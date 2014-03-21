Guia prático do MQL5: Desenvolvendo uma estrutura para um sistema de negócios baseado na estratégia de tela tripla

Introdução

Ao buscar ou desenvolver sistemas de negócios, muitos investidores devem ter ouvido falar a respeito da estratégia da tela tripla apresentada pelo Dr. Alexander Elder. Existem várias pessoas na internet cujo julgamento sobre essa estratégia é negativo. Entretanto, muitas pessoas acreditam que ela pode ajudar alguém a obter lucro. Você não precisa confiar nessas duas opiniões. Tudo deve ser sempre verificado previamente. Se você estudar programação, tudo está em suas mãos já que pode verificar o desempenho da estratégia de negócios utilizando testes comparativos.

Nesse artigo, desenvolveremos uma estrutura para um sistema de negócios baseado na estratégia de tela tripla no MQL5. O Consultor Especialista não será desenvolvido do zero. Ao invés disso, simplesmente modificaremos o programa do artigo anterior "Guia prático do MQL5: Usando indicadores para definir condições de negócio em Consultores Especialistas". Então o artigo também demonstrará como você pode modificar facilmente padrões de programas já prontos.

O Consultor Especialista do artigo anterior já apresenta a possibilidade de habilitar/desabilitar o Stop Loss/Take Profit (parar perdas/obter lucros) e os níveis de Trailing Stop (parada móvel), aumento do volume de posição e inversão de posição no sinal oposto. Todas as funções necessárias foram estabelecidas. Então, nossa tarefa está focada na alteração da lista de parâmetros externos através da inclusão de opções adicionais e da modificação de algumas funções existentes.

Para fins ilustrativos, organizaremos quatro sinais em três prazos a serem gerados utilizando o indicador de Média Móvel. Mais tarde, ao prosseguir para o experimento na estrutura desenvolvida, você será capaz de empregar qualquer outro indicador através de uma ligeira modificação no código. Também implementaremos a oportunidade de ajustar intervalos de tempo para cada tela. Se o parâmetro responsável pelo período do indicador tiver valor zero, isso indicará que a tela correspondente não está utilizada. Em outras palavras, o sistema pode ser montado para ter um ou dois intervalos de tempo.

Antes de começar, faça uma cópia da pasta com os arquivos do Consultor Especialista do artigo anterior e o renomeie.

Desenvolvimento do Consultor Especialista

Vamos começar com os parâmetros externos. Abaixo está o código da lista atualizada. Novas linhas foram escolhidas. Intervalos de tempo são declarados com o tipo de enumeração ENUM_TIMEFRAMES. Você terá a capacidade de selecionar qualquer intervalo de tempo da lista suspensa.

sinput long MagicNumber= 777 ; sinput int Deviation= 10 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Screen01TimeFrame= PERIOD_W1 ; input int Screen01IndicatorPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Screen02TimeFrame= PERIOD_D1 ; input int Screen02IndicatorPeriod= 24 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Screen03TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ; input int Screen03IndicatorPeriod= 44 ; input double Lot= 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease= 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep= 10 ; input double StopLoss= 50 ; input double TakeProfit= 100 ; input double TrailingStop= 10 ; input bool Reverse= true ; sinput bool ShowInfoPanel= true ;

O parâmetro IndicatorSegments, assim como a variável AllowedNumberOfSegments e a função CorrectInputParameters() foram removidas para simplificar o exemplo. Aqueles que estiverem interessados nessa condição podem tentar implementá-la por sua conta. Você deve também remover a enumeração dos indicadores no arquivo Enums.mqh já que esse Consultor Especialista empregará apenas um indicador.

Já que haverá um indicador diferente em cada prazo, precisaremos de uma variável diferente para obter um identificador de cada um dos indicadores:

int Screen01IndicatorHandle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int Screen02IndicatorHandle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int Screen03IndicatorHandle= INVALID_HANDLE ;

A nova barra será verificada utilizando o prazo mínimo. Ao ajustar o prazo mínimo nos parâmetros externos, não temos que seguir uma ordem específica, isto é máximo, intermediário, mínimo. A ordem contrária e basicamente qualquer outra ordem funcionariam. Dessa forma, precisamos de uma função que identificará o prazo mínimo entre todos os prazos especificados.

