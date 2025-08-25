FiyatlarBölümler
PR: Permian Resources Corporation Class A

13.26 USD 0.31 (2.28%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PR fiyatı bugün -2.28% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.18 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 13.60 aralığında işlem gördü.

Permian Resources Corporation Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
13.18 13.60
Yıllık aralık
10.01 16.33
Önceki kapanış
13.57
Açılış
13.60
Satış
13.26
Alış
13.56
Düşük
13.18
Yüksek
13.60
Hacim
12.199 K
Günlük değişim
-2.28%
Aylık değişim
-5.89%
6 aylık değişim
-4.05%
Yıllık değişim
-1.85%
