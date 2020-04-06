Mon Scalper MT4

Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert

Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions.

Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates!

Real-Time Signalhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529

Pricing:

  • Launch Price: $199
  • Incremental Price Increase: The price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases.
  • Final Price: $999

Why Choose Mon Scalper?

  • No Dangerous Methods: Does not use grid, martingale, or other high-risk money management strategies.
  • Transparent and Honest: No history reading, trade filtering, or overfitting techniques that create unrealistic backtests.
  • Trendline-Based Scalping: Executes trades only when both long- and short-term trendlines align, confirming breakout momentum.

Core Strategy:

  • Utilizes two trendlines—a long-term and a short-term trendline—to analyze and confirm market trends.
  • Trades execute when both trendlines align and a breakout occurs, following market conditions.

    Key Features:

    • Optimized for Gold: Tailored parameters specifically for trading XAUUSD.
    • Trendline-Based Analysis: Combines short- and long-term trend perspectives for enhanced accuracy.
    • Breakout Strategy: Capitalizes on strong momentum following trendline alignment.

    Recommendations:

    • Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
    • Timeframe: M15
    • Minimum Deposit: $450 (Recommended: $600) per 0.01 lot.
    • Leverage: Any
    • Account Type: Any
    • VPS: Recommended to ensure the EA works 24/7

    Specifications:

    • Every trade is protected with a stop loss.
    • Easy to install—default settings are optimized for most brokers.
    • Does not use grid, martingale, or other high-risk strategies.
    • Compatible with any broker

    Risk Warning:

    Trading involves risks. Users are strongly advised to evaluate both backtest and live trading results to make informed decisions. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose and use appropriate risk management.


