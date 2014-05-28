Libro de Recetas MQL5: Desarrollo de un Marco de Trabajo para un Sistema de Trading Basado en la Estrategia de Triple Pantalla

Introducción

Al buscar o desarrollar sistemas de trading, muchos traders deben de haber oído hablar de la estrategia de Triple Pantalla presentada por el Dr. Alexander Elder. Hay mucha gente en internet que tiene una opinión negativa de esta estrategia. Sin embargo, mucha gente cree que le puede ayudar a obtener beneficios. Usted no debe creer ninguna de las dos opiniones. Todo se debería experimentar siempre de primera mano. Si estudia programación, tendrá la posibilidad de comprobar el rendimiento de la estrategia de trading usando back-testing.

En este artículo desarrollaremos un marco de trabajo para un sistema de trading basado en la estrategia de Triple Pantalla en MQL5. El Asesor Experto no se desarrollará de cero. En lugar de ello, simplemente modificaremos el programa del artículo anterior "MQL5 Cookbook: Using Indicators to Set Trading Conditions in Expert Advisors" (“Libro de Recetas MQL5: Usar Indicadores Para Configurar Condiciones de Trading en Asesores Expertos”), que sustancialmente ya vale para nuestros propósitos. El artículo también demostrará cómo se pueden modificar fácilmente los patrones de programas ya hechos.

El Asesor Experto del artículo anterior ya nos daba la posibilidad de activar/desactivar los niveles de Stop Loss/Take Profit y Trailing Stop, aumentar el volumen de posición e invertir la posición en la señal opuesta. Todas las funciones necesarias ya están en sus lugares correspondientes. De modo que nuestra tarea se centrará ahora en cambiar la lista de parámetros externos añadiendo opciones adicionales y modificando algunas funciones ya existentes.

Para ilustrarlo mejor, haremos que se generen señales en tres marcos usando el indicador Moving Average (Media Móvil, o MA). Más tarde, continuando con el experimento en el marco de trabajo ya desarrollado, podrá emplear cualquier otro indicador modificando ligeramente el código. También implementaremos la oportunidad de configurar marcos cronológicos para cada pantalla. Si el parámetro responsable del período de indicador tiene un valor de cero, esto implicará que la pantalla correspondiente no se está usando. En otras palabras, el sistema puede componerse de uno o dos marcos cronológicos.

Antes de empezar, haga una copia de la carpeta con los archivos del Asesor Experto del artículo anterior y cámbiele el nombre.

Desarrollo de Asesor Experto

Empecemos con los parámetros externos. Abajo está el código de la lista actualizada. Las líneas nuevas se destacan. Los marcos cronológicos se declaran con el tipo de enumeración ENUM_TIMEFRAMES. Podrá seleccionar cualquier marco cronológico de la lista desplegable.

sinput long MagicNumber= 777 ; sinput int Deviation= 10 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Screen01TimeFrame= PERIOD_W1 ; input int Screen01IndicatorPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Screen02TimeFrame= PERIOD_D1 ; input int Screen02IndicatorPeriod= 24 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Screen03TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ; input int Screen03IndicatorPeriod= 44 ; input double Lot= 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease= 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep= 10 ; input double StopLoss= 50 ; input double TakeProfit= 100 ; input double TrailingStop= 10 ; input bool Reverse= true ; sinput bool ShowInfoPanel= true ;

El parámetro IndicatorSegments, así como la variable AllowedNumberOfSegments y la función CorrectInputParameters() se han eliminado para simplificar el ejemplo. Los que estén interesados en esta condición pueden tratar de implementarla por su cuenta. También debería eliminar la enumeración de indicadores en el archivo Enums.mqh ya que el Asesor Experto solo empleará un indicador.

Puesto que habrá un indicador separado en cada marco cronológico, necesitaremos una variable separada para obtener un identificador de cada uno de los indicadores:

int Screen01IndicatorHandle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int Screen02IndicatorHandle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int Screen03IndicatorHandle= INVALID_HANDLE ;

La nueva barra se comprobará usando el marco cronológico mínimo. Al configurar el marco cronológico mínimo en los parámetros externos, no tenemos que seguir un orden específico, como por ejemplo máximo, intermedio, mínimo. El orden inverso y básicamente cualquier otro orden serían válidos. De modo que necesitamos una función que identifique el marco cronológico mínimo a partir de todos los marcos especificados.