Já que o Consultor Especialista pode ser ajustado para operar em três prazos, assim como em um ou dois, todas as opções precisam ser consideradas ao determinar o prazo mínimo. Abaixo se o código da função GetMinimumTimeframe():

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES GetMinimumTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe1, int period1, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe2, int period2, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe3, int period3) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_min= PERIOD_CURRENT ; int t1= PeriodSeconds (timeframe1); int t2= PeriodSeconds (timeframe2); int t3= PeriodSeconds (timeframe3); if (period1<= 0 && period2<= 0 && period3<= 0 ) return (timeframe_min); if (period1> 0 && period2<= 0 && period3<= 0 ) return (timeframe1); if (period2> 0 && period1<= 0 && period3<= 0 ) return (timeframe2); if (period3> 0 && period1<= 0 && period2<= 0 ) return (timeframe3); if (period1> 0 && period2> 0 && period3<= 0 ) { timeframe_min=( MathMin (t1,t2)==t1) ? timeframe1 : timeframe2; return (timeframe_min); } if (period1> 0 && period3> 0 && period2<= 0 ) { timeframe_min=( MathMin (t1,t3)==t1) ? timeframe1 : timeframe3; return (timeframe_min); } if (period2> 0 && period3> 0 && period1<= 0 ) { timeframe_min=( MathMin (t2,t3)==t2) ? timeframe2 : timeframe3; return (timeframe_min); } if (period1> 0 && period2> 0 && period3> 0 ) { timeframe_min=( int ) MathMin (t1,t2)==t1 ? timeframe1 : timeframe2; int t_min= PeriodSeconds (timeframe_min); timeframe_min=( int ) MathMin (t_min,t3)==t_min ? timeframe_min : timeframe3; return (timeframe_min); } return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

Para gravar o valor do prazo mínimo, criaremos outra variável de âmbito global:

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES MinimumTimeframe= WRONG_VALUE ;

A função GetMinimumTimeframe() precisará ser acionada ao inicializar o Consultor Especialista na função OnInit().

int OnInit () { MinimumTimeframe=GetMinimumTimeframe(Screen01TimeFrame,Screen01IndicatorPeriod, Screen02TimeFrame,Screen02IndicatorPeriod, Screen03TimeFrame,Screen03IndicatorPeriod); GetIndicatorHandles(); CheckNewBar(); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); return ( 0 ); }

O valor da variável MinimumTimeframe é então utilizado nas funçõesCheckNewBar() e GetBarsData().

A função GetIndicatorHandle() agora parece-se conforme abaixo. O período e o prazo são especificados para cada indicador.

void GetIndicatorHandles() { if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) Screen01IndicatorHandle= iMA ( _Symbol ,Screen01TimeFrame,Screen01IndicatorPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) Screen02IndicatorHandle= iMA ( _Symbol ,Screen02TimeFrame,Screen02IndicatorPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) Screen03IndicatorHandle= iMA ( _Symbol ,Screen03TimeFrame,Screen03IndicatorPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (Screen01IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to get the indicator handle for Screen 1!" ); if (Screen01IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to get the indicator handle for Screen 2!" ); if (Screen01IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to get the indicator handle for Screen 3!" ); }

Mais adiante, precisaremos adicionar arranjos para obter os valores do indicador (diferente para cada prazo):

double indicator_buffer1[]; double indicator_buffer2[]; double indicator_buffer3[];

A função GetIndicatorsData() para obter os valores do indicador agora parece-se conforme mostrado abaixo: Os identificadores obtidos são verificados quanto à precisão e se tudo estiver bem, os arranjos são preenchidos com os valores do indicador.

