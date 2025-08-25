Valute / PR
PR: Permian Resources Corporation Class A
13.26 USD 0.31 (2.28%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PR ha avuto una variazione del -2.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.18 e ad un massimo di 13.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Permian Resources Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.18 13.60
Intervallo Annuale
10.01 16.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.57
- Apertura
- 13.60
- Bid
- 13.26
- Ask
- 13.56
- Minimo
- 13.18
- Massimo
- 13.60
- Volume
- 12.199 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.85%
20 settembre, sabato