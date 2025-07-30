クォートセクション
通貨 / TT
株に戻る

TT: Trane Technologies plc

402.36 USD 3.45 (0.86%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TTの今日の為替レートは、0.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり399.06の安値と406.06の高値で取引されました。

Trane Technologies plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TT News

1日のレンジ
399.06 406.06
1年のレンジ
298.15 476.18
以前の終値
398.91
始値
400.57
買値
402.36
買値
402.66
安値
399.06
高値
406.06
出来高
2.102 K
1日の変化
0.86%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.70%
6ヶ月の変化
19.86%
1年の変化
2.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K