PR: Permian Resources Corporation Class A
13.26 USD 0.31 (2.28%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PR 환율이 오늘 -2.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.18이고 고가는 13.60이었습니다.
Permian Resources Corporation Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PR News
- Strength Seen in Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD): Can Its 4.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Riverstone Energy to return $250 million after Permian Resources stake sale
- Riverstone Energy participates in Permian Resources secondary offering
- Permian Resources stock falls after pricing of 46.1 million share offering
- Permian Resources prices public offering of 46.1 million shares
- Permian Resources announces secondary offering of 46 million shares
- Permian Resources announces public offering of 46.1 million shares
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF: Not For Investors (NYSEARCA:SCO)
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Permian Resources registers shares for potential exchange of 2028 notes
- Permian Resources stock price target lowered to $22 at Raymond James
- Permian Resources: Undervalued Permian Pureplay With A Dividend Yield Above 4%
- Permian Resources: Q2 Growth And Strategic Acquisition (NYSE:PR)
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
- William Blair initiates Permian Resources stock with Outperform rating
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs Weigh Down The Economy
- Oil Be Rich – Some Of My Favorite Energy Investments Everyone Should Know
일일 변동 비율
13.18 13.60
년간 변동
10.01 16.33
- 이전 종가
- 13.57
- 시가
- 13.60
- Bid
- 13.26
- Ask
- 13.56
- 저가
- 13.18
- 고가
- 13.60
- 볼륨
- 12.199 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.28%
- 월 변동
- -5.89%
- 6개월 변동
- -4.05%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.85%
