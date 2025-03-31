QuotesSections
Currencies / JEMA
Back to US Stock Market

JEMA: JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

47.53 USD 0.35 (0.74%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JEMA exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.30 and at a high of 47.56.

Follow JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JEMA News

Daily Range
47.30 47.56
Year Range
33.44 47.56
Previous Close
47.18
Open
47.34
Bid
47.53
Ask
47.83
Low
47.30
High
47.56
Volume
36
Daily Change
0.74%
Month Change
7.19%
6 Months Change
24.20%
Year Change
16.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev