bulk SL Setter
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilitaires
️ Smart Bulk SL Setter Tired of the chaos of manually adjusting Stop Loss levels one trade at a time? Say goodbye to tedious manual work and hello to superior risk control! The Smart Bulk SL Setter is the intelligent script that grants you the power of collective Stop Loss management with a single click. This script is engineered to act as an automated "Safety Shield," ensuring every open position is instantly protected within predefined risk boundaries—even during the most volatile trading mo
