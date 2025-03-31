Currencies / JEMA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JEMA: JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF
47.53 USD 0.35 (0.74%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JEMA exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.30 and at a high of 47.56.
Follow JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JEMA News
- Russian court upholds $439 million judgment against JPMorgan entities
- Russian court suspends €108 million claim against JPMorgan entities
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- VTB Bank seeks to withhold dividends amid ongoing legal dispute
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
- Asset Allocation Insights - Quarterly Report: June 2025
- JPMorgan Emerging EMEA Securities updates on Russian court cases
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2025
- Russian court postpones hearings in VTB Bank claims against JPMorgan
- Equity Outlook: Applying Timeless Insights For Volatile Times Ahead
- The Geopolitical Climate And Risk Of Market Disruption
- Putting Markets Into Perspective As Middle East Tensions Escalate
- Chart Of The Day: Money Is Leaving Here, Flowing There
- Emerging Markets: Finding Opportunities Amid The Global Economic Reset
- Why Does Volatility Often Lead To Strong Emerging Equity Returns?
- How Rising Geopolitical Risks Weigh On Asset Prices
- Equity Outlook: Finding Silver Linings In Very Cloudy Markets
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Equity Outlook: Finding Silver Linings In Very Cloudy Markets
- Global Macro Outlook: Second Quarter 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Weak Dollar Effect
Daily Range
47.30 47.56
Year Range
33.44 47.56
- Previous Close
- 47.18
- Open
- 47.34
- Bid
- 47.53
- Ask
- 47.83
- Low
- 47.30
- High
- 47.56
- Volume
- 36
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 7.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.20%
- Year Change
- 16.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev