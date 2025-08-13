通貨 / PR
PR: Permian Resources Corporation Class A
13.57 USD 0.03 (0.22%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRの今日の為替レートは、-0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.42の安値と13.67の高値で取引されました。
Permian Resources Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PR News
- Strength Seen in Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD): Can Its 4.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- リバーストーン・エナジー、パーミアン・リソーシズの株式売却後に2億5000万ドルを還元へ
- Riverstone Energy to return $250 million after Permian Resources stake sale
- リバーストーン・エネルギー、パーミアン・リソーシズの二次公募に参加
- Riverstone Energy participates in Permian Resources secondary offering
- パーミアン・リソーシズ株、4,611万株の公募価格決定後に下落
- Permian Resources stock falls after pricing of 46.1 million share offering
- パーミアン・リソーシズが4,611万株の公募価格を発表
- Permian Resources prices public offering of 46.1 million shares
- パーミアン・リソーシズ、4611万株の二次公開を発表
- Permian Resources announces secondary offering of 46 million shares
- パーミアン・リソーシズが4,611万株の公募を発表
- Permian Resources announces public offering of 46.1 million shares
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF: Not For Investors (NYSEARCA:SCO)
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Permian Resources registers shares for potential exchange of 2028 notes
- Permian Resources stock price target lowered to $22 at Raymond James
- Permian Resources: Undervalued Permian Pureplay With A Dividend Yield Above 4%
- Permian Resources: Q2 Growth And Strategic Acquisition (NYSE:PR)
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
- William Blair initiates Permian Resources stock with Outperform rating
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs Weigh Down The Economy
- Oil Be Rich – Some Of My Favorite Energy Investments Everyone Should Know
1日のレンジ
13.42 13.67
1年のレンジ
10.01 16.33
- 以前の終値
- 13.60
- 始値
- 13.66
- 買値
- 13.57
- 買値
- 13.87
- 安値
- 13.42
- 高値
- 13.67
- 出来高
- 18.063 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.69%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.81%
- 1年の変化
- 0.44%
