TT: Trane Technologies plc
400.00 USD 2.46 (0.61%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TT exchange rate has changed by -0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 399.07 and at a high of 406.03.
Follow Trane Technologies plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
399.07 406.03
Year Range
298.15 476.18
- Previous Close
- 402.46
- Open
- 400.00
- Bid
- 400.00
- Ask
- 400.30
- Low
- 399.07
- High
- 406.03
- Volume
- 1000
- Daily Change
- -0.61%
- Month Change
- -2.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.16%
- Year Change
- 2.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%