bool GetIndicatorsData() { int NumberOfValues= 3 ; if ((Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen01IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) || (Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) || (Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE )) GetIndicatorHandles(); if (Screen01TimeFrame> 0 && Screen01IndicatorHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { ArraySetAsSeries (indicator_buffer1, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (Screen01IndicatorHandle, 0 , 0 ,NumberOfValues,indicator_buffer1)<NumberOfValues) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + "; " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the indicator_buffer1 array! Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ "): " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } } if (Screen02TimeFrame> 0 && Screen02IndicatorHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { ArraySetAsSeries (indicator_buffer2, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (Screen02IndicatorHandle, 0 , 0 ,NumberOfValues,indicator_buffer2)<NumberOfValues) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + "; " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the indicator_buffer2 array! Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ "): " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } } if (Screen03TimeFrame> 0 && Screen03IndicatorHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { ArraySetAsSeries (indicator_buffer3, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (Screen03IndicatorHandle, 0 , 0 ,NumberOfValues,indicator_buffer3)<NumberOfValues) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + "; " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the indicator_buffer3 array! Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ "): " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

As funções GetTradingSignal() e GetSignal() devem ser modificadas de acordo com a tarefa em questão. Abaixo está o código dessas três funções para sua consideração.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTradingSignal() { if (!pos.exists) { if (GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (pos.exists) { GetPositionProperties(P_TYPE); GetPositionProperties(P_PRICE_LAST_DEAL); if (pos.type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (pos.type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL && close_price[ 1 ]<pos.last_deal_price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(VolumeIncreaseStep* _Point )) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (pos.type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (pos.type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY && close_price[ 1 ]>pos.last_deal_price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(VolumeIncreaseStep* _Point )) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

A função GetSignal(), assim como na determinação do prazo mínimo, leva em conta todas as variantes possíveis de estados de parâmetros externos relacionados às condições de abertura de posição. O código da função é fornecido abaixo:

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetSignal() { if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer1[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer2[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer2[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer2[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer2[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer3[ 2 ] ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer1[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer2[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer2[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer2[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer2[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer3[ 2 ] ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

Nesse momento, precisamos somente fazer pequenas alterações às funções OnInit() e OnDeinit(). Você pode ver as alterações destacadas no código abaixo:

int OnInit () { MinimumTimeframe=GetMinimumTimeframe(Screen01TimeFrame,Screen01IndicatorPeriod, Screen02TimeFrame,Screen02IndicatorPeriod, Screen03TimeFrame,Screen03IndicatorPeriod); GetIndicatorHandles(); CheckNewBar(); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { Print (GetDeinitReasonText(reason)); if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteInfoPanel(); IndicatorRelease (Screen01IndicatorHandle); IndicatorRelease (Screen02IndicatorHandle); IndicatorRelease (Screen03IndicatorHandle); } }

A estrutura para sistemas de negócios baseada na estratégia da tela tripla está pronta. Ela pode ser modificada a qualquer momento, alterando os indicadores ou adicionando algumas condições adicionais, se necessário.

Otimizando parâmetros e testando o Consultor Especialista

Vamos avançar para a otimização de parâmetro e verificar os resultados. O testador de estratégia é configurado conforme mostrado abaixo (certifique-se de especificar o mais baixo dos três prazos):





Fig. 1. Configurações do Testador de Estratégia.

Os parâmetros do Consultor Especialista para otimização foram ajustados conforme mostrado abaixo. Prazos podem ser ajustados para otimização, mas eu prefiro ajustá-los manualmente.





Fig. 2. Configurações do Consultor Especialista.

A otimização foi concluída em cerca de 30 minutos em um processador dual-core. O Gráfico de Otimização é fornecido abaixo:





Fig. 3. Gráfico de otimização.

Resultados do teste de balanço máximo mostram menos redução do que os resultados do teste de fator de recuperação máximo, que é o motivo pelo qual os resultados do teste de balanço máximo serem utilizados para fins de demonstração:





Fig. 4. Resultados do teste de balanço máximo.





Fig. 5. Gráfico do teste de balanço máximo.

Conclusão

O artigo demonstrou que o Consultor Especialista pode ser muito rapidamente modificado, se a função principal estiver disponível. Você pode obter um novo sistema de negócios apenas alterando o bloco do sinal e os indicadores. Anexo nesse artigo está um arquivo que pode ser baixado contendo os códigos-fonte do Consultor Especialista descrito acima para estudo pessoal, assim como um arquivo configurado com as definições do parâmetro de entrada.