MQL5 Cookbook: 트리플 스크린 전략에 기반한 거래 시스템을 위한 프레임워크 개발

소개

거래 시스템을 검색하거나 개발할 때 많은 거래자는 Alexander Elder가 도입한 Triple Screen 전략에 대해 들어봤을 것입니다. 인터넷에는 그 전략에 대해 부정적인 판단을 하는 사람들이 많이 있습니다. 그러나 많은 사람들은 그것이 이익을 얻는 데 도움이 될 수 있다고 믿습니다. 두 가지 의견 중 하나를 신뢰할 필요는 없습니다. 모든 것은 항상 직접 확인해야 합니다. 프로그래밍을 공부한다면 백 테스팅을 사용하여 거래 전략의 성과를 확인할 수 있으므로 모든 것이 당신의 손에 달려 있습니다.

이 글에서는 MQL5의 Triple Screen 전략을 기반으로 하는 거래 시스템의 프레임워크를 개발할 것입니다. Expert Advisor는 처음부터 개발되지 않습니다. 대신 이전 글 "MQL5 Cookbook: 지표를 사용하여 Expert Advisor의 거래 조건 설정"에서 프로그램을 수정하기만 하면 됩니다. 따라서 이 글에서는 기성 프로그램의 패턴을 쉽게 수정할 수 있는 방법도 보여줍니다.

이전 글의 Expert Advisor는 이미 Stop Loss/Take Profit 및 Trailing Stop 레벨, 포지션 볼륨 증가 및 반대 신호에 대한 포지션 반전을 활성화/비활성화할 수 있는 가능성을 제공합니다. 필요한 모든 기능이 제자리에 설정되었습니다. 따라서 우리의 작업은 추가 옵션을 추가하고 일부 기존 기능을 수정하여 외부 매개변수 목록을 변경하는 데 중점을 둡니다.

설명을 위해 이동 평균 지표를 사용하여 생성될 3개의 시간 프레임에 대한 신호를 정렬합니다. 나중에 개발된 프레임워크를 계속 실험하면서 코드를 약간 수정하여 다른 지표를 사용할 수 있습니다. 우리는 또한 각 화면에 대한 시간 프레임을 설정할 수 있는 기회를 구현할 것입니다. 표시 기간을 담당하는 매개변수의 값이 0이면 해당 화면을 사용하지 않음을 나타냅니다. 즉, 시스템은 하나 또는 두 개의 시간 프레임을 갖도록 설정할 수 있습니다.

시작하기 전에 이전 글의 Expert Advisor 파일이 있는 폴더를 복사하고 이름을 바꿉니다.

Expert Advisor 개발

외부 매개변수부터 시작하겠습니다. 아래는 업데이트된 목록의 코드입니다. 새로운 라인이 선택됩니다. 시간 프레임은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거 유형으로 선언됩니다. 드롭다운 목록에서 시간 프레임을 선택할 수 있습니다.

sinput long MagicNumber= 777 ; sinput int Deviation= 10 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Screen01TimeFrame= PERIOD_W1 ; input int Screen01IndicatorPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Screen02TimeFrame= PERIOD_D1 ; input int Screen02IndicatorPeriod= 24 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Screen03TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ; input int Screen03IndicatorPeriod= 44 ; input double Lot= 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease= 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep= 10 ; input double StopLoss= 50 ; input double TakeProfit= 100 ; input double TrailingStop= 10 ; input bool Reverse= true ; sinput bool ShowInfoPanel= true ;

예제를 단순화하기 위해 IndicatorSegments 매개변수와 AllowedNumberOfSegments 변수 및 CorrectInputParameters() 함수가 제거되었습니다. 이 조건에 관심이 있는 분들은 직접 구현해 볼 수 있습니다. 또한 이 Expert Advisor는 하나의 지표만 사용하므로 Enums.mqh 파일에서 지표 열거를 제거해야 합니다.

각 시간 프레임에 별도의 지표가 있으므로 각 지표의 핸들을 가져오려면 별도의 변수가 필요합니다.

int Screen01IndicatorHandle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int Screen02IndicatorHandle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int Screen03IndicatorHandle= INVALID_HANDLE ;

새 바는 최소 시간 프레임을 사용하여 확인됩니다. 외부 매개변수에서 최소 시간 프레임을 설정할 때 특정 순서, 즉 최대, 중간, 최소를 따를 필요는 없습니다. 역순과 기본적으로 모든 순서가 가능합니다. 따라서 지정된 모든 시간 프레임 중에서 최소 시간 프레임을 식별하는 함수가 필요합니다.

Expert Advisor는 3개의 시간대와 1~2개의 시간대에 작동하도록 설정할 수 있으므로 최소 시간 범위를 결정할 때 모든 옵션을 고려해야 합니다. GetMinimumTimeframe() 함수의 코드가 아래와 같은 경우:

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES GetMinimumTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe1, int period1, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe2, int period2, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe3, int period3) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_min= PERIOD_CURRENT ; int t1= PeriodSeconds (timeframe1); int t2= PeriodSeconds (timeframe2); int t3= PeriodSeconds (timeframe3); if (period1<= 0 && period2<= 0 && period3<= 0 ) return (timeframe_min); if (period1> 0 && period2<= 0 && period3<= 0 ) return (timeframe1); if (period2> 0 && period1<= 0 && period3<= 0 ) return (timeframe2); if (period3> 0 && period1<= 0 && period2<= 0 ) return (timeframe3); if (period1> 0 && period2> 0 && period3<= 0 ) { timeframe_min=( MathMin (t1,t2)==t1) ? timeframe1 : timeframe2; return (timeframe_min); } if (period1> 0 && period3> 0 && period2<= 0 ) { timeframe_min=( MathMin (t1,t3)==t1) ? timeframe1 : timeframe3; return (timeframe_min); } if (period2> 0 && period3> 0 && period1<= 0 ) { timeframe_min=( MathMin (t2,t3)==t2) ? timeframe2 : timeframe3; return (timeframe_min); } if (period1> 0 && period2> 0 && period3> 0 ) { timeframe_min=( int ) MathMin (t1,t2)==t1 ? timeframe1 : timeframe2; int t_min= PeriodSeconds (timeframe_min); timeframe_min=( int ) MathMin (t_min,t3)==t_min ? timeframe_min : timeframe3; return (timeframe_min); } return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

최소 시간 프레임 값을 저장하기 위해 다른 전역 범위 변수를 생성합니다.

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES MinimumTimeframe= WRONG_VALUE ;

GetMinimumTimeframe() 함수는 OnInit() 함수에서 Expert Advisor를 초기화할 때 호출해야 합니다.

int OnInit () { MinimumTimeframe=GetMinimumTimeframe(Screen01TimeFrame,Screen01IndicatorPeriod, Screen02TimeFrame,Screen02IndicatorPeriod, Screen03TimeFrame,Screen03IndicatorPeriod); GetIndicatorHandles(); CheckNewBar(); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); return ( 0 ); }

MinimumTimeframe 변수 값은 CheckNewBar() 및 GetBarsData() 함수에서 사용됩니다.

GetIndicatorHandle() 함수는 이제 아래와 같이 보입니다. 기간과 기간은 각 지표에 대해 지정됩니다.

void GetIndicatorHandles() { if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) Screen01IndicatorHandle= iMA ( _Symbol ,Screen01TimeFrame,Screen01IndicatorPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) Screen02IndicatorHandle= iMA ( _Symbol ,Screen02TimeFrame,Screen02IndicatorPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) Screen03IndicatorHandle= iMA ( _Symbol ,Screen03TimeFrame,Screen03IndicatorPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (Screen01IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to get the indicator handle for Screen 1!" ); if (Screen01IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to get the indicator handle for Screen 2!" ); if (Screen01IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to get the indicator handle for Screen 3!" ); }

또한 지표 값을 가져오기 위한 배열을 추가해야 합니다(각 시간 프레임에 대해 별도로).

double indicator_buffer1[]; double indicator_buffer2[]; double indicator_buffer3[];

이제 지표 값을 가져오는 GetIndicatorsData() 함수가 아래와 같이 표시됩니다. 얻은 핸들의 정확성을 확인하고 모든 것이 정상이면 배열이 지표 값으로 채워집니다.

