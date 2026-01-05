Cable Brain MT5

Launch offer: first 10 copies will be sold at 95$. Price will increase with every 10 copies sold. 

Live monitoring signal has gained more than 60% in 50 days of trading, avereging 6% gain per week. Check our website to see the live signal or write me a DM and I will send you the link.

Join my open group for questions related to any of my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01

Cable Brain represents the pinnacle of grid trading technology, combining years of development experience from Gold Matrix, ChronomaX, Aussie Victor, and Neural Nexus into the most sophisticated automated trading system yet. Designed exclusively for GBPUSD (Cable), this EA employs advanced mean reversion strategies with an intelligent grid management system that adapts to market conditions in real-time.

Revolutionary Grid Intelligence

Unlike traditional grid EAs that blindly add positions, Cable Brain features a proprietary grid management system that makes intelligent decisions about position entry timing. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions using multiple sophisticated filters to determine when it's safe to expand the grid and when it's better to pause and protect your capital.

Adaptive Market Analysis includes:

  • Advanced price action pattern recognition
  • Rolling volatility filters that adapt to current market behavior
  • Multi-timeframe confluence analysis
  • Market regime detection (trending vs ranging)
  • Dynamic risk assessment before each grid level

Smart Mean Reversion Strategy

Cable Brain capitalizes on GBPUSD's natural tendency to revert to mean levels, but does so with surgical precision. The EA identifies optimal entry zones where price has overextended and probability favors a return to equilibrium, while sophisticated exit algorithms lock in profits at ideal reversion points.

Professional Risk Management

Built on the proven foundation of previous successful EAs, Cable Brain incorporates institutional-grade risk controls:

  • Intelligent position sizing based on account balance and volatility
  • Dynamic stop-loss management
  • Emergency protection systems
  • Configurable maximum grid levels
  • Drawdown protection mechanisms

Key Features

  • Unique Grid Algorithm: Proprietary system that outperforms standard grid approaches
  • Volatility-Adaptive: Automatically adjusts to changing market conditions
  • Price Action Filters: Only enters positions when technical conditions align
  • Mean Reversion Core: Exploits GBPUSD's natural price behavior
  • Proven Foundation: Built on years of EA development experience
  • Comprehensive Settings: Fully customizable risk and trading parameters
  • Set-and-Forget Operation: Runs autonomously once configured

Who Is This For?

Cable Brain is ideal for traders who:

  • Understand grid trading principles and mean reversion strategies
  • Want a sophisticated, adaptive approach rather than basic grid systems
  • Seek professional-grade automation with intelligent decision-making
  • Trade GBPUSD and understand its characteristics
  • Value risk management and capital preservation

How to use:

  • Load on GBPUSD chart (timeframe is irrelevant)
  • Change the risk settings by adjusting the input called "autolot level". Higher Autolot level = higher risk and more profit potential. 
  • Run on VPS  
  • Minimum account balance for safe trading 1000$ or 10$ on a cent account
  • Minimum leverage for safe trading 1:500

The Cable Brain Advantage

This isn't just another grid EA—it's the culmination of extensive development, testing, and real-world trading experience. Every feature has been refined through the lessons learned from previous successful EAs, resulting in a trading system that combines the best elements of grid trading with cutting-edge market analysis.

Experience the next generation of automated grid trading. Experience Cable Brain.


