Currencies / PR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PR: Permian Resources Corporation Class A
13.33 USD 0.07 (0.53%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PR exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.17 and at a high of 13.43.
Follow Permian Resources Corporation Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PR News
- Riverstone Energy to return $250 million after Permian Resources stake sale
- Riverstone Energy participates in Permian Resources secondary offering
- Permian Resources stock falls after pricing of 46.1 million share offering
- Permian Resources prices public offering of 46.1 million shares
- Permian Resources announces secondary offering of 46 million shares
- Permian Resources announces public offering of 46.1 million shares
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF: Not For Investors (NYSEARCA:SCO)
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Permian Resources registers shares for potential exchange of 2028 notes
- Permian Resources stock price target lowered to $22 at Raymond James
- Permian Resources: Undervalued Permian Pureplay With A Dividend Yield Above 4%
- Permian Resources: Q2 Growth And Strategic Acquisition (NYSE:PR)
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
- William Blair initiates Permian Resources stock with Outperform rating
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs Weigh Down The Economy
- Oil Be Rich – Some Of My Favorite Energy Investments Everyone Should Know
- Wells Fargo raises Permian Resources stock price target to $21 on inventory depth
- Permian Resources stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS on strong Q2
- Permian Resources Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Increased Expenses
- Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Permian Resources (PR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Permian Resources (PR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Permian Resources declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Daily Range
13.17 13.43
Year Range
10.01 16.33
- Previous Close
- 13.26
- Open
- 13.22
- Bid
- 13.33
- Ask
- 13.63
- Low
- 13.17
- High
- 13.43
- Volume
- 16.473 K
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- -5.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.55%
- Year Change
- -1.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%