Dövizler / PR
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
PR: Permian Resources Corporation Class A
13.26 USD 0.31 (2.28%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PR fiyatı bugün -2.28% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.18 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 13.60 aralığında işlem gördü.
Permian Resources Corporation Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PR haberleri
- Why Over 40% Of My Dividend Portfolio Is In This One Sector
- I Couldn't Be More Bullish If I Tried - 3 Energy Stocks To Buy Now
- Strength Seen in Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD): Can Its 4.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Riverstone Energy, Permian Resources hisselerinin satışından sonra 250 milyon dolar iade edecek
- Riverstone Energy to return $250 million after Permian Resources stake sale
- Riverstone Energy, Permian Resources’ın ikincil halka arzına katıldı
- Riverstone Energy participates in Permian Resources secondary offering
- Permian Resources hisseleri 46,1 milyon hisselik arzın fiyatlandırılmasının ardından düştü
- Permian Resources stock falls after pricing of 46.1 million share offering
- Permian Resources 46,1 milyon hisse için halka arz fiyatını belirledi
- Permian Resources prices public offering of 46.1 million shares
- Permian Resources 46 milyon hisselik ikincil halka arz duyurdu
- Permian Resources announces secondary offering of 46 million shares
- Permian Resources 46,1 milyon hisse için halka arz duyurdu
- Permian Resources announces public offering of 46.1 million shares
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF: Not For Investors (NYSEARCA:SCO)
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Permian Resources registers shares for potential exchange of 2028 notes
- Permian Resources stock price target lowered to $22 at Raymond James
- Permian Resources: Undervalued Permian Pureplay With A Dividend Yield Above 4%
- Permian Resources: Q2 Growth And Strategic Acquisition (NYSE:PR)
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
- William Blair initiates Permian Resources stock with Outperform rating
Günlük aralık
13.18 13.60
Yıllık aralık
10.01 16.33
- Önceki kapanış
- 13.57
- Açılış
- 13.60
- Satış
- 13.26
- Alış
- 13.56
- Düşük
- 13.18
- Yüksek
- 13.60
- Hacim
- 12.199 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.28%
- Aylık değişim
- -5.89%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -4.05%
- Yıllık değişim
- -1.85%
21 Eylül, Pazar