Puesto que el Asesor Experto se puede configurar para operar en tres marcos cronológicos, así como en dos o en uno, todas las opciones deben ser consideradas al determinar el marco cronológico mínimo. Abajo está el código de la función GetMinimumTimeframe():

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES GetMinimumTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe1, int period1, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe2, int period2, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe3, int period3) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_min= PERIOD_CURRENT ; int t1= PeriodSeconds (timeframe1); int t2= PeriodSeconds (timeframe2); int t3= PeriodSeconds (timeframe3); if (period1<= 0 && period2<= 0 && period3<= 0 ) return (timeframe_min); if (period1> 0 && period2<= 0 && period3<= 0 ) return (timeframe1); if (period2> 0 && period1<= 0 && period3<= 0 ) return (timeframe2); if (period3> 0 && period1<= 0 && period2<= 0 ) return (timeframe3); if (period1> 0 && period2> 0 && period3<= 0 ) { timeframe_min=( MathMin (t1,t2)==t1) ? timeframe1 : timeframe2; return (timeframe_min); } if (period1> 0 && period3> 0 && period2<= 0 ) { timeframe_min=( MathMin (t1,t3)==t1) ? timeframe1 : timeframe3; return (timeframe_min); } if (period2> 0 && period3> 0 && period1<= 0 ) { timeframe_min=( MathMin (t2,t3)==t2) ? timeframe2 : timeframe3; return (timeframe_min); } if (period1> 0 && period2> 0 && period3> 0 ) { timeframe_min=( int ) MathMin (t1,t2)==t1 ? timeframe1 : timeframe2; int t_min= PeriodSeconds (timeframe_min); timeframe_min=( int ) MathMin (t_min,t3)==t_min ? timeframe_min : timeframe3; return (timeframe_min); } return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

Para guardar el valor del marco cronológico mínimo, crearemos otra variable de alcance global:

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES MinimumTimeframe= WRONG_VALUE ;

La función GetMinimumTimeframe() deberá llamarse al inicializar el Asesor Experto en la función OnInit().

int OnInit () { MinimumTimeframe=GetMinimumTimeframe(Screen01TimeFrame,Screen01IndicatorPeriod, Screen02TimeFrame,Screen02IndicatorPeriod, Screen03TimeFrame,Screen03IndicatorPeriod); GetIndicatorHandles(); CheckNewBar(); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); return ( 0 ); }

El valor de la variable MinimumTimeframe se usará después en las funciones CheckNewBar() y GetBarsData().

La función GetIndicatorHandle() tiene ahora el aspecto que se muestra debajo. El período y marco cronológico se especifican para cada indicador.

void GetIndicatorHandles() { if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) Screen01IndicatorHandle= iMA ( _Symbol ,Screen01TimeFrame,Screen01IndicatorPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) Screen02IndicatorHandle= iMA ( _Symbol ,Screen02TimeFrame,Screen02IndicatorPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) Screen03IndicatorHandle= iMA ( _Symbol ,Screen03TimeFrame,Screen03IndicatorPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (Screen01IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to get the indicator handle for Screen 1!" ); if (Screen01IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to get the indicator handle for Screen 2!" ); if (Screen01IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to get the indicator handle for Screen 3!" ); }

Además, debemos añadir arrays para obtener valores de indicador (separadamente para cada marco cronológico):

double indicator_buffer1[]; double indicator_buffer2[]; double indicator_buffer3[];

La función GetIndicatorsData() para obtener valores de indicador tiene ahora el aspecto que se muestra debajo. Se comprueba la precisión de los identificadores obtenidos, y si todo está bien, los arrays se llenan con valores de indicador.

bool GetIndicatorsData() { int NumberOfValues= 3 ; if ((Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen01IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) || (Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) || (Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorHandle== INVALID_HANDLE )) GetIndicatorHandles(); if (Screen01TimeFrame> 0 && Screen01IndicatorHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { ArraySetAsSeries (indicator_buffer1, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (Screen01IndicatorHandle, 0 , 0 ,NumberOfValues,indicator_buffer1)<NumberOfValues) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + "; " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the indicator_buffer1 array! Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ "): " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } } if (Screen02TimeFrame> 0 && Screen02IndicatorHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { ArraySetAsSeries (indicator_buffer2, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (Screen02IndicatorHandle, 0 , 0 ,NumberOfValues,indicator_buffer2)<NumberOfValues) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + "; " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the indicator_buffer2 array! Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ "): " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } } if (Screen03TimeFrame> 0 && Screen03IndicatorHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { ArraySetAsSeries (indicator_buffer3, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (Screen03IndicatorHandle, 0 , 0 ,NumberOfValues,indicator_buffer3)<NumberOfValues) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + "; " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the indicator_buffer3 array! Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ "): " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

Las funciones GetTradingSignal() y GetSignal() se deberían modificar según la tarea que tengamos entre manos. Abajo está el código de estas funciones.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTradingSignal() { if (!pos.exists) { if (GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (pos.exists) { GetPositionProperties(P_TYPE); GetPositionProperties(P_PRICE_LAST_DEAL); if (pos.type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (pos.type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL && close_price[ 1 ]<pos.last_deal_price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(VolumeIncreaseStep* _Point )) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (pos.type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (pos.type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && GetSignal()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY && close_price[ 1 ]>pos.last_deal_price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(VolumeIncreaseStep* _Point )) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

La función GetSignal(), al igual que cuando determinamos el marco cronológico mínimo, tiene en cuenta todas las posibles variantes de estados del parámetro externo relativas a las condiciones de apertura de posición. Abajo puede ver el código de la función:

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetSignal() { if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer1[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer2[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer2[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer2[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer2[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]<indicator_buffer3[ 2 ] ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer1[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer2[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod<= 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer2[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer2[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod<= 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer3[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } if (Screen01IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen02IndicatorPeriod> 0 && Screen03IndicatorPeriod> 0 ) { if (indicator_buffer1[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer1[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer2[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer2[ 2 ] && indicator_buffer3[ 1 ]>indicator_buffer3[ 2 ] ) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); } return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

Ahora solo debemos hacer pequeños cambios a las funciones OnInit() y OnDeinit(). Puede ver los cambios resaltados en el código de abajo:

int OnInit () { MinimumTimeframe=GetMinimumTimeframe(Screen01TimeFrame,Screen01IndicatorPeriod, Screen02TimeFrame,Screen02IndicatorPeriod, Screen03TimeFrame,Screen03IndicatorPeriod); GetIndicatorHandles(); CheckNewBar(); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { Print (GetDeinitReasonText(reason)); if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteInfoPanel(); IndicatorRelease (Screen01IndicatorHandle); IndicatorRelease (Screen02IndicatorHandle); IndicatorRelease (Screen03IndicatorHandle); } }

El marco de trabajo para sistemas de trading basado en estrategia de Triple Pantalla está listo. Se puede modificar en cualquier momento, cambiando los indicadores o añadiendo condiciones adicionales, si es necesario.

Optimizar Parámetros y Simular el Asesor Experto

Procedamos ahora a la optimización de parámetros y comprobación de resultados. El Probador de Estrategias se debe configurar tal y como se muestra abajo (asegúrese de especificar el marco cronológico más bajo de los tres):





Fig. 1. Configuración de Probador de Estrategias.

Los parámetros del Asesor Experto para la optimización se han configurado tal y como se muestra abajo. Los marcos cronológicos se pueden configurar para la optimización, pero yo prefiero configurarlos manualmente.





Fig. 2. Configuración del Asesor Experto.

La optimización ha durado 30 minutos en un procesador dual-core. Abajo puede ver el Gráfico de Optimización:





Fig. 3. Gráfico de Optimización.

Los resultados de la simulación de saldo máximo muestran una menor reducción que los resultados de la simulación del factor máximo de recuperación, lo que se debe a que lo resultados de la simulación de saldo máximo se usan por motivos de demostración:





Fig. 4. Resultados de la simulación de saldo máximo.





Fig. 5. Gráfico de la simulación de saldo máximo.

Conclusión

Este artículo ha demostrado que el Asesor Experto se puede modificar con bastante rapidez si las funciones principales están disponibles. Puede obtener un nuevo sistema de trading simplemente cambiando el bloque de señales e indicadores. Puede encontrar un archivo adjunto al artículo para descargar con los códigos fuente del Asesor Experto descritos aquí para estudiarlos por su cuenta, así como un archivo con la configuración de los parámetros de entrada.