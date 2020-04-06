GoldingBot

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810

GoldingBot - is an expert advisor developed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets.

GoldingBot Advisor makes this experience easier with automated, well-thought-out trading strategies.


Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M5

Capital Min 500$
Broker any broker
Account type any, preferably with a low spread
Leverage  1:500
VPS desirable but not required


  • One of the main advantages of GoldingBot is its ability to automatically adjust the frequency of trades depending on the current market volatility. When volatility is high, the advisor increases the number of trades, maximizing short-term opportunities. During periods of low volatility, the frequency of trades decreases, focusing only on the highest quality signals with a high probability of profit.

This adaptive logic allows the robot to trade efficiently and in a balanced manner. All processes are fully automated, without requiring constant intervention from the trader.

  • GoldingBot's default settings are optimized for an easy start, making it accessible even for beginners. However, for experienced traders, there is the option of detailed settings - frequency of trades, strategy used, distance between orders, lot management parameters and much more.

GoldingBot is not just a trading tool, but a reliable partner in gold trading. Regardless of your experience, it provides a flexible and personalized solution that combines high accuracy and long-term capital protection. The integration of advanced analysis and proven strategies provides you with the opportunity to earn and confidently cope with all the challenges of the gold market.

