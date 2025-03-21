クォートセクション
通貨 / MIST
MIST: Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc

1.95 USD 0.01 (0.52%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MISTの今日の為替レートは、0.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.92の安値と1.98の高値で取引されました。

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.92 1.98
1年のレンジ
0.63 2.75
以前の終値
1.94
始値
1.97
買値
1.95
買値
2.25
安値
1.92
高値
1.98
出来高
520
1日の変化
0.52%
1ヶ月の変化
5.98%
6ヶ月の変化
143.75%
1年の変化
29.14%
