PR: Permian Resources Corporation Class A

13.26 USD 0.31 (2.28%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PR ha avuto una variazione del -2.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.18 e ad un massimo di 13.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Permian Resources Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.18 13.60
Intervallo Annuale
10.01 16.33
Chiusura Precedente
13.57
Apertura
13.60
Bid
13.26
Ask
13.56
Minimo
13.18
Massimo
13.60
Volume
12.199 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.28%
Variazione Mensile
-5.89%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.05%
Variazione Annuale
-1.85%
20 settembre, sabato