bool GetIndicatorsData() { int NumberOfValues= 3 ; if ((Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen01IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) || (Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) || (Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE )) GetIndicatorHandles(); if (Screen01TimeFrame> 0 && Screen01IndicatorHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { ArraySetAsSeries (indicator_buffer1, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (Screen01IndicatorHandle, 0 , 0 ,NumberOfValues,indicator_buffer1)<NumberOfValues) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + "; " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the indicator_buffer1 array! Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ "): " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } } if (Screen02TimeFrame> 0 && Screen02IndicatorHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { ArraySetAsSeries (indicator_buffer2, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (Screen02IndicatorHandle, 0 , 0 ,NumberOfValues,indicator_buffer2)<NumberOfValues) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + "; " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the indicator_buffer2 array! Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ "): " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } } if (Screen03TimeFrame> 0 && Screen03IndicatorHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { ArraySetAsSeries (indicator_buffer3, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (Screen03IndicatorHandle, 0 , 0 ,NumberOfValues,indicator_buffer3)<NumberOfValues) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + "; " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the indicator_buffer3 array! Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ "): " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

GetTradingSignal() 및 GetSignal() 함수는 당면한 작업에 따라 수정되어야 합니다. 다음은 이러한 기능의 코드입니다.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTradingSignal() { if (!pos.exists) { if (GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (pos.exists) { GetPositionProperties(P_TYPE); GetPositionProperties(P_PRICE_LAST_DEAL); if (pos.type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (pos.type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL && close_price[ 1 ]<pos.last_deal_price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(VolumeIncreaseStep* _Point )) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (pos.type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (pos.type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY && close_price[ 1 ]>pos.last_deal_price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(VolumeIncreaseStep* _Point )) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

GetSignal() 함수는 최소 시간 프레임을 결정할 때와 마찬가지로 포지션 개방 조건과 관련된 외부 매개변수 상태의 가능한 모든 변형을 고려합니다. 함수 코드는 아래와 같습니다.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetSignal() { if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer1[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer2[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer2[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer2[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer2[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer3[ 2 ] ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer1[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer2[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer2[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer2[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer2[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer3[ 2 ] ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

이제 OnInit() 및 OnDeinit() 함수를 약간만 변경하면 됩니다. 아래 코드에서 강조 표시된 변경 사항을 볼 수 있습니다.

int OnInit () { MinimumTimeframe=GetMinimumTimeframe(Screen01TimeFrame,Screen01IndicatorPeriod, Screen02TimeFrame,Screen02IndicatorPeriod, Screen03TimeFrame,Screen03IndicatorPeriod); GetIndicatorHandles(); CheckNewBar(); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { Print (GetDeinitReasonText(reason)); if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteInfoPanel(); IndicatorRelease (Screen01IndicatorHandle); IndicatorRelease (Screen02IndicatorHandle); IndicatorRelease (Screen03IndicatorHandle); } }

트리플 스크린 전략에 기반한 거래 시스템을 위한 프레임워크가 준비되었습니다. 지표를 변경하거나 필요한 경우 몇 가지 추가 조건을 추가하여 언제든지 수정할 수 있습니다.

매개변수 최적화 및 Expert Advisor 테스트

파라미터 최적화를 진행하여 결과를 확인해보자. 전략 테스터는 아래와 같이 설정됩니다(세 시간 프레임 중 가장 낮은 시간을 지정해야 함).





그림 1. 전략 테스터 설정.

최적화를 위한 Expert Advisor 매개변수는 아래와 같이 설정되었습니다. 최적화를 위해 시간 프레임을 설정할 수 있지만 수동으로 설정하는 것을 선호합니다.





그림 2. Expert Advisor의 설정.

최적화는 듀얼 코어 프로세서에서 약 30분 만에 완료되었습니다. The Optimization Graph is provided below:





그림 3. 최적화 그래프.

최대 균형 테스트 결과는 최대 회복 계수 테스트 결과보다 더 적은 드로다운을 보여주므로 최대 균형 테스트 결과가 데모 목적으로 사용되는 이유입니다.





그림 4. 최대 균형 테스트 결과.





그림 5. 최대 균형 테스트 그래프.

결론

이 글에서는 주요 기능을 사용할 수 있는 경우 Expert Advisor를 상당히 빠르게 수정할 수 있음을 보여주었습니다. 시그널 블록과 지표만 변경하면 새로운 거래 시스템을 얻을 수 있습니다. 글에 첨부된 다운로드 가능한 아카이브에는 추가 자가 학습을 위해 위에 설명된 Expert Advisor의 소스 코드와 입력 매개변수 설정이 포함된 세트 파일이 포함되어 있습니다.