MIST: Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.92 USD 0.03 (1.54%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MIST 환율이 오늘 -1.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.88이고 고가는 1.96이었습니다.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
1.88 1.96
년간 변동
0.63 2.75
- 이전 종가
- 1.95
- 시가
- 1.95
- Bid
- 1.92
- Ask
- 2.22
- 저가
- 1.88
- 고가
- 1.96
- 볼륨
- 863
- 일일 변동
- -1.54%
- 월 변동
- 4.35%
- 6개월 변동
- 140.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 27.15%
20 9월, 토요일