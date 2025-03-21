Valute / MIST
MIST: Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.92 USD 0.03 (1.54%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MIST ha avuto una variazione del -1.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.88 e ad un massimo di 1.96.
Segui le dinamiche di Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MIST News
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.88 1.96
Intervallo Annuale
0.63 2.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.95
- Apertura
- 1.95
- Bid
- 1.92
- Ask
- 2.22
- Minimo
- 1.88
- Massimo
- 1.96
- Volume
- 863
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 140.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 27.15%
21 settembre, domenica