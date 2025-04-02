通貨 / JEMA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
JEMA: JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF
47.65 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JEMAの今日の為替レートは、-0.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり47.56の安値と47.67の高値で取引されました。
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JEMA News
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Russian court upholds $439 million judgment against JPMorgan entities
- Russian court suspends €108 million claim against JPMorgan entities
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- VTB Bank seeks to withhold dividends amid ongoing legal dispute
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
- Asset Allocation Insights - Quarterly Report: June 2025
- JPMorgan Emerging EMEA Securities updates on Russian court cases
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2025
- Russian court postpones hearings in VTB Bank claims against JPMorgan
- Equity Outlook: Applying Timeless Insights For Volatile Times Ahead
- The Geopolitical Climate And Risk Of Market Disruption
- Putting Markets Into Perspective As Middle East Tensions Escalate
- Chart Of The Day: Money Is Leaving Here, Flowing There
- Emerging Markets: Finding Opportunities Amid The Global Economic Reset
- Why Does Volatility Often Lead To Strong Emerging Equity Returns?
- How Rising Geopolitical Risks Weigh On Asset Prices
- Equity Outlook: Finding Silver Linings In Very Cloudy Markets
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Equity Outlook: Finding Silver Linings In Very Cloudy Markets
- Global Macro Outlook: Second Quarter 2025
1日のレンジ
47.56 47.67
1年のレンジ
33.44 48.04
- 以前の終値
- 47.69
- 始値
- 47.63
- 買値
- 47.65
- 買値
- 47.95
- 安値
- 47.56
- 高値
- 47.67
- 出来高
- 41
- 1日の変化
- -0.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.47%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 24.51%
- 1年の変化
- 16.70%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K