JEMA: JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

47.50 USD 0.15 (0.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JEMA ha avuto una variazione del -0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 47.42 e ad un massimo di 47.60.

Segui le dinamiche di JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
47.42 47.60
Intervallo Annuale
33.44 48.04
Chiusura Precedente
47.65
Apertura
47.53
Bid
47.50
Ask
47.80
Minimo
47.42
Massimo
47.60
Volume
28
Variazione giornaliera
-0.31%
Variazione Mensile
7.13%
Variazione Semestrale
24.12%
Variazione Annuale
16.34%
