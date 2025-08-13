クォートセクション
PR: Permian Resources Corporation Class A

13.57 USD 0.03 (0.22%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PRの今日の為替レートは、-0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.42の安値と13.67の高値で取引されました。

Permian Resources Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
13.42 13.67
1年のレンジ
10.01 16.33
以前の終値
13.60
始値
13.66
買値
13.57
買値
13.87
安値
13.42
高値
13.67
出来高
18.063 K
1日の変化
-0.22%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.69%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.81%
1年の変化
0.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K